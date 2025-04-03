Northern Edition

Jodie Ounsley: 'Time for us to smash perceptions'

Jodie Ounsley visits Boroughmuir Rugby Club and watches the Scotland v Wales game of the Women’s Six Nations at Murrayfield ahead of the Vodafone Women’s Six Nations campaign launch. Edinburgh 22 Mar 2025. ©Tina Norris

Jodie Ounsley believes that the ongoing Guinness Women’s Six Nations is whetting the appetite for rugby fans and that the women’s game is going to “explode into life” when the Rugby World Cup lands in England in August.

Ounsley, the former Exeter Chiefs and England Sevens flyer now starring on television screens as the Gladiator Fury, has teamed up with Vodafone to help tackle false stereotypes and bring the women’s game to new audiences via the ‘See It. Believe It.’ campaign.

New data from Vodafone has revealed that 70 percent of Brits who hold a ‘negative opinion’ of women’s rugby have never actually watched the sport.

Video Spacer

‘This Energy Never Stops’ – Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025

Video Spacer

‘This Energy Never Stops’ – Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025

Working with sports storytelling experts Goal Click, the campaign aims to show people what women’s rugby is really all about, empowering the women at the heart of the sport to tell their stories and, in turn, shattering misconceptions about the game.

Ounsley, the 24-year-old who was born profoundly deaf and whose story has inspired many in recent years, is one of Vodafone’s Goal Click storytellers and said: “A lot of negativity that is out there around women’s rugby comes from people who have never actually been to a women’s game and sometimes have not even watched a game on television.

“As soon as those people do come along or start watching the games when they are on television live they love it and that shows that there are false stereotypes out there about the women’s game and that, given a chance, the audience is just going to keep growing and growing as the game gets bigger and bigger.

“There’s an energy on the pitch and in the stands, that just hits different.

“This year of all years is the time for us to smash perceptions and show everyone what the game is all about.

“If you look at the way the Six Nations has grown on the pitch and off it for example, in the last few years, then that is a great example as to why people should give women’s rugby a go.

“When I was walking into the Murrayfield complex and into the area surrounding Hive Stadium before the Scotland vs Wales game recently, the buzz about the place was amazing with everyone talking about the game and their favourite players.

Fixture
Womens Six Nations
Scotland Women
24 - 21
Full-time
Wales Women
All Stats and Data

“When the team buses arrived there was loads of people there to see them and what was so good to see was that it was not just women and girls who were there, but men and boys too and the women’s game really is for everyone.

“And the really exciting thing from my point of view is that I think women’s rugby has so much more growth to come and we are really going to see that explode into life when the Rugby World Cup comes around later in the year.

“The ongoing Six Nations will whet the appetite and bring a lot of new fans to the game I hope, and then things will just crank up until the World Cup because people are going to be want to be a part of that.

“I can only see the game continuing to grow and negative perceptions around it start to disappear, people just need to be open to giving the women’s game a try, and I know a lot of them will get hooked when they do.”

As a former Brazilian jiu jitsu champion, sevens internationalist and now a Gladiator, Ounsley knows a thing or two about what it takes to be a top athlete.

And she believes that the continuing professionalism in the women’s game and the growing fitness and skill levels mean that more and more female role models are going to continue to be unearthed as the World Cup approaches.

“You want youngsters to see players and go ‘wow that is amazing, look what they are doing on the rugby pitch’ and we are already seeing that,” Ounsley stated.

“We had American Ilona Maher over here recently playing for Bristol Bears, and what an athlete she is, but we also have loads in Britain and we have seen them already light things up in the early part of the Six Nations.

“England set the bar over here, and someone like Ellie Kildunne is phenomenal, but you look at all the nations, and there are super athletes and role models popping up all over the place.

“And the great thing about these role models is that they are so accessible to fans, whether that is after matches and being able to get a selfie or following them on social media. They feel ‘real’ to youngsters, and that helps them to be inspired and want to become just like them.

“The great thing about rugby – and the women’s game especially – as well is that these super athletes come in all shapes and sizes and from all types of different backgrounds.

“Rugby is not a ‘one size fits all’ type of game, and people are just as inspired by the strength and the power of front-row players as they are by the pace of wingers or the quick feet of centres.

“There is something really special about that and the more of these players’ stories that can be told in the lead up to the World Cup the better as things just continue to keep building up around this amazing sport.”

Comments on RugbyPass

M
Mzilikazi 13 minutes ago
Matt Faessler: ‘To be involved in a home World Cup would be just next level’

Thanks for the article, Brett. I must say I am disappointed that the Reds have lost both games against the two top teams from NZ they have played so far this year. I feel they should be more advanced under Les Kiss and his coaching team in what is now the second year of tenure.


The lineout, which you highlight in the article, is an obvious standout. Matt Faessler is shaping as a standout finisher of mauls, but that ability is wasted if the throw/lift/catch element is a shambles.


Also very disappointing so often is the ability to spread the ball wide using the “out the back” type passes well. Just watch Scotland, even currently weak Wales, to see the level of sophistication in this area that can be achieved.


In the final analysis, the breakdown work is not as good as all the NZ sides achieve with apparent ease. Their scrum halves so often have an “armchair ride” compared to our 9’s, who deal with slow and often scrappy ball. And I would say this applies to all our Australian sides, not only the Reds.


Not being one eyed on Qld, I am also disappointed to see the Waratahs not performing as one would have hoped, given the strength of their roster now. Ofc, one must also look at the injury toll effect on all teams.


And there is no question, on the positive side of this years competition, how very competitive all teams can be on their day. Mona Pacifica are looking more than just competitive now, but the Highlanders are are much better team than last year, as are the Force.


I find the background bits on players great reading always. and your recounting of Matt Faessler’s grandfather’s exploits is just up my street. Keep writing for us, please !!

3 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 21 minutes ago
All Blacks-beating world record holder calls it quits after 18 years

What a dumb header. It’s like comparing kindergarten with high-school. And invites ridicule & takes away from the core story, that is, a legend of the game has retired.


Clicked, not read.

6 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 31 minutes ago
'There appears little prospect of change at the top in Europe. That should be a concern to all’

“With Saints slated to travel to Leinster’s lair”


That may well prove to be the case but it’s a pretty disrespectful statement to make from a Castres and Glasgow perspective!

1 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 48 minutes ago
John Barclay: Leinster tie is opportunity for Glasgow's Lions hopefuls to roar

Don’t disagree with your assessment on the French match and I wouldn’t be surprised at all to see Toulon win but Leinster are heavy odds on here and it would be a massive upset if Glasgow won. They will missing be some key players and even their first pick 23 would need to be at their very best to compete with Leinster. In Dublin. In a CC ko match. Ofc upsets CAN happen, but it would be one helluva upset.

2 Go to comments
C
Cantab 1 hour ago
'Competitive culture': Tana Umaga on what makes Moana Pasifika succeed

True consistency means a team wins at least half of their games and makes the top 6. Moana has yet to do this even though the ability is there. Just 2 wins this season and they need to build on this. They are at least ahead of the misfiring Blues and the coming match ups between the 2 will likely decide which will progress.

12 Go to comments
T
TM 1 hour ago
Champions Cup: And then there were eight...

Hugely enjoyable as ever! Thank you Graham. These last 8 are awesome and Munster grace them. On a day when my club Cardiff are put into administration, it’s a little consolation that great rugby is on show again this weekend. Can Toulon upset the odds? Who knows? I don’t bet these days but I think they have a chance.

1 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
How Scott Barrett performs in Super Rugby Pacific is not a big deal

That’s not really showing an interest in the article GP.


The author is trying to argue against Sam. Sam was excelled at prep, you can’t say it’s he’s one strength, but you also can’t just state he was a smart guy, because he did some incredibly stupid things on the football field at times, like pushing people in the back (what kind of AB does that?), but he did prep well. That made him what you see, at all levels, yes. Why can’t Barrett be the same? Show the best of bother worlds?


You’ve just done exactly what I did in my comment.

8 Go to comments
C
CN 1 hour ago
Tier 2 newcomers front queue for ex-Bristol boss Dave Ward

While I get the challenge of going to Worcester, should that be the destination, and the potential of working on a blank canvas, when are clubs going to give opportunities to women coaches for women teams?

1 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 1 hour ago
Why Les Kiss and Stuart Lancaster can lead Australia to glory

You certainly based them on your own evidence. Just as a true story is truly a story.


Re: Pep, he made history beyond the age of 50. History. If continuing to break records and achieve trophies isn't a metric for success…


He's still competing for a major trophy this year. Should he get it, it would be 8 consecutive seasons with a major trophy. Then the world club cup in the summer.


Best to wait until the postseason to see were things stand.


Talk again in July? I think there's rugby on around then also.

179 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
'We offered him a three-year deal': Hurricanes priced out of U20 star

Have you heard that he just wants to play?

The guy was quite ahead in his development

It’s the exact opposite Soliloquin, he’s only had proper coaching and rugby the few years he’s been in NZ, since last year of school? His dad or family ran the local club or something, and had connections to pro rugby back in France?


He is a very very raw talent from what I’ve seen, at about the NPC level here, were this year (even still despite leaving, or will Toulon want him straight away perhaps?) he’d be pushing for a regular starting spot, a good 10 games or so perhaps. But maybe that’s the level you’re talking about?


The article quite clearly states it was about the ‘package’, and we all know what that means. But you’re quite right, he might feel just as much French as he does Islander? French clubs wanted him, were I think NZ was more accommodating him. Personally I would have liked for him to have had a few years here while playing French U20s, before heading over a bit more capable.

7 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
'We offered him a three-year deal': Hurricanes priced out of U20 star

Incorrect. Clubs aren’t going to suddenly stop going after someone just because you think the got slighted by a kid wanting to return home(ish).

7 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Rugby down under could have hit high gear with Anzac Tests

There’s no denying that NZR will be laughed at for missing a trick if the Wallabies win the Lions series and Bledisloe this year, and fail to return it due to drawing 1-1 next year.


A HUGE miss. I don’t think you’re going to get 4-5 million anywhere else.

87 Go to comments
G
GP 2 hours ago
How Scott Barrett performs in Super Rugby Pacific is not a big deal

Because it makes some interesting observations. Sam Whitelock never coasted at Super level. Unlike some others whose priority was the AB’s .Two in particular did that 2010-15. Sam Whitelock became the captain and rebooted the Crusaders whole focus. Kieran Read was totally focused on the Crusaders and the AB’s like Sam. But it helped him , just being the AB captain . Same situation now for Scott Barrett. Auckland did it re Sean Fitzpatrick/Zinzan Brooke.

8 Go to comments
O
OJohn 2 hours ago
Why French rugby would be poorer if Ronan O'Gara leaves La Rochelle

What did Rod Macqueen win before he became the greatest international rugby coach ever ?

25 Go to comments
D
DC000 2 hours ago
'We offered him a three-year deal': Hurricanes priced out of U20 star

The lad wants to play superior rugby in a real comp in full stadiums and with supporters who love the sport - and for a living wage too


He wouldn’t find that in the SH anytime soon

7 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
'Competitive culture': Tana Umaga on what makes Moana Pasifika succeed

There were two teams who I noted as moving around the park much better this year and looking like they could be real threats on attack. The Highlanders made easy work of it against the Waratahs at times, first up, and Moana had a couple of key contributions I can’t remember against who.


Obviously the move of Jim was a big call and difference maker, but also 9 and 10 had been lively, Tele’a solid as ever, and of course Tangitau hit the scene. For Moana Lalomilo was even more fo a recking ball than Tavatavanawai, and he had Patafilo in great touch outside as well. Both attacks, obviously with forwards involvement as well, fired pretty damn nicely, and we all know by now that yes, attack is the key to winning games.


The Landers have almost even stalled a bit in their progress from that, still great in patches but without the consistency of Moana’s. Maybe Millar will be a bit faster in his play and provide the same edge Pellegrini has? I agree with you, Moana has taken their game on a step and if they do hold together, have the players playing good rugby, they can make their first finals.

12 Go to comments
G
GrandDisse 3 hours ago
'We offered him a three-year deal': Hurricanes priced out of U20 star

If there were any shackles, he would have never returned to NZ last year.

7 Go to comments
J
Jmann 3 hours ago
All Blacks-beating world record holder calls it quits after 18 years

they were however, undefeated for just over 40 games.

6 Go to comments
J
Jmann 3 hours ago
All Blacks-beating world record holder calls it quits after 18 years

the 1987 All Blacks went undefeated for over 40 games

6 Go to comments
R
RedWarriors 3 hours ago
John Barclay: Leinster tie is opportunity for Glasgow's Lions hopefuls to roar

“Everybody is writing Glasgow off”. Literally nobody is writing Glasgow off.

Start of season Barclay was saying that Toulouse were head and shoulders above all others. They will find it extremely difficult to escape from Toulon this weekend with a win.

2 Go to comments
