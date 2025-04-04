RG Snyman gets rare European start as Leinster name 23 for Harlequins
Leinster have named their team to face Harlequins in Saturday’s Investec Champions Cup Round of 16 clash at Croke Park, with Springbok lock RG Snyman set for a rare start in European competition and All Black utility back Jordie Barrett named among the replacements.
Snyman partners Joe McCarthy in the second row as he makes only his second start in the competition since returning from long-term injury.
Widespread speculation had it that part of the preconditions of Leinster signing the Springbok was that he would not start in European games, although Leinster had kept their cards close to their chest on exact T&Cs. The fact that he starts against Harlequins at GAA headquarters suggests there may – at the very least – be wriggle room when it comes to the knockout stages of European competition.
Head coach Leo Cullen has picked Caelan Doris at No.8 alongside Josh van der Flier and Jack Conan.
All Black star Barrett – who signed a short-term deal with Leinster earlier this year – features on the bench and is in line to make his European debut for the province if called upon.
Dan Sheehan, Andrew Porter and Rabah Slimani form the front row, while Jamison Gibson-Park and Sam Prendergast are named as the half-backs.
Robbie Henshaw is set for his 99th Leinster appearance as he links up with Garry Ringrose in midfield.
In the back three, James Lowe and Jamie Osborne start on the wings, with Hugo Keenan named at full-back.
Among the replacements, academy hooker Gus McCarthy joins Jack Boyle and Tadhg Furlong as front row cover, with Ryan Baird and Max Deegan completing the forward options. Luke McGrath, Ross Byrne and Barrett provide cover in the backs.
LEINSTER:
15. Hugo Keenan
14. Jamie Osborne
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Robbie Henshaw
11. James Lowe
10. Sam Prendergast
9. Jamison Gibson-Park
1. Andrew Porter
2. Dan Sheehan
3. Rabah Slimani
4. Joe McCarthy
5. RG Snyman
6. Jack Conan
7. Josh van der Flier
8. Caelan Doris (c)
REPLACEMENTS:
16. Gus McCarthy
17. Jack Boyle
18. Tadhg Furlong
19. Ryan Baird
20. Max Deegan
21. Luke McGrath
22. Ross Byrne
23. Jordie Barrett
He has been used sparingly so far, which has worked well to maintain his game time and keep him injury-free for the knock out games
Rare start, no. Just saved for the important games
They've been keeping Barrett warm for it too I'd think. Maybe expecting a close game if he's benching.
At last, knock-out season is here!
Yippie y yay 👐