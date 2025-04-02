Northern Edition

Super Rugby Pacific

The Olympian taking to Super Rugby like a duck to water

Waikato Chiefs' Leroy Carter celebrates a try during the Super Rugby match between the Waikato Chiefs and Canterbury Crusaders at FMG Stadium in Hamilton on February 21, 2025. (Photo by DJ Mills / AFP) (Photo by DJ MILLS/AFP via Getty Images)

Leroy Carter broke into professional rugby as a halfback and still trains in that position with the Chiefs.

When he was signed by the Hamilton-based franchise in August 2024, coach Clayton McMillan (51 wins in 70 matches) noted:

“We love his competitive edge, abrasive style, and that he is a legitimate hybrid player – comfortable on both the wing and at halfback.”

In Super Rugby Pacific 2025, Carter has not needed to consider nine as he has thrived on the wing.

In six appearances, he’s scored three tries in victories against the Blues (25-14), Crusaders (49-25), and Moana Pasifika (50-35).

His try on debut against the Blues came on the right wing at Eden Park, a late strike in a narrow victory of the 2024 final replay.

The Chiefs’ win against the Crusaders was by a record margin, with Carter dotting down on the left wing. The Chiefs scored 43 of their 50 points against Moana Pasifika in the first half.

“It was unreal to debut against the Blues and score a try. The boys’ mindset before that game was really determined,” Carter told RugbyPass.

“Moana Pasifika, they’re a quality outfit and showed that in the second half, putting a lot of points on when we switched off. We came out hard against them and the Crusaders, but would have liked to maintain that edge for longer.

“A couple of bigger bodies. That’s been the hardest thing about swapping from fifteens to sevens. I was lucky to have a Bay of Plenty season under my belt before I started with the Chiefs.”

Bay of Plenty enjoyed a historic season, making the NPC final for the first time in 2024, losing to Wellington (20-23) in extra time.

“It was pretty gutting to lose like that. We were coming off a cool win the week before against Canterbury and riding off that momentum,” Carter said. “The Steamers’ crew was a good one. Lots of local boys, a good environment.”

A product of Tauranga Boys College, Carter was MVP at the 2017 Condor Sevens and a member of the Bay of Plenty Under 19s that won the Graham Mourie Cup as winners of the National Jock Hobbs Memorial U19 tournament in 2018.

The Tauranga Sports product was selected for the New Zealand Under 20s in 2019 and later debuted for Bay of Plenty in a 20-16 win against Auckland in the NPC.

Carter has made 28 appearances (15 wins) for the Steamers and scored 16 tries.

In 2021, he was forced to migrate to the wing and scored tries against Wellington, Waikato, and Canterbury, which prompted interest from the All Blacks Sevens selectors.

“We had a shocking year of injuries. Wingers were moving into centre, yet we had three halfbacks, Tripe T (Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi), Luke Campbell, and me. They put me on the wing, and I went half decent and just stayed there.”

Carter stayed in the All Blacks Sevens for three years. In 2023, he was nominated for World Rugby Sevens Player of the Year after the All Blacks Sevens secured their 14th SVNS title.

“A couple of Hong Kong wins were highlights. We treat that as a pinnacle event. Going to the Com Games and Olympics was pretty special too, though the outcomes were bittersweet, “ Carter reflected.

The All Blacks Sevens were fifth at the Olympics, accounting for Japan (40-12), South Africa (17-5), and Ireland (14-12) in pool play before coming unstuck against South Africa 7-14 in an agonising quarter-final.

“That’s the worst loss I’ve had. You spend three years building up to that moment and it ends in a couple of small mistakes. Drop a quarter, one game, and you’re gone,” Carter mourned.

“To be fair, we played some of the best sevens we’d ever played in the group, and even after the loss to South Africa, we beat Argentina and Ireland. Sevens, it can be brutal.”

Related

Why NZR's Ineos settlement maybe the most important victory they'll enjoy this year

The decision by Ineos to renege on a lucrative six-year deal was looking like having a catastrophic impact on NZRU's finances

Read Now

The All Blacks Sevens have struggled to consistently win games in the 2024-25 SVNS, seventh heading into the final league event in Singapore this weekend. What is going wrong?

“I guess you’d say they’re rebuilding. There were heaps of caps who left after the Olympics, Sam Dickson, Scott Curry, and Tim Mikkelson, and power athletes like Fini Fineanganofo and Moses Leo,” Carter answered.

“It’ll come. I watched all the games in Hong Kong and they looked like their old selves.

There are no easy pool games anymore with Spain coming up. Even Uruguay is really good now. I think of every game as quarters and quarters again.”

Carter has shown the ability to rise to the occasion with the Chiefs. On Friday night in Hamilton, the Chiefs host the Reds in a top-of-the-table clash.

Wallabies Harry Wilson, Fraser McReight, and Tate McDermott all return to the Reds starting lineup, absent in the 28-24 victory against the Force.

The scrum tussle will be intense, with the Reds demolishing the Highlanders and outmuscling the Force.

The showdown between Tom Lynagh and Damian McKenzie at first five will be intriguing. McKenzie ranks inside the top ten of Super Rugby Pacific for points scored, meters gained, defenders beaten, and clean breaks. Lynagh’s stature is growing in every game.

Carter will oppose Lachie Anderson, who has scored two tries in seven matches this season.

The Chiefs lead the head-to-head series against the Reds 16-13. The Chiefs have won 19 of their last 21 games at FMG Stadium.

E
Eleanor Hazel 5 days ago

A
AJ 6 days ago

Hi Andrew, No final in 1976. BOB won eight and Drew one of 10 games. Finals introduced in 92. Two fine teams 76 and 24.

A
Andrew Nichols 6 days ago

Bay of Plenty enjoyed a historic season, making the NPC final for the first time in 2024, losing to Wellington (20-23) in extra time.


BOP won the very first NPC in 1976..

M
Mzilikazi 17 minutes ago
Matt Faessler: ‘To be involved in a home World Cup would be just next level’

Thanks for the article, Brett. I must say I am disappointed that the Reds have lost both games against the two top teams from NZ they have played so far this year. I feel they should be more advanced under Les Kiss and his coaching team in what is now the second year of tenure.


The lineout, which you highlight in the article, is an obvious standout. Matt Faessler is shaping as a standout finisher of mauls, but that ability is wasted if the throw/lift/catch element is a shambles.


Also very disappointing so often is the ability to spread the ball wide using the “out the back” type passes well. Just watch Scotland, even currently weak Wales, to see the level of sophistication in this area that can be achieved.


In the final analysis, the breakdown work is not as good as all the NZ sides achieve with apparent ease. Their scrum halves so often have an “armchair ride” compared to our 9’s, who deal with slow and often scrappy ball. And I would say this applies to all our Australian sides, not only the Reds.


Not being one eyed on Qld, I am also disappointed to see the Waratahs not performing as one would have hoped, given the strength of their roster now. Ofc, one must also look at the injury toll effect on all teams.


And there is no question, on the positive side of this years competition, how very competitive all teams can be on their day. Mona Pacifica are looking more than just competitive now, but the Highlanders are are much better team than last year, as are the Force.


I find the background bits on players great reading always. and your recounting of Matt Faessler’s grandfather’s exploits is just up my street. Keep writing for us, please !!

3 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 25 minutes ago
All Blacks-beating world record holder calls it quits after 18 years

What a dumb header. It’s like comparing kindergarten with high-school. And invites ridicule & takes away from the core story, that is, a legend of the game has retired.


Clicked, not read.

6 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 35 minutes ago
'There appears little prospect of change at the top in Europe. That should be a concern to all’

“With Saints slated to travel to Leinster’s lair”


That may well prove to be the case but it’s a pretty disrespectful statement to make from a Castres and Glasgow perspective!

1 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 52 minutes ago
John Barclay: Leinster tie is opportunity for Glasgow's Lions hopefuls to roar

Don’t disagree with your assessment on the French match and I wouldn’t be surprised at all to see Toulon win but Leinster are heavy odds on here and it would be a massive upset if Glasgow won. They will missing be some key players and even their first pick 23 would need to be at their very best to compete with Leinster. In Dublin. In a CC ko match. Ofc upsets CAN happen, but it would be one helluva upset.

2 Go to comments
C
Cantab 1 hour ago
'Competitive culture': Tana Umaga on what makes Moana Pasifika succeed

True consistency means a team wins at least half of their games and makes the top 6. Moana has yet to do this even though the ability is there. Just 2 wins this season and they need to build on this. They are at least ahead of the misfiring Blues and the coming match ups between the 2 will likely decide which will progress.

12 Go to comments
T
TM 1 hour ago
Champions Cup: And then there were eight...

Hugely enjoyable as ever! Thank you Graham. These last 8 are awesome and Munster grace them. On a day when my club Cardiff are put into administration, it’s a little consolation that great rugby is on show again this weekend. Can Toulon upset the odds? Who knows? I don’t bet these days but I think they have a chance.

1 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
How Scott Barrett performs in Super Rugby Pacific is not a big deal

That’s not really showing an interest in the article GP.


The author is trying to argue against Sam. Sam was excelled at prep, you can’t say it’s he’s one strength, but you also can’t just state he was a smart guy, because he did some incredibly stupid things on the football field at times, like pushing people in the back (what kind of AB does that?), but he did prep well. That made him what you see, at all levels, yes. Why can’t Barrett be the same? Show the best of bother worlds?


You’ve just done exactly what I did in my comment.

8 Go to comments
C
CN 1 hour ago
Tier 2 newcomers front queue for ex-Bristol boss Dave Ward

While I get the challenge of going to Worcester, should that be the destination, and the potential of working on a blank canvas, when are clubs going to give opportunities to women coaches for women teams?

1 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 1 hour ago
Why Les Kiss and Stuart Lancaster can lead Australia to glory

You certainly based them on your own evidence. Just as a true story is truly a story.


Re: Pep, he made history beyond the age of 50. History. If continuing to break records and achieve trophies isn't a metric for success…


He's still competing for a major trophy this year. Should he get it, it would be 8 consecutive seasons with a major trophy. Then the world club cup in the summer.


Best to wait until the postseason to see were things stand.


Talk again in July? I think there's rugby on around then also.

179 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
'We offered him a three-year deal': Hurricanes priced out of U20 star

Have you heard that he just wants to play?

The guy was quite ahead in his development

It’s the exact opposite Soliloquin, he’s only had proper coaching and rugby the few years he’s been in NZ, since last year of school? His dad or family ran the local club or something, and had connections to pro rugby back in France?


He is a very very raw talent from what I’ve seen, at about the NPC level here, were this year (even still despite leaving, or will Toulon want him straight away perhaps?) he’d be pushing for a regular starting spot, a good 10 games or so perhaps. But maybe that’s the level you’re talking about?


The article quite clearly states it was about the ‘package’, and we all know what that means. But you’re quite right, he might feel just as much French as he does Islander? French clubs wanted him, were I think NZ was more accommodating him. Personally I would have liked for him to have had a few years here while playing French U20s, before heading over a bit more capable.

7 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
'We offered him a three-year deal': Hurricanes priced out of U20 star

Incorrect. Clubs aren’t going to suddenly stop going after someone just because you think the got slighted by a kid wanting to return home(ish).

7 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Rugby down under could have hit high gear with Anzac Tests

There’s no denying that NZR will be laughed at for missing a trick if the Wallabies win the Lions series and Bledisloe this year, and fail to return it due to drawing 1-1 next year.


A HUGE miss. I don’t think you’re going to get 4-5 million anywhere else.

87 Go to comments
G
GP 2 hours ago
How Scott Barrett performs in Super Rugby Pacific is not a big deal

Because it makes some interesting observations. Sam Whitelock never coasted at Super level. Unlike some others whose priority was the AB’s .Two in particular did that 2010-15. Sam Whitelock became the captain and rebooted the Crusaders whole focus. Kieran Read was totally focused on the Crusaders and the AB’s like Sam. But it helped him , just being the AB captain . Same situation now for Scott Barrett. Auckland did it re Sean Fitzpatrick/Zinzan Brooke.

8 Go to comments
O
OJohn 2 hours ago
Why French rugby would be poorer if Ronan O'Gara leaves La Rochelle

What did Rod Macqueen win before he became the greatest international rugby coach ever ?

25 Go to comments
D
DC000 2 hours ago
'We offered him a three-year deal': Hurricanes priced out of U20 star

The lad wants to play superior rugby in a real comp in full stadiums and with supporters who love the sport - and for a living wage too


He wouldn’t find that in the SH anytime soon

7 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
'Competitive culture': Tana Umaga on what makes Moana Pasifika succeed

There were two teams who I noted as moving around the park much better this year and looking like they could be real threats on attack. The Highlanders made easy work of it against the Waratahs at times, first up, and Moana had a couple of key contributions I can’t remember against who.


Obviously the move of Jim was a big call and difference maker, but also 9 and 10 had been lively, Tele’a solid as ever, and of course Tangitau hit the scene. For Moana Lalomilo was even more fo a recking ball than Tavatavanawai, and he had Patafilo in great touch outside as well. Both attacks, obviously with forwards involvement as well, fired pretty damn nicely, and we all know by now that yes, attack is the key to winning games.


The Landers have almost even stalled a bit in their progress from that, still great in patches but without the consistency of Moana’s. Maybe Millar will be a bit faster in his play and provide the same edge Pellegrini has? I agree with you, Moana has taken their game on a step and if they do hold together, have the players playing good rugby, they can make their first finals.

12 Go to comments
G
GrandDisse 3 hours ago
'We offered him a three-year deal': Hurricanes priced out of U20 star

If there were any shackles, he would have never returned to NZ last year.

7 Go to comments
J
Jmann 3 hours ago
All Blacks-beating world record holder calls it quits after 18 years

they were however, undefeated for just over 40 games.

6 Go to comments
J
Jmann 3 hours ago
All Blacks-beating world record holder calls it quits after 18 years

the 1987 All Blacks went undefeated for over 40 games

6 Go to comments
R
RedWarriors 3 hours ago
John Barclay: Leinster tie is opportunity for Glasgow's Lions hopefuls to roar

“Everybody is writing Glasgow off”. Literally nobody is writing Glasgow off.

Start of season Barclay was saying that Toulouse were head and shoulders above all others. They will find it extremely difficult to escape from Toulon this weekend with a win.

2 Go to comments
