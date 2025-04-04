'He's a central figure': Chiefs head coach on Shaun Stevenson's impact

It was a special night on Friday for Shaun Stevenson as he brought up 100 caps for the Chiefs against the Reds at FMG Stadium Waikato.

Chiefs head coach Clayton McMillan rolled out his bench impact in the 47th minute on Friday evening, which wrestled back the momentum towards the Chiefs.

Two late Chiefs tries by those bench players, sealed the deal and put the Chiefs back on top of the Super Rugby Pacific table.

McMillan was pleased for Stevenson, especially because he had become only the eleventh-ever centurion for the Chiefs.

“He’s only the 11th centurion in 30 years of Super Rugby for the Chiefs, it’s probably an indication of how hard it is to accumulate 100 caps,” McMillan told media post-match in Hamilton.

Stevenson is among some very special players on the list of eleven centurion’s, with the likes of Sam Cane, Brodie Retallick, Brad Weber and current teammates Damian McKenzie and Anton Lienert-Brown.

There was a time where many wondered if Stevenson was going to get to 100 caps, especially after seeking a release from his New Zealand Rugby contract to explore overseas opportunities.

Stevenson missed the first three Super Rugby Pacific fixtures this season after a short stint in Japan with the Kubota Spears.

McMillan describes Stevenson as a ‘central figure’ in his Chiefs squad.

“He’s always been a central figure, mainly through the sort of magic that he can bring to the table, his big boot, he’s really matured.

“I reckon, over the last two or three years, we’ve just seen him play some of the best rugby. Whilst it’s a shame that he’s going to be moving on beyond this year, it’s awesome what he has been able to achieve since he moved down to Hamilton.”

Chiefs captain Luke Jacobson has spent a lot of his time down in Hamilton with Stevenson, saying he remembers the fullback’s first year in Hamilton.

“We actually played together and flatted together for the first year he was in Hamilton. But now, he’s come a long way,” Jacobson said post-match.

“I think he was probably 60 kg, dripping wet at that stage. Bench pressing the bar, squatting the bar, but he’s actually managed to fill out and is an athlete now.

“He’s developed into an important leader of our team as well. He adds a big influence when he’s there on the field, through voice, but also through what he can do with the ball.

“So look, really stoked for him and looking forward to celebrating with him tonight, he’s got an awesome crew here with his family and friends.”