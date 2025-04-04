Baby Bok flyer returns as Munster face Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle

Thaakir Abrahams will make his first appearance since December as Munster travel to face Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle in the Round of 16 of the Investec Champions Cup on Saturday.

The South African lines out at full-back for the first time in red, returning from a long injury lay-off for the knockout clash at Stade Marcel Deflandre.

Their team is bolstered by the return of several experienced names, but it’s the reintroduction of Abrahams that catches the eye.

The 24-year-old has had a frustrating run. Signed for his pace and footwork, he hasn’t featured for the URC outfit since getting injured in their Champions Cup loss to Castres.

Abrahams slots in at 15, a position he filled for both the South Africa U20s and the Sharks. He is joined in the back three by Calvin Nash and Andrew Smith. The latter was unavailable for selection against Connacht due to Champions Cup registration rules but impressed on debut against Glasgow last month.

In the midfield, there’s a reshuffle. Seán O’Brien moves in from the wing to partner Tom Farrell. Craig Casey and Jack Crowley (Player of the Match last weekend in Galway) continues in the half-backs.

Up front, there’s no change in the front row. Jeremy Loughman, Diarmuid Barron and Oli Jager all go again. Jean Kleyn and captain Tadhg Beirne combine in the second row for the first time since October. Beirne leads the side.

The back row has a familiar look. Peter O’Mahony and John Hodnett are both passed fit and start alongside Gavin Coombes. O’Mahony’s availability is a timely boost.

Among the replacements, Stephen Archer is in line for his 299th Munster cap. Conor Murray and Rory Scannell, with over 390 caps between them, offer experience off the bench.

Alex Nankivell is suspended following a disciplinary process, with the URC set to confirm details in due course.

Over 2,000 Munster fans are expected in La Rochelle for the tie.

Munster Rugby: Thaakir Abrahams; Calvin Nash, Tom Farrell, Seán O’Brien, Andrew Smith; Jack Crowley, Craig Casey; Jeremy Loughman, Diarmuid Barron, Oli Jager; Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne (C); Peter O’Mahony, John Hodnett, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Niall Scannell, Josh Wycherley, Stephen Archer, Fineen Wycherley, Tom Ahern, Conor Murray, Rory Scannell, Alex Kendellen.