Hurricanes reward Waratahs rout with selections for Blues bout

The Hurricanes have the benefit of consistency in a tumultuous Super Rugby Pacific season, naming a settled matchday 23 to take on the Blues in Auckland.

ADVERTISEMENT

Head coach Clark Laidlaw has made just one change to his team from the monstrous round seven win over the Waratahs, that being Ereatara Enari coming in at reserve halfback for Jordi Viljoen.

Having experimented with a new, exciting loose forward trio against the Australian heavyweights, Laidlaw has backed Brayden Iose’s shift to the blindside flank and retained co-captain Brad Shields on the bench.

“Another consistent selection for us this week,” the coach said. “We’re happy with how we played vs the Waratahs last Friday, and we have started the week well with our preparation to head up to Auckland and face the reigning champions.”

“The Blues are coming off their bye week, and they will have plenty of energy for this Saturday. With quite a few of their guys back from injury, it’ll be a good test to see how we go away from home. The competition is tight this season, so every win and every point we can get is going to go a long way to help us push towards those playoffs at the end of the season. We’re excited and looking forward to the challenge this week at Eden Park.”

Seven capped All Blacks will be in action for the wellingotnians in what is likely to be a crucial contest for both teams, who each currently sit outside a playoffs seeding.

Hurricanes team to play the Blues

Xavier Numia Asafo Aumua (Co-Captain)

Tyrel Lomax

Caleb Delany

Isaia Walker-Leawere

Brayden Iose

Du’Plessis Kirifi (Co-Captain)

Peter Lakai

Cam Roigard

Riley Hohepa

Kini Naholo

Peter Umaga-Jensen

Bailyn Sullivan

Ngatungane Punivai

Ruben Love

IMPACT

Jacob Devery

Pouri Rakete-Stones

Pasilio Tosi

Will Tucker

Brad Shields

Ereatara Enari

Callum Harkin

Fatafehi Fineanganofo