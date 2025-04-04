Cunningham-South moved, start for Wales legend among 6 Harlequins changes
Alex Dombrandt returns to captain Harlequins as they prepare to face Leinster in the Round of 16 of the Investec Champions Cup at Croke Park on Saturday.
Head coach Danny Wilson has made six changes to the starting XV, including a notable switch at fullback where veteran Leigh Halfpenny replaces Rodrigo Isgro, who is unavailable due to concussion.
Halfpenny’s inclusion sees Tyrone Green move to the wing.
England blindside Chandler Cunningham-South shifts to lock, partnering Joe Launchbury in the second row, with Stephan Lewies ruled out through injury.
Ben Waghorn returns in midfield to partner Oscar Beard, while Luke Northmore is named among the replacements. England star Marcus Smith starts at ten alongside Will Porter at scrumhalf.
In the pack, Dombrandt is restored at number eight, joined by Will Evans in the back row.
This is the first competitive meeting between Harlequins and Leinster in over a decade.
HARLEQUINS:
15. Leigh Halfpenny
14. Tyrone Green
13. Oscar Beard
12. Ben Waghorn
11. Nick David
10. Marcus Smith
9. Will Porter
1. Fin Baxter
2. Jack Walker
3. Titi Lamositele
4. Joe Launchbury
5. Chandler Cunningham-South
6. Jack Kenningham
7. Will Evans
8. Alex Dombrandt (c)
REPLACEMENTS:
16. Sam Riley
17. Wyn Jones
18. Simon Kerrod
19. Irne Herbst
20. George Hammond
21. Danny Care
22. Jamie Benson
23. Luke Northmore
