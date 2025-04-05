Northern Edition

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
26 - 22
FT
24 - 31
FT
21 - 14
FT
31 - 20
FT
30 - 23
FT
35 - 23
FT
37 - 46
FT
15 - 9
FT
42 - 41
FT
52 - 0
FT
13 - 19
FT
36 - 17
FT
43 - 20
FT
26 - 39
FT
34 - 28
FT
42 - 12
FT
WOMENS
47 - 29
FT
5 - 49
FT
WOMENS
18 - 20
FT
51 - 16
FT
40 - 43
FT
Today
09:00
Today
09:00
WOMENS
Today
11:30
Super Rugby Pacific

Fijian Drua vs Crusaders: The Sevu Reece experiment, defence is back

SUVA, FIJI - APRIL 05: Crusaders celeberate after a try during the round eight Super Rugby Pacific match between Fijian Drua and Crusaders at HFC Stadium, on April 05, 2025, in Suva, Fiji. (Photo by Pita Simpson/Getty Images)

The Crusaders ventured into the cauldron of Fijian rugby for their round eight matchup but refused to melt away in a hard-hitting affair.

ADVERTISEMENT

The hosts were coming off a buy and would have been confident given their record at home, but also weary given the Crusaders were fresh off an upset loss to Moana Pasifika.

It was the visitors who managed to execute under pressure, running away to a 31-0 lead before a late blitz from the Drua threatened to burn through that deficit.

While two late, thrilling tries gave the home fans plenty to cheer about, the Crusaders would emerge victors to the tune of 31-14.

Here are some takeaways.

The Sevu Reece experiment

Heads were turned on Wednesday when the Crusaders selected All Black Sevu Reece at centre as opposed to his familiar wing position.

The opportunity was a dream come true for the 28-year-old, who revealed he’d been asking for a crack in the midfield for some time now.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, how did the experiment play out?

The game largely came and went without Reece providing any further impact on the game compared to his usual, robust performances.

The electric Fijian was more productive on the defensive end than usual, chewing through 11 tackles with two misses. On the attacking end, Reece was quiet.

Despite boasting an impressive 25 defenders beaten heading into the contest, the man sitting second on Super Rugby’s all-time try scorers list barely touched the ball.

Credit must be given for a servicable performance in a new position – or at least one he hasn’t played in some years – but Reece’s X-factor was nowhere to be seen in Suva.

ADVERTISEMENT

Attack

172
Passes
102
122
Ball Carries
90
336m
Post Contact Metres
185m
6
Line Breaks
7

Taha Kemara growing into the No. 10 jersey

While first receiver responsibilities have been shared between a trio of playmakers for the Crusaders this season, the absence of David Havili from this match left young first five Taha Kemara with additional responsibilities for the first time in 2025.

Havili and Will Jordan have each been actively involved in both the Crusaders’ attack and their exits, allowing Kemara to ease into the breadth of roles of a No. 10. The 21-year-old, however, looked comfortable and capable while fulfilling each of those roles in Fiji, getting his team into the right areas of the field.

Will Jordan was still on hand and provided his familiar class when he saw fit, contributing three try assists in the contest.

Crusaders rediscover their DNA

The Crusaders have been one of the worst teams in Super Rugby Pacific when it comes to tackle success this season.

The team that won seven titles in as many years and were synonymous with hard-nosed defence let their standards slip in a tumultuous 2024 season, and while they have rebounded strongly in 2025, that key ingredient has still been lacking.

Against the Drua, though, the Cantabrians were tackling at 94 per cent before their opponents’ late onslaught and went on to finish with a success rate of 90 per cent.

That mark beats their season average of 86 per cent, which ranks eighth in the competition.

More impressive, though, was the fact that defence was containing a raging bull of an attack. The Crusaders produced perhaps their most physical defensive performance of the year in Suva, repelling some of Super Rugby’s most threatening ball-carriers in an arena they tend to thrive in.

Defence

89
Tackles Made
176
14
Tackles Missed
22
86%
Tackle Completion %
89%

Drua thrive with instictual attack

The Drua came back into this contest in a hurry, and while it didn’t count for much at the final whistle, it goes to show this team will break any team if they can give themselves the opportunity to do so.

The two late tries the Drua scored came about when they broke with convention, firstly trying a chip and chase on first-phase attack and secondly taking a quick throw-in.

The opening hour of this game saw the Drua throw themselves at the Crusaders’ line, a tactic which bore no fruit and led to turnovers.

One has to think that an earlier call to break the game open with more unpredictable attack could have brought the home team back into contention before it was too late.

Recommended

Moana Pasifika vs Waratahs: Rocks and diamonds for Suaalii, consistently inconsistent

Moana Pasifika create more history with comeback win over Waratahs

'He's a central figure': Chiefs head coach on Shaun Stevenson's impact

'Almost back in full training': Wallace Sititi's return is ahead of schedule

Download the RugbyPass app now!

News, stats, live rugby and more! Download the new RugbyPass app on the App Store (iOS) and Google Play (Android) now!

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Fissler Confidential: Saracens star's future up in air, Bok eyes Stormers exit

2

Player Comparisons: Ireland improve while Red Roses start slowly

3

Edinburgh herd Bulls out of Challenge Cup despite fightback

4

Newcastle DoR Steve Diamond cops ban over 'wholly unacceptable' comments

5

Gareth Anscombe returns as Gloucester makes 7 changes for Bath

6

WRU reveal how much they paid for Cardiff Rugby

7

'Caelan Doris... I’m not sure he gets in the Lions back row at the moment'

8

Frontrunner to replace Wallabies boss Joe Schmidt firms up as contender says 'No'

Comments

13 Comments
G
GP 6 days ago

As the article says, Taha Kemara is developing nicely for the Crusaders at 10.It has been tough following on from Richie Mo’unga and Fergus Burke. They were both in the team in 2023 when he came down. But the tactical side of his game as shown in Fiji is growing and his goal kicking is getting better. I would like to see Rivez Reihana get a chance though. Good footballer.

G
GP 7 days ago

The class of Will Jordan was one of the highlights of this match. He played a great all round game, under the highball, attack and defense. He will the AB fullback. He also did a good job taking over the captaincy of the Crusaders when Codie Taylor went off.

d
d 7 days ago

The trouble is that he may be needed on the wing to replace Reece who failed in the position in the AB jersey. BB seems to be playing himself into the AB #10 position despite my misgivings on his vision and tactical kicking, although he improved in the last Blues game, but Love probably deserves a shot at the #15 jersey for the ABs.

S
SadersMan 8 days ago

URGENT: Run spellchecker through article

G
GP 8 days ago

Sevu Reece was to 13 because of Aumua’s form and David Havili being out , plus Braydon. It worked. David Havili back soon. Taha Kemara stepped up and Noah Hotham was great inside him. Antonio Shalfoon my man of the match. Macca Springer and the wonderful Will Jordan, so good. Well done Crusaders won for the first time in Fiji against the Drua.

J
JW 7 days ago

THe halves were key? That’s good to hear, glad Springer showed a bit too, really interested in him coming on.


Barrett didn’t stand out at all again?

C
Cantab 8 days ago

Agreed. Just to add to that the hitherto leaky Crisaders defence was resolute and enabled them to establish an amazing 31 to zip lead at the 60 minute mark. A couple of late lapses allowed the dangerous Drua attack to reduce the final margin somewhat but the game was virtually won by then. Only criticism would be the number of handling mistakes made but the steamy playing conditions probably contributed to that. Not many teams come away from Suva with such a comfortable margin. Pity they were unable to show the same fortitude against Moana.

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

Will wounded Carbery come back to haunt former side Munster?

Discarded by Munster and Ireland, Joey Carbery is flourishing again with Bordeaux.

LONG READ

Despite the Croke Park horror show, Marcus Smith shouldn't be discounted from Lions conversation

Chris Robshaw believes the superstar England fly-half shouldn't be discarded on the whim of a Dublin shellacking

LONG READ

Can Rugby Australia afford to go ‘all in’ on the Queensland Reds?

The Queensland Reds are the outstanding Australian franchise so it would be a risk to move the entire coaching team to the Wallabies

Comments on RugbyPass

I
Icefarrow 41 minutes ago
Super Rugby Pacific takes: Cake Tin needs to be demo'd, Australian dominance deserved

Author has clearly never bothered to never read anything Wellington-related in the past year or so. If he had, he’d know why no one is showing up immediately.

2 Go to comments
L
LarkCliffford 45 minutes ago
What Lions omission Jonathan Davies is focused on

Morphohackcyberservices. com

Morphohack@cyberservices. com

My Bitcoin investment was frozen in an offshore account, leaving me unable to access or withdraw my funds. I had entrusted my life savings to a forex trader who managed the offshore investment, but when I attempted to withdraw my money, he suddenly became unresponsive.

Determined to recover what I had lost, I began searching for alternatives. A friend recommended Morphohack Cyber Service, praising their outstanding track record in cryptocurrency recovery.

Within 48 hours of reaching out, Morphohack’s team identified that my Bitcoin had been distributed across multiple wallets controlled by the scammer. Despite the complexity of the case, they pressed on with their investigation and ultimately succeeded in recovering the full amount. I was incredibly impressed by their skill, persistence, and professionalism.

Thanks to Morphohack, I regained access to my funds. I highly recommend their services to anyone affected by cryptocurrency scams or fraudulent investments.

Best

Lark Clifford

Ottawa, Canada

0 Go to comments
J
JW 53 minutes ago
Super Rugby Pacific performers of the week round nine

When it comes down to those final moments we have to think ourselves unlucky not to get at least extra time in one of those games!


Yeah that was a shocker I would have given him red for that. Really interesting around the Blues, it simply appears that they have given up on their attempt to play more expansive rugby and are now just doing what they did last year. Scary, but they couldn’t knock over Saders doint that last year!

4 Go to comments
L
LarkCliffford 53 minutes ago
Aussie Super takes: Reds' title contenders, Jake Gordon elephant in the room

Morphohackcyberservices. com

Morphohack@cyberservices. com

My Bitcoin investment was frozen in an offshore account, leaving me unable to access or withdraw my funds. I had entrusted my life savings to a forex trader who managed the offshore investment, but when I attempted to withdraw my money, he suddenly became unresponsive.

Determined to recover what I had lost, I began searching for alternatives. A friend recommended Morphohack Cyber Service, praising their outstanding track record in cryptocurrency recovery.

Within 48 hours of reaching out, Morphohack’s team identified that my Bitcoin had been distributed across multiple wallets controlled by the scammer. Despite the complexity of the case, they pressed on with their investigation and ultimately succeeded in recovering the full amount. I was incredibly impressed by their skill, persistence, and professionalism.

Thanks to Morphohack, I regained access to my funds. I highly recommend their services to anyone affected by cryptocurrency scams or fraudulent investments.

Best

Lark Clifford

Ottawa, Canada

2 Go to comments
C
Cantab 1 hour ago
Super Rugby Pacific performers of the week round nine

Yes. It would have been an injustice had the 2 yellow cards resulted in the Canes getting out of jail. It amazed me that Love wasn’t yellow carded for his late and dangerous tackle on Jordan also. Blues were better this week but let’s see how they go against the Crusaders thos week as that will be s true litmus test for them

4 Go to comments
D
Daithi16 1 hour ago
Leinster player ratings vs Glasgow | 2025 Investec Champions Cup QF

Actually, I would give Barrett a 9.5

Rreviewing the match again yesterday, counted 14 tackles and missed None.

Thats a 9.5 for me.

As I said Prendergast, will be found out, once he is going backwards.

7 Go to comments
C
Cantab 1 hour ago
Super Rugby Pacific takes: Cake Tin needs to be demo'd, Australian dominance deserved

What a dumb article. Clearly not going to happen.

2 Go to comments
R
Rob 1 hour ago
Leinster player ratings vs Glasgow | 2025 Investec Champions Cup QF

Did Jordie Barrett play a 9/10 game? Yes or No

7 Go to comments
M
MD 2 hours ago
Mick Cleary: 'There appears little prospect of change at the top in Europe. That should be a concern to all’

Two things were evident about this weekend’s ruby.The more money the team has the more successful it is and that Farrell is still a twat and a liability for any team he plays for.Seriously though as was shown by Saracens,if you spend more money you get more success.The supporters of these mega teams care not a jot that they have bought success and probably don’t recognise the fact,and I can’t blame them.I watched far too much rugby over the last few days and I enjoyed the challenge cup far more than the so called major competition.Because there was actual competition.There is no answer other than one that the top teams would never agree to.

5 Go to comments
T
Tapac Williams 2 hours ago
Italy player ratings vs France | 2025 Six Nations

I Lost $213,000 Worth of ARB Tokens After Falling victim to an Address-Poisoning Scam


My name is Tapacwilliams, and my BTC tokens worth $213,000 were wiped out in a single transaction by an Address-Poisoning Scam, and this is how I was able to recover it. I have been into crypto for over 9 years and I have never been reckless or naive when it deals with crypto, however, I was caught off guard by an address-poisoning scam while I was trying to make a single transaction to my other wallet and it took the services of Intelligence Cyber Wizard Service to be able to recover it successfully. Intelligence Cyber Wizard was able to detect the scammer had distributed the stolen BTC tokens into smaller wallets, but it took Intelligence Cyber Wizard just 72 hours to fully recover every single one of the stolen tokens successfully. This just shows the rise of address spoofing and poisoning that has continued to exploit traders' negligence during transactions. I highly urge everyone to be more cautious and avoid falling victim to such scams and if you do need the service of Intelligence Cyber Wizard, you can easily reach out to them via the following: E-mail: INTELLIGENCECYBERWIZARD @ CYBER-WIZARD.COM OR INTELLIGENCECYBERWIZARD @ GMAIL.COM WhatsApp: (+ 1 ) 2 1 9 4 2 4 7 5 6 6

4 Go to comments
T
Tapac Williams 2 hours ago
Crusaders prepare for 'dangerous in all elements' Chiefs game-breaker

I Lost $213,000 Worth of ARB Tokens After Falling victim to an Address-Poisoning Scam


My name is Tapacwilliams, and my BTC tokens worth $213,000 were wiped out in a single transaction by an Address-Poisoning Scam, and this is how I was able to recover it. I have been into crypto for over 9 years and I have never been reckless or naive when it deals with crypto, however, I was caught off guard by an address-poisoning scam while I was trying to make a single transaction to my other wallet and it took the services of Intelligence Cyber Wizard Service to be able to recover it successfully. Intelligence Cyber Wizard was able to detect the scammer had distributed the stolen BTC tokens into smaller wallets, but it took Intelligence Cyber Wizard just 72 hours to fully recover every single one of the stolen tokens successfully. This just shows the rise of address spoofing and poisoning that has continued to exploit traders' negligence during transactions. I highly urge everyone to be more cautious and avoid falling victim to such scams and if you do need the service of Intelligence Cyber Wizard, you can easily reach out to them via the following: E-mail: INTELLIGENCECYBERWIZARD @ CYBER-WIZARD.COM OR INTELLIGENCECYBERWIZARD @ GMAIL.COM WhatsApp: (+ 1 ) 2 1 9 4 2 4 7 5 6 6

9 Go to comments
T
Tapac Williams 2 hours ago
Don't get out over your skis on the Highlanders

I Lost $213,000 Worth of ARB Tokens After Falling victim to an Address-Poisoning Scam


My name is Tapacwilliams, and my BTC tokens worth $213,000 were wiped out in a single transaction by an Address-Poisoning Scam, and this is how I was able to recover it. I have been into crypto for over 9 years and I have never been reckless or naive when it deals with crypto, however, I was caught off guard by an address-poisoning scam while I was trying to make a single transaction to my other wallet and it took the services of Intelligence Cyber Wizard Service to be able to recover it successfully. Intelligence Cyber Wizard was able to detect the scammer had distributed the stolen BTC tokens into smaller wallets, but it took Intelligence Cyber Wizard just 72 hours to fully recover every single one of the stolen tokens successfully. This just shows the rise of address spoofing and poisoning that has continued to exploit traders' negligence during transactions. I highly urge everyone to be more cautious and avoid falling victim to such scams and if you do need the service of Intelligence Cyber Wizard, you can easily reach out to them via the following: E-mail: INTELLIGENCECYBERWIZARD @ CYBER-WIZARD.COM OR INTELLIGENCECYBERWIZARD @ GMAIL.COM WhatsApp: (+ 1 ) 2 1 9 4 2 4 7 5 6 6

4 Go to comments
G
Graham VF 2 hours ago
Can Rugby Australia afford to go ‘all in’ on the Queensland Reds?

He hasn’t engaged with me for ages. Small mercies 🙏

49 Go to comments
D
DP 3 hours ago
Super Rugby Pacific performers of the week round nine

It would be good to spell Rob Valetini correctly.

4 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
Can Rugby Australia afford to go ‘all in’ on the Queensland Reds?

NSW were doing a good early shunt in the lineout maul in the weekend too, but Chiefs shut that down next entry by holding the lifted a tad longer. Good abrasive effort by NSW though, what weve seen at home from them all year right from the Landers game.

49 Go to comments
D
DC 4 hours ago
England star injured as Northampton book trip to Dublin with win over Castres

Can someone explain why Leinster play all their knockout games at home?

1 Go to comments
f
fl 5 hours ago
Why Les Kiss and Stuart Lancaster can lead Australia to glory

No, its 39 trophies divided by 16 seasons (one of which is current and ongoing). The maths really isn’t as hard as you’re making out!


An average of 2.44 trophies per season is very impressive. As I’ve said repeatedly he’s a very impressive manager. He was more impressive at the start of his career though, as all the stats you have highlighted show.


It’s unclear at this point whether you’re just being dense on purpose. Do you understand - at least in principle - that winning more trophies per year is a more impressive feat than winning fewer trophies per year?

184 Go to comments
d
d 5 hours ago
‘His own harshest critic’: Chiefs coach on ‘rockstar’ McKenzie after loss

If DMac really was “his own harshest critic” one would think we would see a gradual improvement in his tactical kicking, which, unlike his excellent placekicking, has stayed mediocre.


Meanwhile BB seems to have rediscovered his skills in that area, IMO firmly cementing his grip on the AB #10 spot. DMac seems destined for the backup role, for when BB has an off day.

4 Go to comments
C
Cantab 5 hours ago
Waratahs vs Chiefs: McKenzie needs to be No.10, James O’Connor is right

Right out of character for Dmac to be so poor but no doubt he will bounce back

18 Go to comments
B
Brad Harding 6 hours ago
Fijian Drua’s winless start: Coach Glen Jackson reacts to another loss

I'm Brad Harding from Florida, and I would like to share my story of how Supreme Peregrine Recovery saved my life. I put my savings into cryptocurrencies, kept my wallets secure, and never gave them to anyone. I received a message instructing me to use the mail to access my blockchain wallet. Unaware that I had granted the scammers access to my wallet, I signed in without giving it any thought. I was left in a really poor position and spent a few months in the ICU after my wallet was completely erased in a matter of hours. As I was recovering in the hospital, I heard other people testify about how Supreme Peregrine Recovery had assisted them in moving past their loss. After I get in touch with them and tell them the whole scenario, they quickly gathered all the information they required and started working to get my lost currency back. I had no hope that they would return my money, so when I opened a startling message on my phone, I discovered that it contained the entire sum of my lost cryptocurrency savings plus interest that had accrued over time. I was transformed from a melancholy man into a contented father and brother. Get all of your cryptocurrency-related problems fixed at once by getting in touch with them right now.

info(@)supremeperegrinerecovery(.)com

1 Go to comments
LONG READ
LONG READ Can Rugby Australia afford to go ‘all in’ on the Queensland Reds? Can Rugby Australia afford to go ‘all in’ on the Queensland Reds?
Search