Challenge Cup finalists Gloucester 'rest' Wales star for Montpellier

Gloucester have opted to rest Wales scrum-half Tomos Williams for Saturday’s Challenge Cup Round of 16 clash against Montpellier, with Caolan Englefield handed the starting berth for the trip to France.

ADVERTISEMENT

Williams, who played every minute of Wales’ 2024 Six Nations campaign, has been widely tipped as one of the few Welsh contenders for this summer’s British and Irish Lions tour to Australia.

Head coach George Skivington has made several changes to the side that defeated Bristol in the Premiership last week. Both props are rotated, with Ciaran Knight and Kirill Gotovtsev promoted from the bench.

Jack Nowell discusses try-scoring in France | RP La Rochelle winger Jack Nowell chats to Jon Newcombe about his try-scoring efforts in France. Jack Nowell discusses try-scoring in France | RP La Rochelle winger Jack Nowell chats to Jon Newcombe about his try-scoring efforts in France.

They are joined by sometime England hooker Jack Singleton who retains his place.

Cam Jordan returns to partner Freddie Thomas in the second row, while the back row of Jack Clement, Ruan Ackermann and captain Lewis Ludlow remains unchanged.

Montpellier Gloucester All Stats and Data

In the backline, Charlie Atkinson continues at fly-half alongside Englefield. Seb Atkinson – fresh from a hat-trick and Player of the Match performance – combines once again with Chris Harris in the midfield.

Josh Hathaway misses out through injury, so Jake Morris joins Christian Wade and Santi Carreras in the back three.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gloucester have opted for a 6–2 bench split, suggesting they expect a physical encounter at the GGL Stadium.

GLOUCESTER

15. Santi Carreras

14. Christian Wade

13. Chris Harris

12. Seb Atkinson

11. Jake Morris

10. Charlie Atkinson

9. Caolan Englefield

1. Ciaran Knight

2. Jack Singleton

3. Kirill Gotovtsev

4. Cam Jordan

5. Freddie Thomas

6. Jack Clement

7. Lewis Ludlow (c)

8. Ruan Ackermann

REPLACEMENTS:

16. Seb Blake

17. Jamal Ford-Robinson

18. Afo Fasogbon

19. Freddie Clarke

20. Harry Taylor

21. Deian Gwynne

22. Charlie Chapman

23. Will Butler