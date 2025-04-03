Argentina continue to chase two ‘most important’ SVNS Series trophies

Argentina are in a prime position to make more history on the HSBC SVNS Series by winning at least one of the circuit’s top two prizes. After taking out their third title in as many events last weekend in Hong Kong China, Los Pumas Sevens are on the brink of something special.

On April 5-6 at Singapore’s National Stadium, Argentina will look to wrap up the league title for the second season in a row, as they continue to build into the winner-takes-all World Championship at Los Angeles’s Dignity Health Sports Park on May 3-4.

12 months ago in Singapore, team veteran Gaston Revol fell to his knees after Argentina secured their first ever league title on the SVNS Series. Argentina ended up losing the first-ever World Championship decider to France in Madrid, so they’ll look to right some wrongs in 2025.

While Revol has since retired, Argentina will repeat the team’s heroics from last season if they finish in sixth place or better in Singapore. They are 12 points clear of second-place Fiji on the men’s standings and seem quite likely to become League Winners once again.

After helping Argentina win the team’s first-ever Hong Kong Sevens last Sunday, Player of the Final Marcos Moneta spoke about how important it was for the Series front-runners to perform well in Singapore ahead of the World Championship.

“We try to improve tournament by tournament, to try to be consistent. Of course, want to win the annual league and then Los Angeles,” Moneta told RugbyPass after Argentina won the Hong Kong Sevens.

“But to already have won Vancouver, Perth and now Hong Kong, we’re doing a great job, trying to enjoy the day-by-day and now concentrate on Singapore to try to win the annual league and of course, LA.

“Those two things are the most important things for this season and hopefully we can do it.”

Moneta led the way for Argentina at the 50,000-seat Kai Tak Stadium as Los Pumas Sevens did enough to beat France 12-7 in an enthralling Cup Final. It’s quite rare to see a game of sevens go into the break with the scores locked at nil-all, but that was the case last weekend.

Defence was king during the first term, but Argentina’s Santiago Alvarez eventually broke the deadlock in the 10th minute, before Moneta raced away to extend Los Pumas Sevens’ advantage with an effort soon after.

France had the final say with Gregoire Arfeuil crossing in the final play, but Argentina had already done enough. Moneta fell to the ground in a state of relief, celebration and joy, with the speedster visibly emotional as the thrill of victory began to sink in.

After breaking his leg at the very same event 12 months ago, Moneta was finally a Hong Kong Sevens champion.

“Things happen for something, there’s always a reason behind it,” Moneta reflected.

“After the Olympics, it was a really tough process after Hong Kong and then the Olympics.

“To be here, 12 months later and to win Hong Kong, that is really historic for us and for the coaches. It’s amazing. It’s all perfect.

“We’re going to enjoy the week before Singapore and also, of course, try to win the annual league. Hopefully we can do it.”

