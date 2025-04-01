Blues lose All Black for season ahead of Hurricanes derby
The Blues have received both significant good and bad news ahead of their showdown with the Hurricanes this weekend, with a number of All Blacks returning but also one ruled out for the rest of the season.
Ofa Tu’ungafasi will play no further role in this Super Rugby Pacific campaign after a neck injury was confirmed to require season-ending surgery.
An exact recovery timeline was not given, so it’s unclear what the 32-year-old’s All Blacks chances are like when the team open their season against France in July.
Elsewhere in the team’s selections, the return of Kurt Eklund, Ricky Riccitelli, AJ Lam, Anton Segner and Adrian Choat, as well as All Blacks Beauden Barrett and captain Patrick Tuipulotu, will come as a welcomed relief to Auckland fans.
“The group is putting in the hard work to produce a quality performance. Hopefully, they will come through a big week of effort on the training field, and the team can focus on getting our processes right for a positive performance,” said coach Vern Cotter.
“Of course, we are aware of our position on the table, but our focus is on our performance.”
The team will face a Hurricanes side full of confidence following their comfortable 57-12 win over Australian heavyweights, the Waratahs, while the Blues enjoyed their bye week in round seven.
Blues team to play the Hurricanes
- Joshua Fusitu’a
- Kurt Eklund
- Marcel Renata
- Patrick Tuipulotu©
- Josh Beehre
- Anton Segner
- Dalton Papali’i
- Hoskins Sotutu
- Finlay Christie
- Beauden Barrett
- 11. Caleb Clarke
- AJ Lam
- Rieko Ioane
- Mark Tele’a
- Corey Evans
Reserves
16. Ricky Riccitelli
17. Mason Tupaea
18. Angus Ta’avao
19. Cameron Suafoa
20. Adrian Choat
21. Sam Nock
22. Xavi Taele
Stephen Perofeta
Players not considered with injury: Zarn Sullivan (foot), Taufa Funaki (shoulder), Reon Paul (shoulder), Ofa Tu’ungafasi (neck, season), Sam Darry (shoulder, season)
And as expected, not a single underperforming established All Black is dropped for their continued poor form.
Little wonder, because they know they’re going to be selected for the Super teams and the All Blacks no matter how they play. They have no incentive to play better really.
Man…prop ain’t a issue. We are seeing now tge same issue the all blacks were having. 13 ain’t flowing and the class the blues like the ABs have in the backline ain’t firing. We blamed 10…we looked at Reece…reality is, how does sevu go from top try scorer last year and current to barely touching the ball during the tour. When a 13 that actually sets up is inside sevu, he shines. But we don’t question the 13(reiko) much, he was a winger that is used to finishing and playing isolated. Not strong or physical enough to crack the midfield. He ain’t setting noone up. Barely looks for options when he has ball in hand(that’s if he catches it first).Both tries this year finishing on the wing. I think reikos time is up.
Ofa Tu’ungafa had a very good season for the All Blacks in 2024.
His injury opens the door to blood a new loosehead prop, maybe Xavier Numia, who was a beast last SRP season but has not yet reached the same form. Ollie Norris is another contender at the Chiefs as is George Bower.