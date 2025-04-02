Final awaits as teams named for Super Rugby Aupiki final round
The sixth and final round of Super Rugby Aupiki is upon us, and the top spot is very much still up for grabs after Matatu’s upset win over the Blues in round five.
The Auckland team still own a one-point advantage over the South Islanders on the standings, and will host the winless Hurricanes Poua to round out the regular season.
For Matatu, they conclude the regular season playing host to a Chiefs Manawa side who own a better points differential than them, despite having lost three games to Matatu’s one.
Here are the team lists for round six.
Hurricanes Poua team to play the Blues
- Ngano Tavake
- Forne Burkin
- Nina Poletti
- Jackie Patea-Fereti (C)
- Kahurangi Sturmey
- Olioli Mua
- Elinor-Plum King
- Layla Sae (VC)
- Iritana Hohaia (VC)
- Te Rauoriwa Gapper
- Ayesha Leti-I’iga
- Monica Tagoai
- Leilani Hakiwai
- Shakira Baker
- Cassie Siataga
Reserves
16. Denise Aiolupotea
17. Angel Mulu
18. Jayme Nuku
19. Joanah Ngan-Woo
20. Raedeen Blake
21. Natalie Delamere
22. Teilah Ferguson
23. Isabella Waterman
Blues team to play the Hurricanes Poua
- Chryss Viliko
- Atlanta Lolohea
- Aldora Itunu
- Maiakawanakaulani Roos ©
- Maama Vaipulu
- Elizabith MoiMoi
- Taufa Bason
- Liana Mikaele-Tuu
- Kahlia Awa
- Krysten Cottrell
- Jaymie Kolose
- Ruahei Demant
- Sylvia Brunt
- Katelyn Vahaakolo
- Braxton Sorensen-McGee
Reserves
16. Grace Gago
17. Awhina Tangen-Wainohu
18. Harono Te Iringa
19. Eloise Blackwell (20 games)
20. Holly Greenway
21. Patricia Maliepo
22. Portia Woodman-Wickliffe
23. Danii Mafoe
Matatu team to play the Chiefs Manawa
- Marcelle Parkes
- Georgia Ponsonby
- Moomooga Palu
- Laura Bayfield
- Alana Bremner
- Fiaali’i Solomona
- Lucy Jenkins
- Kaipo Olsen-Baker
- Maia Joseph
- Hannah King
- Cheyelle Robins-Reti
- Grace Brooker
- Amy du Plessis
- Winnie Palamo
- Kaea Nepia
Reserves
16. Tegan Hollows
17. Pip Love
18. Amy Rule
19. Stacey Niao
20. Sarah Jones
21. Kelsyn McCook
22. Hollyrae Mete
23. Fia Laikong
Chiefs Manawa team to play Matatu
- Kate Henwood
- Vici-Rose Green
- Veisinia Mahutariki-Fakalelu
- Jade Coates
- Chyna Hohepa
- Grace Kukutai
- Kennedy Tukuafu (c)
- Mia Anderson
- Ariana Bayler
- Kelly Brazier
- Reece Anderson
- Shoshanah Seumanutafa
- Mererangi Paul
- Ruby Tui
- Renee Holmes
Reserves
16. Grace Houpapa-Barrett
17. Krystal Murray
18. Santo Taumata
19. Charmaine Smith
20. Leata Puni-Lio
21. Holli O’Sullivan
22. Rosie Kelly
23. Azalleyah Maaka
