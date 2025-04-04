Glasgow bring Scotland brothers back into starting line-up for Leicester clash
Glasgow Warriors welcome the Fagerson brothers back into their starting line-up for their historic clash with Leicester.
The Scotland forwards are back in the team as Scotstoun hosts its first knockout game in the Investec Champions Cup on Saturday night.
Head coach Franco Smith’s three changes for the last-16 clash all come in the pack following last weekend’s 42-0 victory over the Lions.
Johnny Matthews and Zander Fagerson return to the front row while Matt Fagerson comes in as blindside flanker.
Smith told glasgowwarriors.org: “We are excited by the prospect to play our first-ever Champions Cup knockout match at home in front of what will be a sold-out Scotstoun.
“Leicester have a proud pedigree in this competition, and their results both in the Premiership and in Europe this season have shown that they can cause problems for any team.
“Training has been sharp and focused this week with everyone putting their hand up for selection, and we look forward to the challenge.”
GLASGOW WARRIORS:
1. Nathan McBeth
2. Johnny Matthews
3. Zander Fagerson
4. Gregor Brown
5. JP du Preez
6. Matt Fagerson
7. Sione Vailanu
8. Henco Venter
9. George Horne
10. Adam Hastings
11. Kyle Steyn
12. Tom Jordan
13. Stafford McDowall
14. Jamie Dobie
15. Kyle Rowe
REPLACEMENTS:
16. Grant Stewart
17. Jamie Bhatti
18. Sam Talakai
19. Alex Samuel
20. Euan Ferrie
21. Rory Darge
22. Ben Afshar
23. Sebastian Cancelliere
