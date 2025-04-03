Northern Edition

Gallagher Premiership

'He understands the Tigers DNA': Ex-CEO Simon Cohen's pick for head coach

Graham Kitchener and Adam Thompstone of Leicester Tigers wear a cap to mark their 100th starting appearance, preented by Chief Executive Simon Cohen following the Aviva Premiership match between Leicester Tigers and Sale Sharks at Welford Road on April 29, 2017 in Leicester, England. (Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images)

Leicester Tigers fans have accused the club of making a mess of its search to replace Michael Cheika, but the club’s former chief executive, Simon Cohen, thinks there is an easy answer to their problems.

Cheika will depart Welford Road when his contract runs out at the end of the season, only a year after he was named as a permanent replacement for another Australian, Dan McKellar, who has since returned to the NSW Waratahs.

The Tigers have been linked with moves for Franco Smith, Graham Rowntree, Richard Wigglesworth, Paul Gustard and Stuart Lancaster but haven’t managed to make an appointment.

They are now finding it is affecting their recruitment plans for this summer, with big-name players seemingly unwilling to join them while the uncertainty of who will be in charge at Welford Road lingers in the air.

Cohen, who was Tigers CEO until his sudden departure in May 2020, has urged the club to end their search for a new coach by going down a tried-and-tested route and reappointing Richard Cockerill to his old job.

Fixture
Investec Champions Cup
Glasgow
43 - 19
Full-time
Leicester
All Stats and Data

Cockerill, 54, who is now in charge of Black Lion and the Georgian national team, led the Tigers to Premiership titles in 2009, 2010 and 2013 during his eight years in the hot seat.

Cohen, writing on LinkedIn, believes that Tigers legend Cockerill ticks all the boxes of what the club is looking for and has urged them to make a move before it’s too late.

“I worked with Cockers for a decade, and we shouted at each other more than any married couple, but he’s a good bloke and a good coach.

“I don’t know what Tigers are looking for in a new coach (I hope they do), but Cockers would tick a lot of boxes – he knows the competition, he’s won trophies, he’s honest and very hardworking.

“He understands the Tigers DNA – his coaching philosophy suits the players they have – they say never go back, but …” he wrote.

1 Comment
C
ChristelLoewe 4 days ago

M
Mark 6 days ago

The Search for a new coach at Tigers has turned into a charade, the board are clearly incompetent.

They appointed Dan Mckellar in a knee jerk reaction to Borthwicks departure and then jettisoned him after a season, they then appointed cheika on a 1yr contract, which was insane.

Its a bloody fiasco.

