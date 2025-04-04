Glasgow bring Scotland brothers back into starting line-up for Leicester clash

Glasgow Warriors welcome the Fagerson brothers back into their starting line-up for their historic clash with Leicester.

The Scotland forwards are back in the team as Scotstoun hosts its first knockout game in the Investec Champions Cup on Saturday night.

Head coach Franco Smith’s three changes for the last-16 clash all come in the pack following last weekend’s 42-0 victory over the Lions.

Johnny Matthews and Zander Fagerson return to the front row while Matt Fagerson comes in as blindside flanker.

Smith told glasgowwarriors.org: “We are excited by the prospect to play our first-ever Champions Cup knockout match at home in front of what will be a sold-out Scotstoun.

“Leicester have a proud pedigree in this competition, and their results both in the Premiership and in Europe this season have shown that they can cause problems for any team.

“Training has been sharp and focused this week with everyone putting their hand up for selection, and we look forward to the challenge.”

GLASGOW WARRIORS:

1. Nathan McBeth

2. Johnny Matthews

3. Zander Fagerson

4. Gregor Brown

5. JP du Preez

6. Matt Fagerson

7. Sione Vailanu

8. Henco Venter

9. George Horne

10. Adam Hastings

11. Kyle Steyn

12. Tom Jordan

13. Stafford McDowall

14. Jamie Dobie

15. Kyle Rowe

REPLACEMENTS:

16. Grant Stewart

17. Jamie Bhatti

18. Sam Talakai

19. Alex Samuel

20. Euan Ferrie

21. Rory Darge

22. Ben Afshar

23. Sebastian Cancelliere