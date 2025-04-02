Player to watch: Carissa Norsten on the growth of women’s rugby in Canada

As a key player on Canada’s silver medal winning team at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Carissa Norsten is a formidable player to watch.

Being one of Canada’s rising stars in rugby sevens, she will never forget the experience of playing in front of a home crowd in Vancouver on this series’ current circuit.

“Getting to play in Vancouver was amazing. The atmosphere that the hometown crowd brings is unmatched and the energy definitely helps us perform on the field.”

Canada’s sevens home tournament, as part of the Series, was a mix of highs and crucial moments of learning for Norsten and her teammates.

While Canada didn’t achieve their desired result, Norsten remains optimistic about their progress.

“Overall, I think the team did really well. It was great to have the girls back from last year and see some familiar faces.

“We had a lot of fun, despite not finishing exactly how we wanted to. We still got a lot out of it, such as our style of playing and connecting more as a group.”

At just 21 years old, Norsten is already taking on a leadership role within the squad.

“I’ve grown a lot as a player this season. Being one of the more experienced players in the group, we’ve had a lot of new faces coming in and out.

“I’ve had the chance to help the newer players grow, which has, in turn, helped me improve as well.

“Really connecting with the team has helped me find my footing on the field a bit better.”

With back-to-back tournaments in Hong Kong and Singapore on the go, Norsten is keen to see the squad build on their performance.

“I’m definitely looking to improve on our outcome, but I’m really excited and getting stuck into the tournaments.

“We’ve had a two-week camp out in Victoria before Hong Kong, and the team is feeling really confident and good going into this back-to-back stretch.

“We’re trying to play fast and really let all our X-factors show. We have a lot of talent, and it’s going to be exciting to see what the girls do next weekend.”

Norsten’s rugby journey began in an unexpected way. It was her high school principal, a wrestling coach, who first introduced her sister to the sport.

“She played a couple of games, and I watched and thought, ‘This looks so fun. I want to play full-contact sports.’”

She soon followed her sister onto the field, and from there, rugby became her passion.

Coming from a multi-sport background, Norsten credits her athletic versatility for shaping her rugby skills.

“Growing up, I played soccer, hockey, volleyball, and basketball – pretty much anything I could with my friends.

“I think those experiences gave me a lot of transferable skills that have helped me become the player I am today.

It seemed her talent quickly caught the eyes of coaches, who brought her to Victoria to train with the development team for the Canadian senior women’s sevens program.

That huge step forward proved crucial in her journey to representing Canada on the world stage as such.

When she’s not on the rugby field, Norsten is a student balancing academics with her athletic career.

“Being a student, when I’m not doing rugby, I’m doing my homework. Fortunately, I live near the beach, so in summer, I love to go there with my friends after rugby.

“I spend a lot of time with my roommates and teammates just relaxing and recharging.”

Norsten has witnessed firsthand the evolution of women’s rugby in Canada.

“The sport has grown so much across Canada. When I first started, I hadn’t even heard of rugby, and now more youth programs are popping up, and more people are getting involved. It’s exciting to see.

“At the national level, more Canadian women are heading overseas to play 15s professionally. We’re also embracing a “one squad” mindset, with sevens and 15s players working together, which is a big step forward.

“Another huge change is the World Series. When I started, the women had fewer stops than the men, but now it’s equal.

“This year, we’ve even closed out tournaments as the final game of the day, playing in front of packed stadiums – such a big moment for women’s rugby.”

However, challenges remain, particularly in professional opportunities.

“In terms of improvement, In Canada and North America, there aren’t many chances to play professionally, and even overseas, contracts for women are small.

“They just about cover living expenses, not a real salary. Women are putting in the same time and effort as men, but the financial support isn’t there. That’s something that needs to change.”

Despite the challenges, Norsten is encouraged by the growing support for women’s rugby.

She emphasises the importance of investment at the grassroots level to ensure the sport continues to thrive.

“We need more opportunities for young girls to play rugby, and that starts with funding and promotion.

“The more exposure the sport gets, the more players we’ll see rising through the ranks.”

With the increasing popularity of rugby in Canada, Norsten believes the country has the potential to become a dominant force in women’s rugby.

“We have so much talent here, and we’re starting to see more girls taking rugby seriously as a career. It’s an exciting time to be part of Canadian rugby.”

Norsten’s ambitions extend beyond sevens rugby.

“Long-term, I would love to get capped for Canada in 15s. I want to pursue the 15s game at a high level, not just stick to sevens. That’s my next big goal.”

She often draws inspiration from Bianca Farella, one of Canada’s rugby greats.

“Bianca was actually still on the team when I started training with the development squad.

“Watching her work rate, her ability to finish plays, and how she always threw herself into breakdowns was really inspiring. I want to bring that same energy to my game.”

With her unwavering determination, strong leadership qualities, and love for the game, Carissa Norsten is undoubtedly a name to watch in Canadian rugby.

Whether it’s sevens or 15s, she is ready to leave a lasting impact on the sport.

As she gets stuck in for the next leg of the series, Norsten is focused on growth, both individually and as a team.

“We have a great group of players, and I’m excited to see what we can achieve together. The future is bright for Canadian rugby, and I’m proud to be part of it.”

Norsten is set to make her own mark in the rugby world, inspiring the next generation of Canadian athletes along the way.

After competing in the first five women’s HSBC World Series tournaments; In Dubai, Cape Town, Perth, Vancouver and Hong Kong.

Canada will be looking to rise through the standings, Norsten thinks they can. Canada’s next stop will be in Singapore where it’s all to play for.