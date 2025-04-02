Northern Edition

Super Rugby Pacific

The raw data that proves Super Rugby Pacific is currently a cut above

By Dimitri Perrin reporting from Brisbane
Gabin Villiere of RC Toulon and Ardie Savea of Moana Pasifika. Photos by Franco Arland/Getty Images and Joe Allison/Getty Images.

Why is Super Rugby Pacific so exciting this season?

There is a positive mood surrounding Super Rugby Pacific.

Attendances are up 34%, viewership figures are on the rise as well (+12% in New Zealand, +17% in Australia, and +41% in Fiji), and there is no doubt that the 2025 season has been very exciting to date.

But why have the first seven rounds of the competition been so exciting?

It is true that winning margins have reduced, but that is only part of the story.

There is more to the drama we have been enjoying.

To appreciate how unique the 2025 Super Rugby Pacific season has been, we need to look at other seasons and other competitions.

As a Data Science academic, I like to work with data to understand various systems, and in my role with the Queensland Reds, I have the opportunity to look at rugby even more closely than I normally would as a fan. Let’s go on a data adventure together and look at Super Rugby Pacific (SRP), the Top 14 and the United Rugby Championship (URC) over the last three years.

The seasons run on different calendars, so we will call 2024/25 the current season (because they all finish in 2025, irrespective of when they start). 2023/24 is last year, and 2022/23 is the year before.

There are several metrics that make the current Super Rugby Pacific season remarkable.

Winning margins

For all three seasons, the average winning margin in the Top14 is about 13 points. In all seasons, the median margin (meaning half the games have a larger margin and half the games have a smaller one) is between 8.5 and 10 points.

In the URC, the average margin is roughly 11 to 15 points, and the median margin is 7.5 to 14 points.

The previous two SRP seasons were characterised by larger margins: average margin of 16 points, and median margin of 13 points.

This season, however, is very different. Super Rugby Pacific went from having the largest margins to having the lowest: average margin is just above 11 points and half of the game are decided by 7 points or less.

CompetitionSeasonAverage marginMedian margin
Top 142022/2312.9810.0
Top 142023/2413.3010.0
Top 142024/2512.508.5
URC2022/2315.4414.0
URC2023/2413.9010.0
URC2024/2511.457.5
Super Rugby Pacific2022/2316.1213.5
Super Rugby Pacific2023/2416.8313.0
Super Rugby Pacific2024/2511.387.5

The trend is still there if we specifically look at margins within 3 points or within 7 points.

They are useful thresholds, because they represent games where a penalty or a try at the death could have changed the outcome.

While you typically expect somewhere between 15% and 20% of games to finish within 3 points, this climbs to 23.5% for the current Super Rugby Pacific season (and 33% for the current URC season).

And instead of 32% of games decided by less than a converted try in previous Super Rugby Pacific games, it now happens half the time (50%), which is the highest across the three leagues.

Crucially, we also see a lack of complete blowouts. Only two games have finished with a margin is 25 points or more (just under 6% of the games played so far), when it happened 20% to 28% of the time in previous SRP seasons and still happens about 14% of the time in the URC and Top14.

CompetitionSeasonMargins within 3 pointsMargins within 7 pointsMargins above 25 points
Top 142022/2315.9%42.3%16.5%
Top 142023/2418.1%39.6%14.8%
Top 142024/2519.3%44.3%14.3%
URC2022/2317.4%34.7%20.1%
URC2023/2420.1%44.4%19.4%
URC2024/2533.0%50.0%13.4%
Super Rugby Pacific2022/2315.5%32.1%20.2%
Super Rugby Pacific2023/2417.9%32.1%28.5%
Super Rugby Pacific2024/2523.5%50.0%5.9%

Lead changes

Of course, a tight margin is not always enough to create drama. Imagine a team leading by 12 points for most of the second half, and conceding a try on the last play. The final margin is within 7 points, but the end of the game was not necessarily very engaging.

Instead, we can look at how many times the lead is changing. The current Super Rugby Pacific season has the highest number of changes on average. Remarkably, in all competitions and all seasons, the median number of lead changes is 3. The only exception is the current Super Rugby Pacific season, where half the games have at least 4 lead changes.

This certainly creates drama.

CompetitionSeasonAverage number of lead changesMedian number of lead changes
Top 142022/233.33.0
Top 142023/243.03.0
Top 142024/253.33.0
URC2022/232.93.0
URC2023/243.13.0
URC2024/253.43.0
Super Rugby Pacific2022/233.83.0
Super Rugby Pacific2023/243.23.0
Super Rugby Pacific2024/254.44.0

We can also look at the number of times where a team takes the lead, and keeps it all the way to the final whistle.

While we see such games 27% to 39% of the time in general, it only happened 5 times out of 34 Super Rugby Pacific games this season (14.7%).

CompetitionSeasonGames without a lead change
Top 142022/2329.1%
Top 142023/2437.4%
Top 142024/2528.6%
URC2022/2338.9%
URC2023/2427.1%
URC2024/2533.9%
Super Rugby Pacific2022/2327.4%
Super Rugby Pacific2023/2435.7%
Super Rugby Pacific2024/2514.7%

No lead is safe

With so many lead changes, being in front is not enough to guarantee a positive outcome. In fact, even being a couple of scores ahead is not sufficient.

For close to one in every five games with a reversed lead (17.7%), the losing team had been at least 10 points in front at some point in the game. It is the second highest value across the 9 seasons considered, and almost double the frequency at which it happens in the Top14.

CompetitionSeasonGames where the losing team lead by 10+ points
Top 142022/2313.7%
Top 142023/2412.6%
Top 142024/2510.7%
URC2022/2314.6%
URC2023/2416.0%
URC2024/2519.6%
Super Rugby Pacific2022/2314.3%
Super Rugby Pacific2023/2410.7%
Super Rugby Pacific2024/2517.7%

Last-minute victories

Lead changes create drama, but this year, they also happen particularly late in the game. We can look at the number of lead changes after the break, or in the last 10 minutes, or even in the last 5 minutes. Across all categories, the current Super Rugby Pacific season stands out.

The majority of the games (almost 60%) have at least one lead change in the second half. It does not mean that the team leading at the break lost the game (as there could have been two lead changes in the second half, for instance) but it shows that, at the very least, it was not plain sailing.

All other leagues and seasons are at least 10 percentage points lower.

These lead changes can also happen very late. Almost a third of Super Rugby Pacific games this season have had a lead change beyond the 70-minute mark (32.4%), and close to one in five (17.7%) changed lead after 75 minutes.

On average, just about one SRP game every weekend has been decided in the last five minutes! Apart from the current URC season (17.9%), this is usually closer to 10%.

CompetitionSeasonGames with lead changes after the breakGames with lead changes after 70′Games with lead changes after 75′
Top 142022/2344.0%16.5%11.0%
Top 142023/2435.7%17.0%11.5%
Top 142024/2545.7%18.6%13.6%
URC2022/2336.8%10.4%7.6%
URC2023/2443.1%18.1%11.1%
URC2024/2548.2%25.0%17.9%
Super Rugby Pacific2022/2339.3%15.5%11.9%
Super Rugby Pacific2023/2439.3%11.9%10.7%
Super Rugby Pacific2024/2558.8%32.4%17.7%

Surprises everywhere

Whether Gary Lineker was right in saying that “Football is a simple game. Twenty-two men chase a ball for 90 minutes and at the end, the Germans always win”, it highlights that, in any sport, if the same teams always tend to win, it can reduce engagement.

Uncertainty is perhaps the most striking feature of the current Super Rugby Pacific season.

Looking at the other leagues and seasons, we would normally expect a third of the games to have a reversed outcome compared to the same game in the previous season: 31% to 39%, with only the current URC season slightly higher at 44%.

The script is completely flipped for Super Rugby Pacific. Across the first seven rounds, the majority of games are reversed! Close to 60% of games are won by the team that lost the corresponding fixture last year.

Of course, Super Rugby Pacific does not currently use a complete home-and-away round robin format, so some fixtures have opposite home and away teams compared to the previous season. For instance, the Reds travelled to Dunedin in round 6 to play the Highlanders, but hosted them in Brisbane last season.

However, this does not explain the high number of reversed outcomes, for two reasons:

  • The format is not new, and previous seasons have similar patterns to other leagues.
  • If we split between games that are exact repeats of last season and games that have opposite home and away teams, both still have a majority of reversed outcomes: 57% and 64%, respectively.

There is something genuinely unique about the current SRP season.

CompetitionSeasonGames with a reversed outcome compared to the previous season
Top 142022/2335.3%
Top 142023/2431.4%
Top 142024/2534.2%
URC2022/2337.5%
URC2023/2434.0%
URC2024/2544.6%
Super Rugby Pacific2022/2333.3%
Super Rugby Pacific2023/2439.3%
Super Rugby Pacific2024/2558.8%

More of the same please!

More points, more lead changes, more last-minute reversals, and more unexpected results. No wonder Super Rugby Pacific has felt so exciting!

And the best part is that the season is far from over.

51 Comments
J
JS 5 days ago

Another metric to capture that distances SRP from the Nth and speaks to integrity is capturing time ball is not in play for ‘injuries’, scrum resets and lineouts as it is well known teams from a certain country factor this into their game to combat pace. So a metric actually pin-pointing slowing the game down would be a refreshing way to measure engagement

D
DimitriPerrin 3 days ago

Hi JS. I have actually been looking at ‘dead time’, and there is a change this year. That analysis still needs some work before it can be shared, but it might get there eventually.

J
JW 5 days ago

Your links are private if you were intending them to be shared.


URC us doing very well with it’s competitiveness given that each group has it’s own salary caps and entirely different makeups, from clubs, to provinces, to franchises and regions. One group might be teams from the most populace country with the biggest rugby base while another the smallest, with the least amount of rugby players to chose from.

On average, just about one SRP game every weekend has been decided in the last five minutes!

I would also be interested in a average clock length (don’t need to go into the whole BIP hole) showing how long the last phases are taking (because one team is trying to still alter the match points outcome in some way) to complete before the game finally ends. I don’t know if its more common this year but in general I wonder if its a stat that can show how good games are/were?

17.7%

You really had the same reversed 10 points lead % as you had lead changes after the 75th?


Some of these values while standing out numerically against each other have a much less correlative impact than some that tighter differences which might only stick out a small amount. While SRP’s ones might not necessarily be such examples (and here I’m still going off the basic principle that everyone knew this was happening, even though I was challenged about that assumption) they have had the advantage of the fixtures being were doctored even more than normal. In this instance its irrelevant whether they were doctored or not of course, but I think it’s pretty safe to say that there hasn’t been a lot of cross over of worst v best yet. Maybe it just feels like that because the worst are so much better this year? I definitely think that it is undeniable that all the bottom teams (that remain) have gotten better.


So I would be very interested in another weight graph of the games still, but regardless I don’t think it’s fair for SRP to claim anything over the other leagues yet. Certainly as I have said numerous times about the Top 14, it’s sub par compared to what it’s billed up to be, but that is the only league in this group that has promotion and relegation, which is the antitheses of a competitive league, so a trade off there.


Thank you very much for sharing your research though Dmitri, I hope you find another topic to get interested about!

D
DimitriPerrin 3 days ago

Hi JW. Thanks for your comment.

I am aware that there is an issue with links. I have flagged it to RugbyPass very soon after it was published (links were fine on my end), and I hope it will be fixed soon.


I would also be interested in a average clock length (don’t need to go into the whole BIP hole) showing how long the last phases are taking (because one team is trying to still alter the match points outcome in some way) to complete before the game finally ends. I don’t know if its more common this year but in general I wonder if its a stat that can show how good games are/were?

I have started looking at clock length (and amount of ‘dead time’). It needs more work, but there are interesting differences.

The length of the last play is interesting. So far, I had only looked at the length of the first play.


You really had the same reversed 10 points lead % as you had lead changes after the 75th?

Yes I did. Not necessarily the same games, of course, but the same number of games.

After round 8, it is now 20.5% for 10-point reversed leads (see Tahs against Moana) and 15.4% for lead changes after the 75th (as it did not happen in any of the 5 games).


I don’t think it’s fair for SRP to claim anything over the other leagues yet.


I completely agree. As I wrote in another comment somewhere, the title is not from me. 😅

S
SteveD 5 days ago

Talk about clutching at straws.

R
Rugby 101 - Ed Pye 6 days ago

I love this analysis so much - thank you for providing it Dimitri.


I would suggest that a competition with an average margin of above 12 points is unsustainable. Super Rugby needs to really look closely at why this year is so tight and do whatever it takes to keep it that way.


Also with lead changes, there is a reason basketball is so popular

J
JW 5 days ago

I don’t really think that’s the case at all. One thing he didn’t go into was say consecutive scoring lead changes or comebacks.


If the league shows to be high scoring, then doesn’t that mean even a 12 margin with 5 to go (or so 12 at the end too) is still very much game on.


For instance, some of the games that he found in that 25 points bracket, might have still had the same amount of lead changes?


Perhaps though if such instances had such ‘competitive’ markers, it would mean statistically that there is not a lot of them (that you wouldn’t get a 12 avg)?

D
DimitriPerrin 5 days ago

Thanks Ed, much appreciated.


There are many factors that could each partly explain what we are seeing this season in SRP (redistribution of talent, sped-up games, etc.). It makes it difficult to ensure that it stays like this, but I agree it would be nice if it could.

N
NB 6 days ago

Credible stuff.


Any reason the English Prem is not in the table Dmitri? Just sayin….😉

D
DimitriPerrin 5 days ago

Hi NB. I will probably include the Premiership if I repeat the analysis at the end of the season. I had limited time now, and the change of format (with teams disappearing mid-season, etc.) made it difficult to automate the analysis.

H
Head high tackle 5 days ago

Haha Too low in quality to be on the list Nick Hehehe!

R
RedWarriors 6 days ago

Exactly!! Excitement/lead changes can also equal sub standard defending and teams unable to leverage leads.

G
GrahamVF 6 days ago

I find it difficult to find anything meaningful in these stats. One sixty point blow-out or one very tight game where the lead changes six or seven times skews the figures completely. Secondly these stats do not take into account the level of play in the various leagues. Happy for rugby that viewership in the SR Pacific comp is growing - but still a fraction of the viewership in the URC or Top 14. So this table proves the SR Pacific is becoming more competitive and my next question is compared to what? This Lions tour is going to be very revealing and I sincerely hope the Aussies can grab a Lion’s Tout scalp - but for now comparisons between NH and SH comps is a bit empty of substance. I mean if it’s sheer excitement fans are looking for top schoolboy rugby offers that in spades.

H
Head high tackle 6 days ago

Lovely to see of course but we already knew that SR was the best comp in the world. 😁Hoe you are reading this Nick Bishop LOL.

R
RedWarriors 6 days ago

7 matches out of one season doesn’t prove much. Lead changes is a sure sign of poor defenses. The English Premiership might beat RP on a lot of these metrics and odd that it wasn’t included.

Excitement doesn’t also mean quality and we can see last week things beginning to return to type as extended squads get tested deeper in the seasons with a few big victories.

S
Spew_81 6 days ago

Shots fired🤣

M
Mzilikazi 17 minutes ago
Matt Faessler: ‘To be involved in a home World Cup would be just next level’

Thanks for the article, Brett. I must say I am disappointed that the Reds have lost both games against the two top teams from NZ they have played so far this year. I feel they should be more advanced under Les Kiss and his coaching team in what is now the second year of tenure.


The lineout, which you highlight in the article, is an obvious standout. Matt Faessler is shaping as a standout finisher of mauls, but that ability is wasted if the throw/lift/catch element is a shambles.


Also very disappointing so often is the ability to spread the ball wide using the “out the back” type passes well. Just watch Scotland, even currently weak Wales, to see the level of sophistication in this area that can be achieved.


In the final analysis, the breakdown work is not as good as all the NZ sides achieve with apparent ease. Their scrum halves so often have an “armchair ride” compared to our 9’s, who deal with slow and often scrappy ball. And I would say this applies to all our Australian sides, not only the Reds.


Not being one eyed on Qld, I am also disappointed to see the Waratahs not performing as one would have hoped, given the strength of their roster now. Ofc, one must also look at the injury toll effect on all teams.


And there is no question, on the positive side of this years competition, how very competitive all teams can be on their day. Mona Pacifica are looking more than just competitive now, but the Highlanders are are much better team than last year, as are the Force.


I find the background bits on players great reading always. and your recounting of Matt Faessler’s grandfather’s exploits is just up my street. Keep writing for us, please !!

3 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 25 minutes ago
All Blacks-beating world record holder calls it quits after 18 years

What a dumb header. It’s like comparing kindergarten with high-school. And invites ridicule & takes away from the core story, that is, a legend of the game has retired.


Clicked, not read.

6 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 35 minutes ago
'There appears little prospect of change at the top in Europe. That should be a concern to all’

“With Saints slated to travel to Leinster’s lair”


That may well prove to be the case but it’s a pretty disrespectful statement to make from a Castres and Glasgow perspective!

1 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 52 minutes ago
John Barclay: Leinster tie is opportunity for Glasgow's Lions hopefuls to roar

Don’t disagree with your assessment on the French match and I wouldn’t be surprised at all to see Toulon win but Leinster are heavy odds on here and it would be a massive upset if Glasgow won. They will missing be some key players and even their first pick 23 would need to be at their very best to compete with Leinster. In Dublin. In a CC ko match. Ofc upsets CAN happen, but it would be one helluva upset.

2 Go to comments
C
Cantab 1 hour ago
'Competitive culture': Tana Umaga on what makes Moana Pasifika succeed

True consistency means a team wins at least half of their games and makes the top 6. Moana has yet to do this even though the ability is there. Just 2 wins this season and they need to build on this. They are at least ahead of the misfiring Blues and the coming match ups between the 2 will likely decide which will progress.

12 Go to comments
T
TM 1 hour ago
Champions Cup: And then there were eight...

Hugely enjoyable as ever! Thank you Graham. These last 8 are awesome and Munster grace them. On a day when my club Cardiff are put into administration, it’s a little consolation that great rugby is on show again this weekend. Can Toulon upset the odds? Who knows? I don’t bet these days but I think they have a chance.

1 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
How Scott Barrett performs in Super Rugby Pacific is not a big deal

That’s not really showing an interest in the article GP.


The author is trying to argue against Sam. Sam was excelled at prep, you can’t say it’s he’s one strength, but you also can’t just state he was a smart guy, because he did some incredibly stupid things on the football field at times, like pushing people in the back (what kind of AB does that?), but he did prep well. That made him what you see, at all levels, yes. Why can’t Barrett be the same? Show the best of bother worlds?


You’ve just done exactly what I did in my comment.

8 Go to comments
C
CN 1 hour ago
Tier 2 newcomers front queue for ex-Bristol boss Dave Ward

While I get the challenge of going to Worcester, should that be the destination, and the potential of working on a blank canvas, when are clubs going to give opportunities to women coaches for women teams?

1 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 1 hour ago
Why Les Kiss and Stuart Lancaster can lead Australia to glory

You certainly based them on your own evidence. Just as a true story is truly a story.


Re: Pep, he made history beyond the age of 50. History. If continuing to break records and achieve trophies isn't a metric for success…


He's still competing for a major trophy this year. Should he get it, it would be 8 consecutive seasons with a major trophy. Then the world club cup in the summer.


Best to wait until the postseason to see were things stand.


Talk again in July? I think there's rugby on around then also.

179 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
'We offered him a three-year deal': Hurricanes priced out of U20 star

Have you heard that he just wants to play?

The guy was quite ahead in his development

It’s the exact opposite Soliloquin, he’s only had proper coaching and rugby the few years he’s been in NZ, since last year of school? His dad or family ran the local club or something, and had connections to pro rugby back in France?


He is a very very raw talent from what I’ve seen, at about the NPC level here, were this year (even still despite leaving, or will Toulon want him straight away perhaps?) he’d be pushing for a regular starting spot, a good 10 games or so perhaps. But maybe that’s the level you’re talking about?


The article quite clearly states it was about the ‘package’, and we all know what that means. But you’re quite right, he might feel just as much French as he does Islander? French clubs wanted him, were I think NZ was more accommodating him. Personally I would have liked for him to have had a few years here while playing French U20s, before heading over a bit more capable.

7 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
'We offered him a three-year deal': Hurricanes priced out of U20 star

Incorrect. Clubs aren’t going to suddenly stop going after someone just because you think the got slighted by a kid wanting to return home(ish).

7 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Rugby down under could have hit high gear with Anzac Tests

There’s no denying that NZR will be laughed at for missing a trick if the Wallabies win the Lions series and Bledisloe this year, and fail to return it due to drawing 1-1 next year.


A HUGE miss. I don’t think you’re going to get 4-5 million anywhere else.

87 Go to comments
G
GP 2 hours ago
How Scott Barrett performs in Super Rugby Pacific is not a big deal

Because it makes some interesting observations. Sam Whitelock never coasted at Super level. Unlike some others whose priority was the AB’s .Two in particular did that 2010-15. Sam Whitelock became the captain and rebooted the Crusaders whole focus. Kieran Read was totally focused on the Crusaders and the AB’s like Sam. But it helped him , just being the AB captain . Same situation now for Scott Barrett. Auckland did it re Sean Fitzpatrick/Zinzan Brooke.

8 Go to comments
O
OJohn 2 hours ago
Why French rugby would be poorer if Ronan O'Gara leaves La Rochelle

What did Rod Macqueen win before he became the greatest international rugby coach ever ?

25 Go to comments
D
DC000 2 hours ago
'We offered him a three-year deal': Hurricanes priced out of U20 star

The lad wants to play superior rugby in a real comp in full stadiums and with supporters who love the sport - and for a living wage too


He wouldn’t find that in the SH anytime soon

7 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
'Competitive culture': Tana Umaga on what makes Moana Pasifika succeed

There were two teams who I noted as moving around the park much better this year and looking like they could be real threats on attack. The Highlanders made easy work of it against the Waratahs at times, first up, and Moana had a couple of key contributions I can’t remember against who.


Obviously the move of Jim was a big call and difference maker, but also 9 and 10 had been lively, Tele’a solid as ever, and of course Tangitau hit the scene. For Moana Lalomilo was even more fo a recking ball than Tavatavanawai, and he had Patafilo in great touch outside as well. Both attacks, obviously with forwards involvement as well, fired pretty damn nicely, and we all know by now that yes, attack is the key to winning games.


The Landers have almost even stalled a bit in their progress from that, still great in patches but without the consistency of Moana’s. Maybe Millar will be a bit faster in his play and provide the same edge Pellegrini has? I agree with you, Moana has taken their game on a step and if they do hold together, have the players playing good rugby, they can make their first finals.

12 Go to comments
G
GrandDisse 3 hours ago
'We offered him a three-year deal': Hurricanes priced out of U20 star

If there were any shackles, he would have never returned to NZ last year.

7 Go to comments
J
Jmann 3 hours ago
All Blacks-beating world record holder calls it quits after 18 years

they were however, undefeated for just over 40 games.

6 Go to comments
J
Jmann 3 hours ago
All Blacks-beating world record holder calls it quits after 18 years

the 1987 All Blacks went undefeated for over 40 games

6 Go to comments
R
RedWarriors 3 hours ago
John Barclay: Leinster tie is opportunity for Glasgow's Lions hopefuls to roar

“Everybody is writing Glasgow off”. Literally nobody is writing Glasgow off.

Start of season Barclay was saying that Toulouse were head and shoulders above all others. They will find it extremely difficult to escape from Toulon this weekend with a win.

2 Go to comments
