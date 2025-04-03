Waratahs address dropping Taniela Tupou from starting team

The Waratahs have opted to shift Wallabies tighthead prop Taniela Tupou to the bench for their Round 8 Super Rugby Pacific clash against Moana Pasifika, in what head coach Dan McKellar claims is a move designed to extract a more decisive impact from the front-row powerhouse in the latter stages of the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

The decision follows a humbling 57-12 loss to the Hurricanes in Wellington last week. Now preparing to face Moana Pasifika at North Harbour Stadium in Auckland, the Waratahs are determined to rebound swiftly – and McKellar insists utilising Tupou as a high-impact reserve is a key part of that strategy.

“Dan [Botha] has developed well, particularly around the set piece. He’s worked hard, taken on feedback, and deserves this opportunity,” McKellar said, referring to tighthead prop Dan Botha, who earns his first start of the season.

Jack Nowell discusses try-scoring in France | RP La Rochelle winger Jack Nowell chats to Jon Newcombe about his try-scoring efforts in France. Jack Nowell discusses try-scoring in France | RP La Rochelle winger Jack Nowell chats to Jon Newcombe about his try-scoring efforts in France.

“Taniela is an incredible player, and we want him to make a major impact off the bench in the final stages.”

“There’s no question about Taniela’s quality. Sometimes it’s about managing workloads and ensuring we maximise what he brings,” McKellar said.

“He’s a competitor. I know he’ll have a big impact for us when he comes on.”

“We know what Taniela can do – he’s one of the best tightheads in the game,” he said. “But we want to get more out of him, and this week, we’re looking for him to make a real difference in that last 30 minutes when the game is on the line.

“He understands that, and he’s on board with what we need from him.”

McKellar is also bracing for a physical onslaught from Moana Pasifika, who stunned the Crusaders last weekend. Despite the heavy defeat to the Hurricanes, he insists the Waratahs will be ready for a team that scored 45 points in Christchurch and thrives on quick ball.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They’re a very, very good side. They’ve improved significantly over the last couple of years,” McKellar said Thursday before the team flew to New Zealand. “If you let them play on the front foot, they’ll challenge and hurt any team. We have to bring the right mindset and meet them in the collision area.”

Beyond Tupou’s shift to the bench, the Waratahs have introduced several other changes aimed at solidifying their set piece and defensive steel. Captain Hugh Sinclair returns in the second row, while Lalakai Foketi slots in at inside centre for the first time this season.

“Lalakai is a class player, and this is his first start at 12 this season, which is his preferred position,” McKellar said.

“He brings experience, a strong defensive presence, and an ability to create opportunities for those around him.”

McKellar has also spoke about the humbling defeat to the Hurricanes in Wellington, saying the post-match review was pretty frank.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was really honest, and to be fair, it needed to be. We took the opportunity to address key areas, both on and off the field,” he said. “Since then, the boys have been superb in their response.”

“If you look at the last two weeks, there have been moments where we haven’t met the challenge physically,” he noted.

“That’s just a mindset thing, and we’ve worked hard to ensure we turn up ready on Saturday.”

WARATAHS:

1. Angus Bell

2. Ethan Dobbins

3. Daniel Botha

4. Hugh Sinclair (c)

5. Ben Grant

6. Rob Leota

7. Charlie Gamble

8. Langi Gleeson

9. Teddy Wilson

10. Lawson Creighton

11. Triston Reilly

12. Lalakai Foketi

13. Henry O’Donnell

14. Andrew Kellaway

15. Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii

REPLACEMENTS:

16. Julian Heaven

17. Isaac Kailea

18. Taniela Tupou

19. Felix Kalapu

20. Jamie Adamson

21. Jack Grant

22. Jack Bowen

23. Joey Walton

Related Dave Rennie's Kobe have a point to prove in Japan Dave Rennie and his men get the chance to prove that they are a genuine title contender when they chase just a second win over table toppers Toshiba Brave Lupus Tokyo from their last six attempts in Sunday’s feature match of Japan Rugby League One. Read Now