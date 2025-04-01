Shaun Stevenson to play 100th for Chiefs in top of the table clash
Chiefs star Shaun Stevenson will bring up his 100th Super cap for the club when he dons the No.15 this Friday night for the top of the table clash in Hamilton.
Ladder-leading Queensland Reds will travel to play the second-placed Chiefs, coming off a bye last week, in a blockbuster Super Rugby Pacific clash on Stevenson’s special night.
The fullback first made his Super Rugby debut in 2016 and his since gone on to represent the Maori All Blacks, All Blacks XV and All Blacks. He recently completed a short-term stint in Japan with the Kubota Spears.
In the midfield Quinn Tupaea moves from the bench to partner Daniel Rona in the starting side, while Jahrome Brown does the same in forwards in the No.7 jersey.
All Black blindside flanker Samipeni Finau moves to the bench in a finishing role, along with Tupou Vaa’i who returns to the side after missing the last clash with Moana Pasifika in round six.
The Chiefs have fully reloaded the front row also, swapping out all the starters from the Moana Pasifika game.
The top of the table Reds have only lost one game, on their last trip to New Zealand where they were thrashed by the Crusaders.
However, the Reds do have recent history of beating the Chiefs, winning in New Plymouth 25-22 in 2023 and by 25-19 in Brisbane in 2024.
“They’re a very balanced team, execute the fundamentals well, are strong at set piece, and have a varied kicking game,” head coach Clayton McMillan said.
“They are well coached, understand the way they want to play and are justifiably high on confidence. That makes them dangerous – we’re on full alert.”
Gallagher Chiefs v Queensland Reds, 7.05pm, Friday 4th April, FMG stadium Hamilton:
1. Ollie Norris
2. Brodie McAlister
3. George Dyer
4. Naitoa Ah Kuoi
5. Manaaki Selby-Rickit
6. Simon Parker
7. Jahrome Brown
8. Luke Jacobson (c)
9. Cortez Ratima
10. Damian McKenzie
11. Leroy Carter
12. Quinn Tupaea
13. Daniel Rona
14. Emoni Narawa
15. Shaun Stevenson
Reserves
16. Samisoni Taukei’aho
17. Aidan Ross
18. Reuben O’Neill
19. Tupou Vaa’i
20. Samipeni Finau
21. Xavier Roe
22. Josh Jacomb
23. Gideon Wrampling
