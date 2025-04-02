Australia lose captain for Singapore, welcome back Paris Olympian

The Australian Women’s Sevens side have been dealt a heavy blow before this weekend’s HSBC SVNS Series stop in Singapore with captain Isabella Nasser returning home after the Hong Kong Sevens at Kai Tak Stadium.

Nasser has already flown back to Australia and undergone surgery on an injured finger, but the skipper is aiming for a return at next month’s winner-takes-all World Championship, which will be held at Los Angeles’s Dignity Health Sports Park on May 3-4.

Playmaker Tia Hinds will step up in Nasser’s place as team captain for the final regular season event of the 2024/25 campaign. Coach Tim Walsh has also welcomed Bienne Terita back into the squad after the ACT Brumbies missed the Super Rugby Women’s playoffs.

Terita, who played at the Paris Olympics last year, had committed to the Brumbies for the rest of the season in a bid to play for Australia at the Women’s Rugby World Cup in England.

Three-time Olympian Charlotte Caslick made the same call but the Queensland Reds remain in the title hunt ahead of the semi-finals.

Teagan Levi (knee) and Kahli Henwood (shoulder) were seen sitting alongside some coaches in the stands for most of the Hong Kong Sevens but the duo have both been named in Australia’s 13-women squad for SVNS Singapore.

Australia are looking to go one better at the National Stadium after losing the Final to rivals New Zealand in Hong Kong Chian last time out. The Aussies were also beaten by the Black Ferns Sevens in the Singapore decider last season, with Jorja Miller starring in those matches.

“We earned a Hong Kong Final and it resulted in plenty of growth and experience for the program,” coach Tim Walsh said in a statement.

“The present and future remains bright for Rugby Australia’s Sevens program.

“At an average age of 21 and only 11 players, I felt like we brought a sword to a gun fight when we played the Final against New Zealand.

“This week’s format is a ‘smash and grab’ with every game essentially being a knockout. It’s important we build and keep growing as we lead into the Final in Los Angeles next month.

“We have lost our captain, Bella Nasser, to a finger injury and welcomed back Bienne Terita from XVs due to the Brumbies being knocked out of Super W.

“Tia Hinds will lead the side this weekend in Singapore. Her composure, standards and respect she has from her peers made it an easy decision for Tia to lead this great team.”

Nasser’s absence will be surely felt this weekend with the captain stepping up in 2024/25 after being appointed into the role on the eve of the Dubai Sevens.

Caslick had been a formidable leader of that side for quite some time, but Nasser has already formed a legacy with the figurative captain’s armband on.

Nasser , whose brother Josh plays hooker for the Queensland Reds and Wallabies, led the women in gold to Cup Final glory both Dubai and Perth.

“I’m very disappointed to be ruled out of Singapore due to injury btu feeling very fortunate it won’t be for long,” Nasser explained.

“I’m really excited for Tia and I know she will do a fantastic job captaining the side over the weekend.

“She’s a great leader in her own authentic way and I think it’s a great opportunity for her. I’ll be sheering loud and proud from home.”



As the men’s side, they’re looking to go a couple better in Singapore after placing third in Hong Kong China. Sid Harvey was the hero for the Aussies, with the teenager scoring a last-gap try to sink Fiji in that enthralling battle.

Coach Liam has named an unchanged squad that will be led by co-captains Henry Hutchison and Henry Paterson. Paterson was especially impressive last weekend, which included a hat-trick in a big win over Great Britain in the quarters.

“We were super disappointed not to win our semi-final against Argentina in Hong Kong,” Barry reflected.

“We didn’t take the couple of opportunities we had and Argentina did. The team showed tremendous grit and composure to be down against Fiji and come back at the end to win.

“It’s a testament to the leaders within the group that lead the way all weekend. The team have a short turnaround to Singapore and so recovery this week is key.

“With Spain and Uruguay in our pool on day one, it virtually becomes knock out rugby.”

Australia Women’s Sevens team for HSBC SVNS Singapore:

1. Piper Simons

2. Amahli Hala

3. Faith Nathan

4. Mackenzie Davis

5. Teagan Levi

9. Tia Hinds (c)

12. Maddison Levi

14. Bridget Clark

15. Kahli Henwood

22. Bienne Terita

23. Ruby Nicholas

28. Kiiahla Duff

65. Sariah Paki

Australia Men’s Sevens team for HSBC SVNS Singapore:

1. Henry Hutchison (c)

2. Ben Dowling

6. Henry Paterson (c)

9. Matt Gonzalez

10. Ben Dalton

11. Maurice Longbottom

13. Jayden Blake

14. James Turner

15. Sid Harvey

23. Aden Ekanayake

25. Hayden Sargeant

29. Josh Turner

71. Hadley Tonga