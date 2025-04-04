Bulls star Willie le Roux makes U-turn on club future

Willie le Roux has performed a surprise u-turn and will now remain with the Bulls beyond the current season – the United Rugby Championship side have confirmed.

It had previously been reported that the 35-year-old Springbok full-back was set to leave Loftus Versfeld after deciding not to trigger the option of a third year in his contract.

The two-time Rugby World Cup winner had been spotted in Bath at the end of 2024, where it was understood Johann van Graan was believed to be searching for a marquee full-back ahead of next season.

Le Roux’s expected departure would have cleared the way for a return to the Gallagher Premiership, where he previously enjoyed a spell with Wasps and potentially brought the curtain down on a decorated playing career in the West Country.

Today the Bulls have confirmed that le Roux has now committed to staying in Pretoria.

“South Africa will always be my home, but my teammates at the Vodacom Bulls have been a big reason behind the decision to stay,” said le Roux. “Hopefully, I can continue to guide some of the passionate younger players that are coming through.”

“This is an unreal stadium to play in, it’s always been one of my favourites, you can’t beat the vibe that the supporters bring every week. The club is special because of its fans and just what it means to put on its jersey every week we play,”

“Reaching the VURC Grand Final in my first year with the club and a very special semi-final win at Loftus against a brilliant Leinster side, as well as being able to win the VURC SA Shield, are all among my top highlights thus far. Now we look ahead to more of these special memories.”

Le Roux joined the Bulls after the 2023 Rugby World Cup and has made 12 appearances this season.

Director of Rugby Jake White welcomed the news that his star fullback was staying: “It is great to be able to have him extend with us. This is what our rugby needs: experienced campaigners to share their IP with the next crop of players. Willie has proven to us all – in a short time – just how important he is to what we are trying to achieve, I am sure his extension will be welcomed news to everyone, including players, coaches and our loyal fans.”

The veteran full-back has earned 90 caps for South Africa, scoring 60 points and helping the Springboks to two Rugby World Cup titles.

At club level, he has featured for the Cheetahs, Sharks, Wasps, Toyota Verblitz and the aforementioned Bulls, amassing over 140 professional appearances. His most prolific spell came at Wasps, where he played 56 matches and scored 60 points.

Since arriving after the 2023 Rugby World Cup, le Roux has made 29 appearances for the Bulls in the URC and Champions Cup and is now set to add to that tally.

