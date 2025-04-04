Moana Pasifika create more history with comeback win over Waratahs

The NSW Waratahs have produced another embarrassing defensive display to suffer a 45-28 Super Rugby Pacific capitulation to Moana Pasifika in Auckland.

An attacking masterclass from Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii had the Waratahs on track for an elusive first away win of the season before the hosts piled on 38 second-half points to runaway with victory on Saturday.

Coach Dan McKellar will be livid after the Tahs defied his orders to man up in D after a similar surrender last week in a 57-12 loss to the Hurricanes in Wellington.

After taking a 21-7 lead to the break, then again stretching their advantage to 14 points with a Teddy Wilson try, the Waratahs collapsed at North Harbour Stadium.

The Pasifika ran in five tries in a devastating 15-minute spell, with prop Feleti Sae-Ta’ufo’ou completing his hat-trick before flyhalf Patrick Pellegrini, fullback William Havili and replacement Fine Inisi added to the Waratahs’ humiliation.

The defensive abomination overshadowed another eye-catching performance from Suaalii, who looked to have inspired the Waratahs with three telling touches.

All three ended in tries, with winger Triston Reilly bagging a double and halfback Wilson also benefiting from the cross-code superstar’s silky skills.

Returning to fullback after making his comeback from a foot injury last week in the centres, Suaalii’s decisive contributions earned the Waratahs a 21-7 halftime lead.

When he burst through to set up Wilson in the 57th minute to go up 28-14, the Waratahs appeared odds-on to claim their first win away from Sydney in 2025.

But then they crumbled.

McKellar’s charges have now conceded 105 points in their past two starts.