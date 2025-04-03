Waratahs address dropping Taniela Tupou from starting team
The Waratahs have opted to shift Wallabies tighthead prop Taniela Tupou to the bench for their Round 8 Super Rugby Pacific clash against Moana Pasifika, in what head coach Dan McKellar claims is a move designed to extract a more decisive impact from the front-row powerhouse in the latter stages of the game.
The decision follows a humbling 57-12 loss to the Hurricanes in Wellington last week. Now preparing to face Moana Pasifika at North Harbour Stadium in Auckland, the Waratahs are determined to rebound swiftly – and McKellar insists utilising Tupou as a high-impact reserve is a key part of that strategy.
“Dan [Botha] has developed well, particularly around the set piece. He’s worked hard, taken on feedback, and deserves this opportunity,” McKellar said, referring to tighthead prop Dan Botha, who earns his first start of the season.
“Taniela is an incredible player, and we want him to make a major impact off the bench in the final stages.”
“There’s no question about Taniela’s quality. Sometimes it’s about managing workloads and ensuring we maximise what he brings,” McKellar said.
“He’s a competitor. I know he’ll have a big impact for us when he comes on.”
“We know what Taniela can do – he’s one of the best tightheads in the game,” he said. “But we want to get more out of him, and this week, we’re looking for him to make a real difference in that last 30 minutes when the game is on the line.
“He understands that, and he’s on board with what we need from him.”
McKellar is also bracing for a physical onslaught from Moana Pasifika, who stunned the Crusaders last weekend. Despite the heavy defeat to the Hurricanes, he insists the Waratahs will be ready for a team that scored 45 points in Christchurch and thrives on quick ball.
“They’re a very, very good side. They’ve improved significantly over the last couple of years,” McKellar said Thursday before the team flew to New Zealand. “If you let them play on the front foot, they’ll challenge and hurt any team. We have to bring the right mindset and meet them in the collision area.”
Beyond Tupou’s shift to the bench, the Waratahs have introduced several other changes aimed at solidifying their set piece and defensive steel. Captain Hugh Sinclair returns in the second row, while Lalakai Foketi slots in at inside centre for the first time this season.
“Lalakai is a class player, and this is his first start at 12 this season, which is his preferred position,” McKellar said.
“He brings experience, a strong defensive presence, and an ability to create opportunities for those around him.”
McKellar has also spoke about the humbling defeat to the Hurricanes in Wellington, saying the post-match review was pretty frank.
“It was really honest, and to be fair, it needed to be. We took the opportunity to address key areas, both on and off the field,” he said. “Since then, the boys have been superb in their response.”
“If you look at the last two weeks, there have been moments where we haven’t met the challenge physically,” he noted.
“That’s just a mindset thing, and we’ve worked hard to ensure we turn up ready on Saturday.”
WARATAHS:
1. Angus Bell
2. Ethan Dobbins
3. Daniel Botha
4. Hugh Sinclair (c)
5. Ben Grant
6. Rob Leota
7. Charlie Gamble
8. Langi Gleeson
9. Teddy Wilson
10. Lawson Creighton
11. Triston Reilly
12. Lalakai Foketi
13. Henry O’Donnell
14. Andrew Kellaway
15. Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii
REPLACEMENTS:
16. Julian Heaven
17. Isaac Kailea
18. Taniela Tupou
19. Felix Kalapu
20. Jamie Adamson
21. Jack Grant
22. Jack Bowen
23. Joey Walton
Come home Taniela. We miss you. You just don’t look right in blue do you. We understand, fully.
The Reds
Tupou seems more interested in going out there to chew on his gum, than actually putting in much effort.
He’ll end his career probably being considered one of the talents who never lived up to anywhere near their potential.
The scrum was one area the waratahs had the edge on the canes last week. Numia in particulsr struggled against tupou and was lucky not to get pinged more often. Tupous mobility round the field is still a concern though
Moving a prop from starting to bench is kinda par for course