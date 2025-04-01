Blues lose All Black for season ahead of Hurricanes derby

The Blues have received both significant good and bad news ahead of their showdown with the Hurricanes this weekend, with a number of All Blacks returning but also one ruled out for the rest of the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ofa Tu’ungafasi will play no further role in this Super Rugby Pacific campaign after a neck injury was confirmed to require season-ending surgery.

An exact recovery timeline was not given, so it’s unclear what the 32-year-old’s All Blacks chances are like when the team open their season against France in July.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Blues (@bluesrugbyteam)

Elsewhere in the team’s selections, the return of Kurt Eklund, Ricky Riccitelli, AJ Lam, Anton Segner and Adrian Choat, as well as All Blacks Beauden Barrett and captain Patrick Tuipulotu, will come as a welcomed relief to Auckland fans.

“The group is putting in the hard work to produce a quality performance. Hopefully, they will come through a big week of effort on the training field, and the team can focus on getting our processes right for a positive performance,” said coach Vern Cotter.

“Of course, we are aware of our position on the table, but our focus is on our performance.”

The team will face a Hurricanes side full of confidence following their comfortable 57-12 win over Australian heavyweights, the Waratahs, while the Blues enjoyed their bye week in round seven.

Blues team to play the Hurricanes

Joshua Fusitu’a Kurt Eklund Marcel Renata Patrick Tuipulotu© Josh Beehre Anton Segner Dalton Papali’i Hoskins Sotutu Finlay Christie Beauden Barrett 11. Caleb Clarke AJ Lam Rieko Ioane Mark Tele’a Corey Evans

Reserves

16. Ricky Riccitelli

17. Mason Tupaea

18. Angus Ta’avao

19. Cameron Suafoa

20. Adrian Choat

21. Sam Nock

22. Xavi Taele

Stephen Perofeta

Players not considered with injury: Zarn Sullivan (foot), Taufa Funaki (shoulder), Reon Paul (shoulder), Ofa Tu’ungafasi (neck, season), Sam Darry (shoulder, season)

ADVERTISEMENT