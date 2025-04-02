Northern Edition

Final awaits as teams named for Super Rugby Aupiki final round

Katelyn Vahaakolo of the Blues. Photo by Dave Rowland/Getty Images

The sixth and final round of Super Rugby Aupiki is upon us, and the top spot is very much still up for grabs after Matatu’s upset win over the Blues in round five.

The Auckland team still own a one-point advantage over the South Islanders on the standings, and will host the winless Hurricanes Poua to round out the regular season.

For Matatu, they conclude the regular season playing host to a Chiefs Manawa side who own a better points differential than them, despite having lost three games to Matatu’s one.

Here are the team lists for round six.

Hurricanes Poua team to play the Blues

  1. Ngano Tavake
  2. Forne Burkin
  3. Nina Poletti
  4. Jackie Patea-Fereti (C)
  5. Kahurangi Sturmey
  6. Olioli Mua
  7. Elinor-Plum King
  8. Layla Sae (VC)
  9. Iritana Hohaia (VC)
  10. Te Rauoriwa Gapper
  11. Ayesha Leti-I’iga
  12. Monica Tagoai
  13. Leilani Hakiwai
  14. Shakira Baker
  15. Cassie Siataga

Reserves

16. Denise Aiolupotea
17. Angel Mulu
18. Jayme Nuku
19. Joanah Ngan-Woo
20. Raedeen Blake
21. Natalie Delamere
22. Teilah Ferguson
23. Isabella Waterman

Blues team to play the Hurricanes Poua

  1. Chryss Viliko
  2. Atlanta Lolohea
  3. Aldora Itunu
  4. Maiakawanakaulani Roos ©
  5. Maama Vaipulu
  6. Elizabith MoiMoi
  7. Taufa Bason
  8. Liana Mikaele-Tuu
  9. Kahlia Awa
  10. Krysten Cottrell
  11. Jaymie Kolose
  12. Ruahei Demant
  13. Sylvia Brunt
  14. Katelyn Vahaakolo
  15. Braxton Sorensen-McGee

Reserves

16. Grace Gago
17. Awhina Tangen-Wainohu
18. Harono Te Iringa
19. Eloise Blackwell (20 games)
20. Holly Greenway
21. Patricia Maliepo
22. Portia Woodman-Wickliffe
23. Danii Mafoe

Matatu team to play the Chiefs Manawa

  1. Marcelle Parkes
  2. Georgia Ponsonby
  3. Moomooga Palu
  4. Laura Bayfield
  5. Alana Bremner
  6. Fiaali’i Solomona
  7. Lucy Jenkins
  8. Kaipo Olsen-Baker
  9. Maia Joseph
  10. Hannah King
  11. Cheyelle Robins-Reti
  12. Grace Brooker
  13. Amy du Plessis
  14. Winnie Palamo
  15. Kaea Nepia

Reserves

16. Tegan Hollows
17. Pip Love
18. Amy Rule
19. Stacey Niao
20. Sarah Jones
21. Kelsyn McCook
22. Hollyrae Mete
23. Fia Laikong

Chiefs Manawa team to play Matatu

  1. Kate Henwood
  2. Vici-Rose Green
  3. Veisinia Mahutariki-Fakalelu
  4. Jade Coates
  5. Chyna Hohepa
  6. Grace Kukutai
  7. Kennedy Tukuafu (c)
  8. Mia Anderson
  9. Ariana Bayler
  10. Kelly Brazier
  11. Reece Anderson
  12. Shoshanah Seumanutafa
  13. Mererangi Paul
  14. Ruby Tui
  15. Renee Holmes

Reserves

16. Grace Houpapa-Barrett
17. Krystal Murray
18. Santo Taumata
19. Charmaine Smith
20. Leata Puni-Lio
21. Holli O’Sullivan
22. Rosie Kelly
23. Azalleyah Maaka

