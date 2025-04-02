Final awaits as teams named for Super Rugby Aupiki final round

The sixth and final round of Super Rugby Aupiki is upon us, and the top spot is very much still up for grabs after Matatu’s upset win over the Blues in round five.

The Auckland team still own a one-point advantage over the South Islanders on the standings, and will host the winless Hurricanes Poua to round out the regular season.

For Matatu, they conclude the regular season playing host to a Chiefs Manawa side who own a better points differential than them, despite having lost three games to Matatu’s one.

Here are the team lists for round six.

Hurricanes Poua team to play the Blues

Ngano Tavake Forne Burkin Nina Poletti Jackie Patea-Fereti (C) Kahurangi Sturmey Olioli Mua Elinor-Plum King Layla Sae (VC) Iritana Hohaia (VC) Te Rauoriwa Gapper Ayesha Leti-I’iga Monica Tagoai Leilani Hakiwai Shakira Baker Cassie Siataga

Reserves

16. Denise Aiolupotea

17. Angel Mulu

18. Jayme Nuku

19. Joanah Ngan-Woo

20. Raedeen Blake

21. Natalie Delamere

22. Teilah Ferguson

23. Isabella Waterman

Blues team to play the Hurricanes Poua

Chryss Viliko Atlanta Lolohea Aldora Itunu Maiakawanakaulani Roos © Maama Vaipulu Elizabith MoiMoi Taufa Bason Liana Mikaele-Tuu Kahlia Awa Krysten Cottrell Jaymie Kolose Ruahei Demant Sylvia Brunt Katelyn Vahaakolo Braxton Sorensen-McGee

Reserves

16. Grace Gago

17. Awhina Tangen-Wainohu

18. Harono Te Iringa

19. Eloise Blackwell (20 games)

20. Holly Greenway

21. Patricia Maliepo

22. Portia Woodman-Wickliffe

23. Danii Mafoe

Matatu team to play the Chiefs Manawa

Marcelle Parkes Georgia Ponsonby Moomooga Palu Laura Bayfield Alana Bremner Fiaali’i Solomona Lucy Jenkins Kaipo Olsen-Baker Maia Joseph Hannah King Cheyelle Robins-Reti Grace Brooker Amy du Plessis Winnie Palamo Kaea Nepia

Reserves

16. Tegan Hollows

17. Pip Love

18. Amy Rule

19. Stacey Niao

20. Sarah Jones

21. Kelsyn McCook

22. Hollyrae Mete

23. Fia Laikong

Chiefs Manawa team to play Matatu

Kate Henwood Vici-Rose Green Veisinia Mahutariki-Fakalelu Jade Coates Chyna Hohepa Grace Kukutai Kennedy Tukuafu (c) Mia Anderson Ariana Bayler Kelly Brazier Reece Anderson Shoshanah Seumanutafa Mererangi Paul Ruby Tui Renee Holmes

Reserves

16. Grace Houpapa-Barrett

17. Krystal Murray

18. Santo Taumata

19. Charmaine Smith

20. Leata Puni-Lio

21. Holli O’Sullivan

22. Rosie Kelly

23. Azalleyah Maaka

