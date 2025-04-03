Ex-Scotland captain and British & Irish Lions star Laidlaw dies

Former Scotland captain and British & Irish Lions hooker Frank Laidlaw has died at the age of 84, Scottish Rugby has announced.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hawick-born Laidlaw, won 32 caps for Scotland between 1965 and 1971 and toured with the Lions to Australia, New Zealand and Canada in 1966 and then New Zealand in 1971.

“Scottish Rugby is flying the flag at Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium at half-mast to honour Frank Laidlaw and all he did for the game,” read a statement from Scottish Rugby, who posted an obituary for the former Melrose forward.

Jack Nowell discusses try-scoring in France | RP La Rochelle winger Jack Nowell chats to Jon Newcombe about his try-scoring efforts in France. Jack Nowell discusses try-scoring in France | RP La Rochelle winger Jack Nowell chats to Jon Newcombe about his try-scoring efforts in France.

“We send our sincere condolences to all his family and many friends.

“On Friday 11 April at 2.45pm, all are welcome to pay their respects as Frank Laidlaw’s funeral cortege passes The Greenyards in Melrose en route to a private service at Borders Crematorium.”