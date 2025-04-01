Surprise position switch for Sevu Reece as Crusaders prepare for Drua

All Black and Crusaders winger Sevu Reece will line up in the midfield for the first time in his Super Rugby career when the Crusaders face the Drua in Fiji.

The surprise move sees Reece partner Dallas McLeod in the centres with Macca Springer and Chay Fihaki lining up on the wings. Young halves Noah Hotham and Taha Kemara will be trying to get the ball out wide to the likes of Reece and co.

“I’m so excited. Before I played on the wing, before I moved down to the Crusaders, I was playing centre, and it wasn’t until I moved down here that I played on the wing,” Reece said.

“It’s always been a goal of mine to play centre at this level – to test myself against the best of the best and getting that opportunity this week in front if my family back in Fiji, what a place to play centre – I can’t even find the words, I’m just so excited.”

Head-to-Head Last 5 Meetings 2 Wins 0 Draws 3 Wins Average Points scored 14 35 First try wins 60% Home team wins 80%

The Crusaders have named an experienced finishing unit but have rolled the dice with a new look pack for the Drua.

Tahlor Cahill and Antonio Shalfoon will play in the second row, with Corey Kellow, Tom Christie and Christian Lio-Willie in the loose.

Up front Codie Taylor returns to the starting side with George Bower and young tighthead Seb Calder.

After last week’s loss to Moana Pasifika, the Crusaders are looking to bounce back in Fiji but the Drua do hold a formidable home record.

“It was awful last week, but we’ve addressed our performance, the coaching staff and the leaders have done a great job of setting the tone for the week.

“The boys are going to have to grit their teeth and bear it and do what needs to be done for their teammates this weekend.”

Crusaders team to face Fijian Drua:

1. George Bower

2. Codie Taylor (c)

3. Seb Calder

4. Tahlor Cahill

5. Antonio Shalfoon

6. Corey Kellow

7. Tom Christie

8. Christian Lio-Willie

9. Noah Hotham

10. Taha Kemara

11. Macca Springer

12. Dallas McLeod

13. Sevu Reece

14. Chay Fihaki

15. Will Jordan (vc)

Impact

16. Ioane Moananu

17. Kershawl Sykes- Martin

18. Fletcher Newell

19. Quinten Strange

20. Ethan Blackadder

21. Mitch Drummond

22. James O’Connor

23. Levi Aumua