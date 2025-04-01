Taniela Tupou’s new role as Waratahs name team for Moana Pasifika

Wallaby Taniela Tupou will provide impact off the bench for the NSW Waratahs this weekend with coach Dan McKellar naming Dan Botha in the run-on side instead. McKellar has made seven changes to the First XV to play Moana Pasifika, including the return of Hugh Sinclair.

After last week’s one-sided loss to the Hurricanes in Wellington, the Waratahs have named a well-balanced squad to play a Moana side that’s full of confidence. In round seven, Tana Umaga’s side made history with their first-ever win over the Crusaders in Christchurch.

Langi Gleeson, Charlie Gamble and Rob Leota will once again form their experienced loose forwards trio, while former Hurricane Ben Grant continues to pack down as one of the two starting second-rowers.

Grant will be joined by captain Sinclair who is back in the mix for the first time since last month’s thrilling win over the ACT Brumbies in Sydney. Rounding out the starting pack are props Angus Bell and Botha, while Ethan Dobbins starts at hooker.

Tupou started all six appearances for the Tahs before this match.

“We believe Dan [Botha] will provide a solid set-piece foundation and physicality to start the game,” McKellar said in a statement.

“Then we have the luxury of bringing in a player like Taniela Tupou in the final 30 minutes to make a big impact.

“I had a good conversation with Taniela about this selection,” he added.

“He understands that he has a massive role to play when he comes on, bringing energy, power, and leadership in that crucial final period.”

As part of the changes McKellar has made, the Tahs have welcomed back four key backs for this round eight clash at North Harbour Stadium. Triston Reilly is back on the left wing after missing the Hurricanes clash with a shoulder injury.

Wallaby Lalakai Foketi has been named at inside centre for the first time this season, while Joey Walton drops to the bench. Henry O’Donnell will also line up at outside centre, and Andrew Kellaway has been named on the right wing in place of Darby Lancaster.

The other starting backs are Teddy Wilson at scrum-half, Lawson Creighton at fly-half, and Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii in the No. 15 jersey. Lancaster and Max Jorgensen are among the players who are unavailable for this match.

“Joseph is a natural athlete with great vision and a strong defensive game,” McKellar explained.

“He can provide the stability and counter-attacking ability we need at fullback, particularly against a team that likes to play expansively like Moana Pasifika.”

This match at North Harbour Stadium will kick off at 12:05 pm AEDT on Saturday.



Head-to-Head Last 4 Meetings 3 Wins 0 Draws 1 Wins Average Points scored 31 23 First try wins 25% Home team wins 50%

Waratahs team to take on Moana Pasifika

1. Loosehead Prop Angus Bell (Sydney University)

2. Hooker Ethan Dobbins (Sydney University)

3. Tighthead Prop Daniel Botha (Sydney University)

4. Left Lock Hugh Sinclair (C) (Northern Suburbs)

5. Right Lock Ben Grant (Sydney University)

6. Left Flanker Rob Leota (Eastern Suburbs)

7. Right Flanker Charlie Gamble (Eastern Suburbs)

8. Number Eight Langi Gleeson (Manly)

9. Scrumhalf Teddy Wilson (Eastern Suburbs)

10. Flyhalf Lawson Creighton (Randwick)

11. Left Wing Triston Reilly (Randwick)

12. Inside Centre Lalakai Foketi (Manly)

13. Outside Centre Henry O’Donnell (Northern Suburbs)

14. Right Wing Andrew Kellaway (Eastern Suburbs)

15. Fullback Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii

Replacements

16. Reserve Julian Heaven (Eastern Suburbs)

17. Reserve Isaac Kailea (Randwick)

18. Reserve Taniela Tupou (West Harbour)

19. Reserve Felix Kalapu (Northern Suburbs)

20. Reserve Jamie Adamson (Eastern Suburbs)

21. Reserve Jack Grant (Eastern Suburbs)

22. Reserve Jack Bowen (Eastern Suburbs)

23. Reserve Joey Walton (Gordon)