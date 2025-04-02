Lachlan Lonergan inks new deal with Rugby Australia and Brumbies

Another Wallaby has re-committed to Australian rugby ahead of the upcoming British and Irish Lions Series and the 2027 Rugby World Cup on home soil. Eight-Test hooker Lachlan Lonergan has inked a two-year extension with Rugby Australia and the ACT Brumbies.

Lonergan joins a star-studded list of other Wallabies who have recently penned new deals until the World Cup in two years. Harry Wilson, Fraser McReight, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Jeremy Williams and Matt Faessler have also re-signed with Rugby Australia.

Born and raised in Canberra, Lonergan came through rugby’s pathways in the nation’s capital before later starting for the Junior Wallabies in a dramatic World Rugby U20 Championship decider in 2019 which France won in Argentina.

After debuting for the Brumbies the following year against the Chiefs in Hamilton, Lonergan has since gone on to make 52 Super Rugby appearances for the club. The hooker reached a half-century of appearances during last month’s historic win over the Blues at Eden Park.

Lonergan has represented Australia at the highest level, having debuted in Wallaby gold against France in 2021. Dave Rennie was the Wallabies’ coach the last time Lonergan played a Test match, but that fixture on November 26, 2022, was a memorable one.

Playing against Wales at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium, Lonergan scored a last-gasp try to steal a 39-34 win – completing an incredible comeback. With a massive couple of years ahead for Australian rugby, Lonergan is hopeful of a return to the Test arena.

“I’m stoked to be remaining in Canberra for two more years, a place where I grew up and love representing as a Brumby,” Lonergan said in a statement.

“I’m really motivated to continue to work hard on the field and earn more opportunities to represent my club, and hopefully my country, with some major milestones on the horizon in Australian rugby.”

Lonergan has enjoyed a strong start to this year’s Super Rugby Pacific campaign, with the front-rower playing all but one matches for the Brumbies so far. Under coach Stephen Larkham, Lonergan has regularly been called upon as a bench option for the Brumbies.

The 25-year-old scored a try in a round three loss to the Chiefs in Hamilton before earning a start the following week for that milestone appearance against the Blues in Auckland. Lonergan put in a solid 50-minute shift in that win over the defending champions.

Lonergan, who also played for the Australia XV against Bristol Bears in November, has “become an extremely important” member of the Brumbies, and the Wallaby will continue to play a big role in their quest for Super Rugby glory for at least another couple of seasons.

“Lachlan’s a strong example of the Australian and Canberra pathways and his re-signing is a positive for supporters of Australian rugby,” Rugby Australia’s Director of High-Performance, Peter Horne, explained.

“It’s been pleasing to see him getting consistent game time after recovering from a significant injury last year and we look forward to seeing him continue to build throughout the Super Rugby Pacific season.”

ACT Brumbies CEO Phil Thomson added: “We’re really pleased to see Lachlan extend his contract for another two years, not long after reaching 50 caps for the Brumbies.

“He has become an extremely important part of the team here and has developed into an impressive player, with a solid set-piece and terrific carrying abilities.

“We’re always delighted to see Canberra locals come through the pathway system and develop into top-class, professional rugby players, as Lachlan [and his brother Ryan] have done. We’re looking forward to seeing him continue to give his all in the Brumbies colours.”