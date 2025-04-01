Ethan de Groot returns for Highlanders against Western Force

Three changes have been made to help the Highlanders’ chances against the Western Force in a battle of two teams with just three points separating them on the ladder.

The Western Force are eager to hang onto their sixth-placed standing on the table as they are currently in the playoff picture, but the Highlanders are snapping at their heels in eighth.

The return of All Black Ethan de Groot provides an immense boost to the Southerners’ hopes, after two tight losses to Australian opposition where their scrum was out under plenty of pressure.

Experienced head coach Jamie Joseph liked what he saw form his loose forward trio against the Brumbies in round seven, backing Sean Withy for another run in the No. 8 jersey, along with emerging star Veveni Lasaqa and TK Howden.

“I thought we brought good pressure last week both on attack and defence,” the coach said. “The effort was there, but too many little mistakes and penalties cost us momentum at critical times.

“If we can rectify those areas, I am sure we can get things back on track. The Force are a good team, and they will be hurting after a narrow loss to the Reds, so we are expecting an immense encounter on Saturday night”

Highlanders team to play the Western Force

Ethan de Groot Soane Vikena Saula Ma’u Fabian Holland Mitch Dunshea Te Kamaka (TK) Howden Veveni Lasaqa Sean Withy (VC) Nathan Hastie Taine Robinson Jona Nareki Timoci Tavatavanawai (C) Thomas Umaga-Jensen Caleb Tangitau Sam Gilbert

Impacts:

16. Jack Taylor

17. Josh Bartlett

18. Sefo Kautai

19. Will Stodart

20. Michael Loft

21. Adam Lennox

22. Tanielu Tele’a

23. Michael Manson