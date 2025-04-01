Reds receive heavy dose of Wallaby reinforcements for Chiefs showdown

The Queensland Reds will welcome back a smattering of Test talent for their top-of-the-table clash with the Chiefs, but won’t rush Liam Wright back from his latest shoulder issue.

Hooker Matt Faessler, Jock Campbell, Fraser McReight and Hunter Paisami will all be available for Friday’s clash in Hamilton after overcoming various niggles.

Josh Canham and Harry Wilson will play after being rested last week, coach Les Kiss hinting on Tuesday that others will be managed as part of Rugby Australia’s attempts to freshen their Test aspirants ahead of a hectic 2025 calendar.

But Kiss said Wright, whose latest injury return attempt lasted two games, will be “anywhere from two to eight weeks” after speaking to specialists about the lingering complaint.

“We’ll see how that goes and give him that space,” Kiss said of the flanker.

“Liam likes a plan and to be organised with that. That’s what I respect and when he gets closer (to playing) and is willing to talk more about it (he’ll provide more detail).”

The Reds’ (5-1, 23 points) defeat of the Western Force put them on top of the Super Rugby ladder for the first time since 2012.

But they will immediately have their credentials tested against the second-placed Chiefs (5-1), who buried Kiss’s squad in a one-sided quarter-final on their last trip to Hamilton.

“Your past should always inform what you do, but not hijack you either,” Kiss said.

“We’re probably not playing our greatest but we’re doing the right things at the right time and being robust and resilient at the right time.

“Managing tough moments in games and profiting when we’re going well and hopefully we continue to grow … keep cascading and making sure we get in front of these big challenges.”

“There’s no secret the Chiefs are the best team, most consistent team in the competition.”

