Surprise position switch for Sevu Reece as Crusaders prepare for Drua
All Black and Crusaders winger Sevu Reece will line up in the midfield for the first time in his Super Rugby career when the Crusaders face the Drua in Fiji.
The surprise move sees Reece partner Dallas McLeod in the centres with Macca Springer and Chay Fihaki lining up on the wings. Young halves Noah Hotham and Taha Kemara will be trying to get the ball out wide to the likes of Reece and co.
“I’m so excited. Before I played on the wing, before I moved down to the Crusaders, I was playing centre, and it wasn’t until I moved down here that I played on the wing,” Reece said.
“It’s always been a goal of mine to play centre at this level – to test myself against the best of the best and getting that opportunity this week in front if my family back in Fiji, what a place to play centre – I can’t even find the words, I’m just so excited.”
The Crusaders have named an experienced finishing unit but have rolled the dice with a new look pack for the Drua.
Tahlor Cahill and Antonio Shalfoon will play in the second row, with Corey Kellow, Tom Christie and Christian Lio-Willie in the loose.
Up front Codie Taylor returns to the starting side with George Bower and young tighthead Seb Calder.
After last week’s loss to Moana Pasifika, the Crusaders are looking to bounce back in Fiji but the Drua do hold a formidable home record.
“It was awful last week, but we’ve addressed our performance, the coaching staff and the leaders have done a great job of setting the tone for the week.
“The boys are going to have to grit their teeth and bear it and do what needs to be done for their teammates this weekend.”
Crusaders team to face Fijian Drua:
1. George Bower
2. Codie Taylor (c)
3. Seb Calder
4. Tahlor Cahill
5. Antonio Shalfoon
6. Corey Kellow
7. Tom Christie
8. Christian Lio-Willie
9. Noah Hotham
10. Taha Kemara
11. Macca Springer
12. Dallas McLeod
13. Sevu Reece
14. Chay Fihaki
15. Will Jordan (vc)
Impact
16. Ioane Moananu
17. Kershawl Sykes- Martin
18. Fletcher Newell
19. Quinten Strange
20. Ethan Blackadder
21. Mitch Drummond
22. James O’Connor
23. Levi Aumua
Let’s hope the Crusaders are switched on for the entire match this week and have done work to remedy the deficiencies that Moana exploited so well . The Drua are a different team in their own backyard and will deal to them if given any opportunity. Let’s not have a repeat of last week.
The Crusaders will be switched on. No excuses. Codie Taylor is a great of this franchise and heads the team as captain. Ioane Moananu his back up is part of a great bench. Antonio Shalfoon brings steel to the tight five. Like wise Christian Lio-Willie in the back row. A big second half in Fiji awaits and Ethan Blackadder and co are part of a great subs bench. It is pay back time.
Great one of the form locks , Antonio Shalfoon back for Crusaders. I like having Sevu Reece in midfield with Macca Springer and Chay Fihaki out wide. Corey Kellow, Tom Christie get deserved starts in Fiji.Codie Taylor, will do well as captain.