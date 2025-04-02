Northern Edition

Super Rugby Pacific

I do worry seeing the Crusaders get manhandled by Moana Pasifika

By Hamish Bidwell reporting from Wellington
Macca Springer of the Crusaders is tackled during the round seven Super Rugby Pacific match between Crusaders and Moana Pasifika at Apollo Projects Stadium, on March 29, 2025, in Christchurch, New Zealand. (Photo by Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images)

I meant to write about Moana Pasifika this week.

Well, not so much them. More the Crusaders side that they humbled at home last Saturday.

It was a match that, to me, was emblematic of how far New Zealand rugby has fallen in the last few years.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

Moana Pasifika beat the Crusaders in the same manner many test teams have beaten the All Blacks from about 2017 onwards.

You run harder, you tackle harder, you attack the breakdown harder and then you watch the panic set in.

Player Dominant Tackles

1
Feleti Sae-Ta'ufo'ou
3
2
Cullen Grace
2
3
Ethan Blackadder
2

The Crusaders, as many a recent All Black team has done, responded by trying to go around Moana Pasifika. The more fruitless that endeavour became, the more desperate the Crusaders got and the more errors they committed.

I was heartened in 2024 by how robust the All Blacks eventually became. They learned to match the physicality of opponents such as England and Ireland, prospering as a result.

But when I see a team as good as the Crusaders get manhandled by Moana Pasifika, I do worry.

This is a team, particularly in the pack, full of All Blacks and proven Super Rugby performers. To watch the way a pretty limited Moana Pasifika team put them under pressure suggested to me that the soft underbelly in our rugby persists.

I hope to be proven wrong in that, but it was a conclusion I couldn’t escape on Saturday night.

Turnovers

3
Turnovers Won
9
17
Turnovers Lost
8

Unfortunately, those concerns are superseded by news of the Hurricanes’ financial situation.

They’re in the midst of a significant capital raise, as high costs and dwindling returns create headaches that would once have seemed unimaginable.

I was on the ground staff, at what’s now Sky Stadium, when it opened. There wasn’t a blade of grass in the place when we started, nor a yellow seat to be seen.

Before long there were seats aplenty, but none unoccupied. Friday and Saturday nights at ‘the stadium’ were the hottest ticket in town, regardless of how the Hurricanes were performing on the park.

The annual sevens tournament became a licence for businesses across Wellington to print money and the good times seemed as if they would last forever.

I can remember the day my colleagues and I on the ground staff were told a VIP was coming. Word soon got around that it was Jonah Lomu and that he was about to sign for the Hurricanes.

Years later I was in the press box to cover Super Rugby finals, as fans came out in all weathers to try and cheer their team to a maiden title.

I was there the day it was announced the Hurricanes were going into private ownership, which would ensure the franchise’s on and off-field success for decades to come.

Like many Wellingtonians, I had loved Athletic Park but soon had to concede that the new waterfront stadium was indeed the jewel in the ‘Coolest Little Capital in the World’s’ crown.

It didn’t matter if it was football, AFL, cricket, rugby league; fans would flock to the stadium to watch anything.

I want Wellington and Hurricanes rugby to succeed. I want the stadium to be full and for the city to prosper as a result.

I hope this $1 million capital raise by the Hurricanes can hasten a return to the times many of us remember so well.

Comments

21 Comments
J
JW 5 days ago

What capital raise is this?

Friday and Saturday nights at ‘the stadium’ were the hottest ticket in town, regardless of how the Hurricanes were performing on the park.

But then everyone got elitist and the South African’s werent good enough opponents, then the Aussies weren’t good enough. The draw kept stuffing the Canes were teams with less points would get to host them instead of having to go to windy Wellington. There was even endless bleating over having to play NZ sides more than everyone else, eventually people were turned off, and those that moaned ended up watching SR TransTasman on their TV instead.


I’m not sure the populace realise what they did till this day, and would happily royal F it with their righteous all over again if they got their chance (they might).


Hamish Bidwell was one of the chief culprits. What a hypocrite.

J
JH 6 days ago

Were MP a team that came down from the islands with their island-born roster I could understand all the over-the-top reaction to their win.


But they’re a team of Kiwis, some Aussies, and an Englishman who flew down from Auckland. They’re a 6th NZ team beating a pretty average Crusaders side. It’s no different to any other side beating them, and quite a few do now.

J
JW 5 days ago

What ott reaction, they author didn’t even comment on them?


The thing I’ve seen most people proud/appreciative/respectful about is that they are getting some sort of supporter base. They are getting the kudos of a team that is being watched and which you want to watch.


I don’t really think it’s got anything to do were they flew from. And they didn’t just beat them, they smashed them.

E
Ed Pye 6 days ago

Unfortunately I think the Crusaders are in for another loss this weekend - Penney just hasnt nurtured the mental side of their game

G
GP 5 days ago

You will be proved wrong.

C
CO 6 days ago

Moana are as the second Auckland franchise doing their job better than the Blues this season. If it gets tweaked so it's everyone's second Auckland franchise rather than just for ‘Pasifika’ then the Allblacks will prosper. The best players in the side will put their hands up for Allblacks first anyway and currently all the whimpering when it happens is silly and awkward. Moana have shown the Crusaders are a pale shadow of their former selves, further showing up the Blues getting spanked at home by the Crusaders without firing a shot are needing a huge performance this weekend to gain some respect back.

J
JW 5 days ago

I agree that Auckland needs, and should have, a second franchise, but I’m not sure Moana is it. I’d like it more locally focused.


Small personal changes have made big difference in each of the games, Pellegrini being a prime example. The Crusaders surely shouldn’t have half the number for ABs theyve had in the past though.

D
DM 6 days ago

Interesting to see how many of the m.p.players were playing similar to Arde Savea in refusing to let themselves be tackled just continue to pump their legs and drive forward. Definitely think the saders will be back but I agree it was similar to watching the All Blacks of 23 early 24

G
GP 6 days ago

The Crusaders will bounce back. We definitely missed David Havili , the captain and form 12 in Super Rugby. I see Sevu Reece moving to 13 as a good thing. Sevu is keen as heck to do well. Antonio Shalfoon returning is great, as is no8 Christian Lio Willie. Both were playing great and were missed when left out. Tom Christie and Corey Kellow, havre played well and now get a big opportunity.

J
JW 5 days ago

I’d really been turning off Reece as he’s got slower and unable to capitalize on the few fine margins you get in test matches, and while I don’t see him able to play to that same level as a center, I encourage him to try for the same reason I’m liking Tavatavanawai there, they’re getting too slow for the wing.

C
Cantab 6 days ago

I will reserve judgement until after Crusaders match with the Drua in Lautoka. Playing there is an acid test for any team as Drua are notoriously hard to beat there for anyone. A good win there will go a long way to restoring their reputation. Seems this years Crusaders run hot and cold so they really need consistency especially on defence as they concede too many points and penalties at times

A
Andrew Nichols 6 days ago

Saders are soft. MP.is a kiwi side.

J
JW 5 days ago

Is everyone mistaking the authors championing of a dieing side as being some criticism of NZ rugby or something? Why are all these comments mentioning MP is full of kiwis lol.


The way I read it is that he thinks this is a team of ABs (well it is, true), but it should have very few making the new grade this year. I don’t think he’d have written it any different has it be the Blues that went their and did it, it would still be all about what he thinks as his AB contingent not being strong enough.

S
SC 6 days ago

No. Soft is the team that chokes in the playoffs, year in, year out since 2013

B
BH 6 days ago

I thought that the Hurricanes were supposed to go broke after going “woke” with the Poua.


What happened there? Did their finances collapse like you predicted? Did their sponsors run away in droves?

C
CO 6 days ago

Yes, that's why they're needing to raise capital and have thousands of empty seats each weekend. I was also there when Super started, it was huge and the Canes weren't even winning a lot.

Load More Comments

