French bid to poach 109kg 17-year-old dual-code Aussie prospect Heinz Lemoto
Heinz Lemoto, one of Australia’s brightest teenage prospects, could be set to leave home soil for France.
According to the Sydney Morning Herald, at least two Top 14 clubs have already made offers for the 17-year-old, and sources cited by the paper suggest a move to France would not be unwelcome.
Lemoto recently signed with Entourage Management, an agency that represents a number of Australian players based overseas. Among their clients is Toulouse star Emmanuel Meafou, the French international who grew up in Sydney. The link lends weight to speculation that Lemoto — who is reportedly attracting attention from all sides — may soon be heading offshore.
Although currently playing rugby league, Rugby Australia are pushing hard to bring him back to union.
A powerful, skilful back-rower with strong support play, Lemoto is still raw but already weighs in at 109kg. He previously represented Australia U18s in the 15-a-side game before switching to league, where he now plays for the Penrith Panthers U19s in the NRL.
Rugby Australia and the Waratahs are both keen to bring the number eight back into the fold. Several meetings have already taken place between the player, the franchise and the national governing body, with a view to securing a deal similar to that offered to Max Jorgensen.
Jorgensen signed with the Waratahs in 2022 at the age of 18, despite strong interest from NRL side the Sydney Roosters, and could have been eligible to represent England.
Could Lemoto follow a similar path? Still very much a work in progress, the Tongan-qualified forward is considered one of the most exciting prospects in Australian rugby. But if he opts to head overseas, he could quickly become a Top 14 star.
Should that happen, France’s staff would have ample time to nurture his development — and potentially convince him to switch allegiance. Under current World Rugby regulations, players must complete five years of residency before qualifying for a new national team.
Why would you stay in the SH, make no money, play in empty stadiums for ignorant supporters who specialise only in spewing shite online (when they even bother to show up) for slave wages
Or you can play in the best league in the world.
Pretty easy choice
french clubs “poach”, in the past english clubs “gave fabulous opportunities” 😁
If i’m not wrong a 17yo player can’t play a top14 game. But he can already have a pro contract. The Toulouse academy has a great reputation if he’d choose as his former australian colleague but the choice of top14 is a big step, he might choose Premiership or even simpler to get a better contract at home 😉
17!!! Dude looks mid-30s.
Actually I think that is the old regulation. I’m pretty sure it was completely replace by 5 years of rugby. This was to all overseas travel to not interfere with the residency requirement, so if it’s an and/or component, the ‘rugby’ part he’d be using might mean having to play for a proper team (not some academy), which might not kick in straight away for say players under 18 or 19?
It used to apply to only senior test rugby from what I remember. I don’t think that's changed, it’s only the 3 years to 5 years now for the residency period.
CJ stander captained the boks U19s but was eligible for Ireland seniors though still had to wait out the residency rules.
It would be different if the player had a claim on other grounds (parentage) but in Lemoto’s case he probably wouldn't chose Tonga over Australia or France. I don't mean that disrespectfully to Tonga.
This is getting a bit ridiculous. Time to raise the residential rule to 8 years.
Hum, he signed with the same agency than Emmanuel Meafou, it is the only proved fact in this article. For every player who is looking for better wages, Top 14 is the better pretext. This young guy is not the first nor the only one , we can read “top14 “ in every player signing article. We are not forced to believe it…