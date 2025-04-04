Scotland confirm summer tour and first visit to NZ since 2000

Gregor Townsend is looking forward to “a unique and special experience” after Scotland finalised plans for their three-match summer tour of the South Pacific.

ADVERTISEMENT

The tour kicks off in New Zealand with a match against the Maori All Blacks in Whangarei on Saturday, July 5 before Townsend’s side face Fiji and Samoa.

The meeting with Fiji will be on Saturday, July 12 in Suva – Scotland’s first game in Fiji since 2017 – and they will then return to New Zealand to take on Samoa at Eden Park in Auckland on Friday, July 18.

Jack Nowell discusses try-scoring in France | RP La Rochelle winger Jack Nowell chats to Jon Newcombe about his try-scoring efforts in France. Jack Nowell discusses try-scoring in France | RP La Rochelle winger Jack Nowell chats to Jon Newcombe about his try-scoring efforts in France.

While he is set to be unable to call on a string of key players due to their British and Irish Lions involvement, Scotland head coach Townsend intends to put together as experienced a squad as he can for the tour.

“It’s the first time since 2000 that we’ve been to New Zealand and spending time in a country with such a deep rugby culture is a unique and special experience,” he told Scottish Rugby.

“There are players and coaches within our group who have never been there before and I know they are looking forward to the opportunity as well as the challenges we will face on the tour.

“With the Lions tour happening at the same time, I’m expecting that we will have to call up some players that weren’t involved in the Six Nations. But it will be an experienced group overall that we are planning to take out on tour, as we know these are three very tough games for us.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Scotland announced in February that they will host USA, New Zealand, Argentina and Tonga in their autumn series.

Scotland’s 2025 Summer Tour Fixtures

Maori All Blacks v Scotland: Saturday 5 July 2025, Semenoff Stadium – Whang?rei, kick-off 3.35pm local time (Saturday 5 July, kick-off 4.35am UK time)

Fiji v Scotland: Saturday 12 July 2025, HFC Bank Stadium, Suva, kick-off 3pm local time (Saturday 12 July 2025, kick-off 4am UK time)

Samoa v Scotland: Friday 18 July 2025, Eden Park, Auckland, kick-off 8.05pm local time (Friday 18 July 2025, kick-off 9.05am UK time)

ADVERTISEMENT