Seven Wallabies return for Reds’ top-of-the-table clash with Chiefs

Seven Wallabies are back in the Queensland Reds’ line-up to take on a “formidable” Super Rugby Pacific “beast” in a top-of-the-table clash. Fraser McReight and Harry Wilson are among those set to start for the Reds in Friday’s clash with the Chiefs in Hamilton.

After last weekend’s dramatic win over the Western Force in Brisbane, the Reds flew out on Wednesday, ahead of a blockbuster showdown between the two sides ranked number one and two on the ladder after almost two months.

Jeffrey Toomaga-Allen has been named in the Reds’ starting side for the first time this season. The former All Black joins Wallabies Alex Hodgman and Matt Faessler in the starting front-row, while Lukhan Salakaia-Loto joins Josh Canham as the locking duo.

McReight and Wallabies captain Wilson join Joe Brial in a new-look loose forwards trio that will certainly pack a punch. McReight and Wilson were rested last week but are back in maroon for the biggest match of the Reds’ season so far.

“I hate to mention cliches but, honestly, it’s got to be week to week with our mentality,” Toomaga-Allen reflected.

“The Chiefs are a formidable beast to handle. They are winning games for a reason, right, so we’ve got to figure out the keys to success against them.

“I try to lead the scrum off the field with my experience. It’s an area where we are always trying to get better and the competition to have within the squad for places helps drive that.”

In the backs, Tate McDermott returns to captain the Reds, with the scrum-half named in the halves with youngster Harry McLaughlin-Phillips. Hunter Paisami joins Dre Pakeho in the midfield, while Filipo Daugunu shifts to the wing.

With Daugunu on the left, former Melbourne Rebels flyer Lachie Anderson will line up on the right, and Heremaia Murray retains his spot in the No. 15 jersey. Josh Flook and Isaac Henry are among those still unavailable for coach Les Kiss’ team.

“It’s a great ground to play rugby at. It’s also one of the toughest places to play at with a boisterous fan base with the cow bells,” Kiss said in a statement.

“We’ve shown that we are robust and resilient and that our skills have come through to solve problems at the right time.

“We work at being stronger each week. This is another challenge to aim up to in Hamilton against a team that has shown they are right on top of their game.”

This match at Hamilton’s FMG Stadium Waikato will get underway at 4:05 pm AEST on Friday evening.



Head-to-Head Last 5 Meetings 3 Wins 0 Draws 2 Wins Average Points scored 28 21 First try wins 40% Home team wins 80%

Queensland Reds to take on Chiefs

1. Alex Hodgman – Sunnybank – Mount Albert Grammar, Auckland – Suburbs RFC, Auck

2. Matt Faessler – Brothers – Toowoomba Grammar School – USQ Saints

3. Jeffery Toomaga-Allen – Norths – Wellington College, NZ

4. Josh Canham – Bond University – Brighton Grammar, Melb – Harlequins RC, Melb

5. Lukhan Salakaia-Loto – Souths – John Edmondson HS, Sydney

6. Joe Brial – University of Queensland – Scots College – Easts, Sydney

7. Fraser McReight (vc) – Brothers – Brisbane Grammar – Albany Creek Brumbies

8. Harry Wilson – Brothers – St Joseph’s College Gregory Terrace – Gunnedah Red Devils

9. Tate McDermott (c) – University of Queensland – Sunshine Coast Grammar – Flinders RC

10. Harry McLaughlin-Phillips – Wests – Brisbane Boys’ College – Gunnedah Red Devils

11. Filipo Daugunu – Sunnybank – Dogotuki District School, Fiji

12. Hunter Paisami – Wests – Mangere College, Auckland

13. Dre Pakeho – Brothers – Anglican Church Grammar School

14. Lachie Anderson – University of Queensland – Oakhill College, Sydney – Dural RC, Sydney

15. Heremaia Murray – TBC – Auckland Grammar – Te Rarawa RC, NZ

Replacements:

16. Richie Asiata – Sunnybank – Anglican Church Grammar School

17. Sef Fa’agase – Sunnybank – Shailer Park State High – Beaudesert Warriors

18. Zane Nonggorr – Bond University – The Southport School – Gold Coast Eagles

19. Ryan Smith – Brothers – St Patrick’s College, Shorncliffe – Caboolture Snakes

20. John Bryant – Souths – St Laurence’s College – Souths

21. Kalani Thomas – University of Queensland – Ipswich Grammar School – Souths

22. Tom Lynagh – University of Queensland – Epsom College – Richmond RC, UK

23. Jock Campbell – University of Queensland – The Southport School – Inverell Highlanders

Unavailable through injury: Josh Flook, Matt Gibbon, Frankie Goldsbrough, Mason Gordon, Isaac Henry, Will McCulloch, Josh Nasser, Liam Wright