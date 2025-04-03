Highlanders speedster Finn Hurley suffers season-ending injury

Impressive Highlanders young gun Finn Hurely will play no further part in the 2025 Super Rugby Pacific season due to a quad injury.

The team revealed the news late Thursday, adding that the 21-year-old will not require surgery but is set for a 10-12 week stint on the sidelines.

Hurley has been one of the breakout stars of the 2025 campaign for Jamie Joseph’s side, providing eye-catching X factor to score twice in a round-two victory over the Blues.

However, the fullback has managed just 173 minutes of action, with injury troubles keeping him out of a more consistent fullback role.

The injury comes as a painful blow to a young, developing Highlanders team. Assistant coach and former All Blacks fullback Ben Smith had delivered a simple “more of the same” message to Hurley after being asked what he wanted to see from the burgeoning young star.

“I think Finn’s at his best with the ability he has to pop up everywhere,” the former superstar told media after the round two win over the Blues.

“Obviously, he’s got a pretty remarkable skillset, and it’s just being able to showcase that at the right time and being able to use that skillset to create opportunity like he did on the weekend.”

Jamie Jospeh had a similar sentiment and committed to allowing Hurley to grow by playing with freedom on the field.

“He’s like all rugby players, he gets ahead of himself sometimes. But I’ll let him go, I reckon. Let him go, let him be himself, give him confidence and coach him to understand balance.”

Utility back Sam Gilbert will line up at 15 in Hurley’s absence, with the Highlanders facing the Western Force in Perth on Saturday evening.

There is good news on the injury front for the southerners, though, with star fullback Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens nearing a return from the neck injury that has kept him sidelined for the season to date.

The breakout 2024 star is one of four injured Highlanders, all familiar with the matchday 23, who are reported as having one to two weeks remaining on their respective recoveries.

Current Highlanders injury status:

Oliver Haig (Foot / 1-2 weeks )

Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens (Neck / 1-2 weeks)

Nikora Broughton (Rib Injury/ 1-2 weeks)

Hugh Renton (Groin /1-2 weeks)

Finn Hurley (Quad/season)