International

Ciaran Frawley: 'The strike was the ugliest drop goal I've ever hit'

By Liam Heagney
Ciaran Frawley celebrates after kicking Ireland's winning drop goal in the last seconds against South Africa. (Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Hang it in the Louvre. Ireland rugby fans have long cherished some famous last-gasp drop goals. Ronan O’Gara to clinch the 2009 Grand Slam in Cardiff. Johnny Sexton to finish a 2018 Hail Mary play in Paris that ignited the run to another Slam.

And now this, the swing by Ciaran Frawley of his right boot with the hooter sounding in Durban dissecting the upright and clinching a magical 25-24 series-tying win over South Africa, the reigning world champions.

Cue pandemonium. This initial jubilation was short-lived. As ever with modern Test rugby, the TMO had to have his say and check the decisive score was 100 per cent legit. It resulted in the pitch-invading Irish sideline being ushered back off the field so that Karl Dickson and co could go through their process.

Video Spacer

Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus on what it would mean to win a series against Ireland

Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus expects Ireland’s fighting spirit to be on full display in Saturday’s series decider in Durban.

Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus on what it would mean to win a series against Ireland

Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus expects Ireland’s fighting spirit to be on full display in Saturday’s series decider in Durban.

Irish hearts were in mouths. After all, TMO decisions cost them dearly last weekend in Pretoria when beaten 20-27. Here, though, the Frawley strike was green lighted. The celebrations erupted again and Ireland revelled in the moment.

They seldom win in these parts – this was only their second win over the Springboks in South Africa in their 150-year history playing the sport. All the more enchanting was how it was Frawley who made the defining difference.

Match Summary

8
Penalty Goals
4
0
Tries
1
0
Conversions
1
0
Drop Goals
2
91
Carries
117
3
Line Breaks
8
12
Turnovers Lost
20
2
Turnovers Won
7

Seven weeks ago in London, he was left distraught when missing a last-gasp kick for Leinster versus Toulouse in a Champions Cup final that his province went on to lose in extra-time.

Now, everything was so perfect in his world. Everything bar his hoarse-sounding voice which felt like it had taken a post-game battering by the time the 26-year-old emerged from the Irish dressing room to reflect on what he quickly described as the best moment of his career.

The irony of it all was that the drop goal he missed in London on May 25 had been struck better only to miss the target where this uglier connection sailed between the sticks to give Ireland a July 13 win that will live in the annals.

“The strike was probably the ugliest drop goal I have ever hit in my life,” he chuckled to three-strong media audience that included RugbyPass. “The one in Tottenham was way better, which is actually funny, but look it worked out which was key.

“Caolin (Blade) pulled the trigger at the right time. They [the Springboks] were probably expecting us to pick and go a little bit more, get better field position, but I felt there was no pressure on me that I went for the drop goal.

“I hit it so ugly that it was on the left post so I knew it would come back to the right. I was more so just telling it to go, get over and the ref was looking at it as well but delighted it did drop over. When they called it back for the TMO check I was, ‘God no, please find nothing here’. Look, absolutely delighted. It’s a proper way to finish a Test series.”

It was. Frawley was a 59th minute introduction off the bench for Jack Crowley, who had done his bit in landing four penalty kicks and the conversion of Conor Murray’s 14th minute try.

Ireland were 19-18 up when the out-half sub made his entrance but they were down 19-24 after Handre Pollard landed his seventh and eighth penalty kicks on 61 and 65 minutes, leaving the tourists seemingly with a mountain to climb.

Related

Ireland player ratings versus South Africa – Castle Lager Test Two

Here, amid the disco/swim club vibe reverberating around the ground, they brought their razzle and dazzle and led 10-0, 16-6 and 19-18 at various junctions throughout a rollocking contest before then landing the killer blow, replacement Ciaran Frawley kicking an exquisite drop goal from way out just after the end-game hooter had sounded.

Read Now

After they were held up over the line, Frawley nicely caught the 70th minute goal line drop-out and he returned it with interest, cutting the gap to 22-24. Then, with time almost up, he gambled on a grubber kick in behind the defence and James Lowe’s pursuit forced South Africa to concede the lineout.

Rob Herring’s throw, Tadhg Beirne’s catch, Caelan Doris’ drive up the middle all unfolded before Blade flashed the pass to Frawley and the rest, from a long way out, is golden Irish history.

“The lads put in a massive shift; there was a lot in the legs and you just felt that field position was the right thing at that time and it was probably in the 79th minute when we put the grubber kick through and it was an unbelievable kick-chase by James.

“He puts him out, we get the opportunity to go for the drop goal. There is a lot of little things around it but I would say a lot of people, a lot of Irish fans were probably holding their breath when the little grubber kick went through, ‘What’s he doing?’ But look, we are happy it came off. The bounce of the ball went in our favour. Delighted.

“The clock was actually hard to find in the ground. Myself and Caolin Blade were having a bit of a discussion, there was something going on before the lineout so Caolin actually saw the clock was close to being in the red and we put our heads together, said this lineout would work, so a lot of credit to him as well using the head and then we just got ourselves in the right position, the right play and we executed it well.”

Attack

111
Passes
134
91
Ball Carries
117
158m
Post Contact Metres
144m
3
Line Breaks
8

Best moment of your career? “Yeah, definitely, especially after Tottenham when playing against Toulouse. I was delighted to see it go between the posts.”

How did he pick himself up after that agonising cup final miss? “You can’t be too hard on yourself. Well, you can but you can’t dwell on it too much because we were lucky enough that it wasn’t the last game of the season.

“We had Connacht the week after and had to dust ourselves off pretty quickly and get on with it, that’s life. Look, to come down here to play against the world champions and beat them in their own back yard is unbelievable.

“Look, it’s not just an individual thing. I put over the drop goal or whatever but the whole squad, I thought even that first half was unbelievable. It was probably one of the best halves of rugby you’d see from an Irish team (Ireland led 16-6 at the break) and then the way we dug in in the second half was credit to the lads. As I said, that was just my role on the night, to put over the drop goal, so it’s not just an individual thing, it’s definitely a team performance.

“We’d always talk about it [drop goals], we’d talk through the routines and we do it in training as well. Look, you never really want it to come down to it, you’d always be more positive that you would come away from a game with a few points in hand but look, when it comes to them situations you have to be ready to step up and nail the moment.”

He did. “I’ve had a few pints so I feel good. It was unreal the way that finished. A proper Test match… Andy (Farrell) made very good decisions with his bench. Bringing the forwards on as well gave a lot of energy.

“The momentum swung when we got the yellow card (for Doris on 48 minutes), so decisions had to be made and look, when I came on I felt like the vibe was good amongst the group and they dug in well. There was a lot of lads there on for 80 minutes and put in a massive shift to get us that win so yeah, delighted.”

A
Anthony 10 minutes ago
Marcus Smith partly blames himself for England loss to NZ

England faded when Borthwick inexplicably brought on subs when perhaps only one was needed. Same with grubber kicks. Management instruction . Spencer was terrific in prem final and 2nd best 9 in the league. Jvp has done nothing for a while and does not deserve promoting over Spencer until he does. Lawrence needs a kick up the backside to get more involved and practice catching the ball . Otherwise ,England just one or two players short of a cracking side . Providing Borthwick learns to only bring subs on if required and not at predetermined times which wrecks momentum . Very exciting times in view .

14 Go to comments
S
Shaun 17 minutes ago
Boks bowed as Ciaran Frawley magic secures last-gasp Ireland win

As a South African, I know I am not a professional player or coach, but can someone please tell me why on earth would you. 1- Kick the ball away when you can smell Irelands tryline? 2- Kick possession away with 2 and a half minutes left, you in their 22, and 5 Points ahead. 3- You just got a scare, because you kicked possession away and Ireland got 3 points on the board, so what do we do now? 3 Points ahead, we have possession in Irelands half, and the clock is about to go into the red, guess what springboks feel the best thing to do is…. Hand possession away again. As I say, I am not a professional coach, or player, but my God, could we not hold the ball for 2 Minutes to finish things off? Nothing against Ireland, you guys dominated about 60% of the game. And for the love of God, can Sacha get game time, him along with Ox were literally the only players that showed actions of a someone that wanted to win.

86 Go to comments
D
Dave 46 minutes ago
All Blacks snatch another tight victory from England at Eden Park

ABs need quick service and an additional playmaker at 15. BB and Ratima provided that which gave everyone a little bit more time to find space. We don't really have players in motion and seem static with our runners. Respect must be given to England who played awesome, nice attack couple with ferocious defense. Awesome series and both teams will improve a lot.

8 Go to comments
B
Brian 48 minutes ago
South Africa player ratings vs Ireland | July Series 2nd Test

Ridiculous ratings, Ireland won an amazing test match by the skin of their teeth with a single kick, ok maybe two kicks. Ok, one team has to lose but it was a brilliant spectacle and nobody who played on that pitch was rated a 4 today

7 Go to comments
A
Ace 1 hours ago
Boks bowed as Ciaran Frawley magic secures last-gasp Ireland win

Wow, what a magnificent performance from the Irish. They were, beyond any shadow of a doubt, the better team today. They defended like Trojans, continuously disrupted the Bok lineout and Osborne and Lowe ruled the air. For this Bok fan a gut-wrenching result, but a correct one. Congratulations Ireland.

86 Go to comments
m
mitch 1 hours ago
South Africa player ratings vs Ireland | July Series 2nd Test

Must have watched another game. I’m a neutral but the Boks dominated the majority of the game, especially their pack.

7 Go to comments
m
mitch 1 hours ago
Boks bowed as Ciaran Frawley magic secures last-gasp Ireland win

Very physical game. SA dominated the second half and appreciate that winning is the most important thing in the Bok dna but why not roll the dice a bit more in games like this? Kick for touch and a 5m rolling maul etc. They didn’t get the reward for all the dominance, I know they only lost by one but it felt like a game they should have won if they converted the dominance into points and not just kick penalties.

86 Go to comments
J
Johnny 1 hours ago
South Africa player ratings vs Ireland | July Series 2nd Test

Those ratings are a joke, most those players were far superior to those ratings. Also, no proper explanations for why they were so low. Extremely poor writing and analysis even for this site.

7 Go to comments
P
Peter 1 hours ago
South Africa player ratings vs Ireland | July Series 2nd Test

Poor ratings. Did you even watch the game? Not being reading much RugbyPass / SaRugbyMag lately, now I remember why.

7 Go to comments
j
jim 1 hours ago
Boks bowed as Ciaran Frawley magic secures last-gasp Ireland win

Great game fiercely contested from the start. Hard luck South Africa, still the best in the world. South Africa didn’t deserve to lose that game, but Ireland hung in there in an attritional second half to put themselves into the winning position

86 Go to comments
R
Ross 1 hours ago
South Africa player ratings vs Ireland | July Series 2nd Test

Just because SA lost doesn't mean they were shit. So reel your necks in on the crap scores for players RP. It was a tight game, just won by Ireland.

7 Go to comments
b
bob 2 hours ago
South Africa player ratings vs Ireland | July Series 2nd Test

What great game was the prick watching? A nail biter in which both teams were brilliant and not much separated them.

7 Go to comments
b
bob 2 hours ago
Boks bowed as Ciaran Frawley magic secures last-gasp Ireland win

Fantastic game of rugby. Well played both teams. Incredibly physical. These bodies need rest and recuperation.

86 Go to comments
r
rory 2 hours ago
Time to say goodbye to this Springboks team

This team was outplayed today. It is all well and good to use the backs to strike out wide like they did in the first test Vs Ireland but to take our focus off our forward domination will end in disaster. Today the forwards were outclassed/outmuscled by the the Irish forwards. The Boks cannot change from laying a solid foundation by the forwards before attempting anything else. They will do so at their own peril. Because of age changes will have to be made: Hanekom, Roos, Van den Bergh, etc.

18 Go to comments
C
CraigD 2 hours ago
Boks bowed as Ciaran Frawley magic secures last-gasp Ireland win

What a great test. That result is very good for rugby as a whole. Well played Ireland at least some good news after all the heartbreak. What a way to end your season

86 Go to comments
e
eamonn 2 hours ago
Boks bowed as Ciaran Frawley magic secures last-gasp Ireland win

Great positive for us is we done that without a so magnificent bunch of front-liners and Jamie at 15 done great. Peter is cooked, as it Healy - would love to see ahern come good in the autumn and it’s a pity we ain’t playing SA then too - would be a cracker

86 Go to comments
M
Michael 2 hours ago
South Africa player ratings vs Ireland | July Series 2nd Test

Phil should never write an article on this site again unsupervised . If SA won / each player would have roughy 3 extra points . It’s not L’Equipe you Clickbait clown . Great game between two very evenly matched teams .

7 Go to comments
T
Turlough 2 hours ago
Boks bowed as Ciaran Frawley magic secures last-gasp Ireland win

Great test. I expected Ireland to turn up and I expected blood. SA will be disappointed not to see it out. Ireland will be delighted but will be annoyed about all the mistakes. Some under pressure in fairness. First 25 mins was the Ireland we were more accustomed to. Crowley is still trying positional kicks too close to opposition defence line. It might work with Cork Con it doesnt work at International level. He needs to take a leaf out of Frawleys book and practice, practice, practice. I thought South Africa were surprised by the strong Irish start. I think the Irish lads deserved a good ending after such a heartbreaking year. You can see with the varying styles and depth that Ireland are indeed not Leinster. And who.is the best team in the world? One team are world champs and No1 ranked. Work it out.

86 Go to comments
J
John 2 hours ago
Warren Gatland makes public promise after Wales' loss to Australia

What a baseless promise. Just another way to buy more time before the inevitable. How about ‘I promise not to take any pay until we win a test’. Something meaningful that we can judge. We’re facing three more years of this same excuse until the next World Cup. Australia are no great team, they are rebuilding with 7 new caps last week. Wales made them look good.

3 Go to comments
B
Barry 2 hours ago
Boks bowed as Ciaran Frawley magic secures last-gasp Ireland win

Right result and no saffa can begrudge a team winning by a point. Done the most experienced bok team in history in their yard. With largely a reserve team. The better rugby nation. 4 of the last 5 won, half of those away from Dublin 4. Magic.

86 Go to comments
