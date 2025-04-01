Hurricanes reward Waratahs rout with selections for Blues bout
The Hurricanes have the benefit of consistency in a tumultuous Super Rugby Pacific season, naming a settled matchday 23 to take on the Blues in Auckland.
Head coach Clark Laidlaw has made just one change to his team from the monstrous round seven win over the Waratahs, that being Ereatara Enari coming in at reserve halfback for Jordi Viljoen.
Having experimented with a new, exciting loose forward trio against the Australian heavyweights, Laidlaw has backed Brayden Iose’s shift to the blindside flank and retained co-captain Brad Shields on the bench.
“Another consistent selection for us this week,” the coach said. “We’re happy with how we played vs the Waratahs last Friday, and we have started the week well with our preparation to head up to Auckland and face the reigning champions.”
“The Blues are coming off their bye week, and they will have plenty of energy for this Saturday. With quite a few of their guys back from injury, it’ll be a good test to see how we go away from home. The competition is tight this season, so every win and every point we can get is going to go a long way to help us push towards those playoffs at the end of the season. We’re excited and looking forward to the challenge this week at Eden Park.”
Seven capped All Blacks will be in action for the wellingotnians in what is likely to be a crucial contest for both teams, who each currently sit outside a playoffs seeding.
Hurricanes team to play the Blues
- Xavier Numia
- Asafo Aumua (Co-Captain)
- Tyrel Lomax
- Caleb Delany
- Isaia Walker-Leawere
- Brayden Iose
- Du’Plessis Kirifi (Co-Captain)
- Peter Lakai
- Cam Roigard
- Riley Hohepa
- Kini Naholo
- Peter Umaga-Jensen
- Bailyn Sullivan
- Ngatungane Punivai
- Ruben Love
IMPACT
- Jacob Devery
- Pouri Rakete-Stones
- Pasilio Tosi
- Will Tucker
- Brad Shields
- Ereatara Enari
- Callum Harkin
- Fatafehi Fineanganofo
