British & Irish Lions

What Jason Robinson makes of his ex-Wigan team-mate leading the Lions

England rugby-union players Andrew Farrell (L) and Jason Robinson attend an England squad training session at Bath University, in south-west England, 30 January 2007. England stand-off Jonny Wilkinson returns to a radically reshaped England line-up as Ashton seeks to regroup in the build-up to the World Cup in France later this year. Phil Vickery has taken over from Martin Corry as captain, fellow World Cup veterans Jason Robinson and Mike Tindall are back in the fold and former rugby league star Andy Farrell will make his international debut in the 15-man code. AFP PHOTO/PAUL ELLIS (Photo credit should read PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Of all the players that have ever pulled on a British and Irish Lions jersey, none knew head coach Andy Farrell better as a player than Jason Robinson, who is backing his former team-mate to thrive in Australia next year.

Be it for Wigan, England or Great Britain in rugby league or England in rugby union, Robinson and Farrell ran out alongside each other hundreds of times.

So while Robinson does not know Andy Farrell the coach, he knew Andy Farrell the player very well, and believes he has the leadership qualities that are needed on a Lions tour.

Speaking at Canterbury’s launch of the 2025 Lions jersey, Robinson, a Lions tourist in 2001 and 2005, hailed the Ireland boss as one of the best players he ever played with, but highlighted the manner in which he commands respect from a squad.

“My old mate from Wigan, Andy Farrell, definitely one of the best players I’ve ever played with,” the World Cup winner said.

“Leader, coach and just to be able to play all of those different roles, to be one of the boys but then to have the respect of the boys to lead them, I think is a great skill. I think just having him there at the helm will be great for the Lions.

“It will be great for the supporters because it’s one of those, he’ll sit and talk to anybody and give them the time of the day, but at the same time he will demand the utmost from the players and that’s what’s going to make next year’s Lions so special.”

Tommy Bowe, a tourist in 2009 and 2011, shared Robinson’s view, and believes Farrell’s rugby league ethos is what makes him such a standout coach.

“I think Andy Farrell is the perfect person to lead the Lions,” the former Ireland winger said at the kit launch.

“You can see what he’s doing with Ireland at the moment. It’s going to be really interesting to see Andy Farrell going up against Joe Schmidt, obviously they were both coaching alongside each other with Ireland. So that’s going to be a really interesting battle.

“But what I love about Andy is that he’s got the rugby league ethos, there’s a real hard school edge to him he’s brought forward to union. But what he’s ingrained is the values of what rugby is. And you can see that within the Ireland setup.”

Bowe emphasised what a unique situation a Lions tour is, citing his relationship with Farrell’s son, Owen, as an example of this, but said he expects Andy to bring the tour back to “old school” values to unite the squad.

“When you think about the Lions, it’s four countries coming together, players who are literally knocking lumps out of each other what could be just two, three weeks before that,” he added.

“I remember I turned up, it’s like the Irish, the Scottish and the Welsh and the fecking English. You walk in, and you’re like ‘Uh, Owen Farrell, what’s he really going to be like?’ But then you go and you room with him and he’s just this great down-to-earth guy. Somebody you have such battles with on the pitch, but you come together and you’re a team together and you enjoy a pint, I think Andy Farrell will bring it back to the old school values of going and having a drink together, spending time off the pitch getting to know each other and getting to know what makes each other tick.

“If you do that, that’s what will make it work on the pitch and I think that’s the ethos of what the Lions is. If you can all get together and bond off the pitch, it will all come together on it and that’s where I think Andy Farrell is the perfect man for it.”

Louis Rees-Zammit joins Jim Hamilton for the latest episode of Walk the Talk to discuss his move to the NFL. Watch now on RugbyPass TV

Comments on RugbyPass

N
Nickers 10 minutes ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Ireland | Autumn Nations Series

Yeah he seemed to get into position to clear clean ball a couple of times, then just waited an extra second or two until it got scrappy to pick the ball up. Doesn't look very sure of himself the past couple of weeks.

106 Go to comments
N
Nickers 12 minutes ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Ireland | Autumn Nations Series

2nd game in a row now Roigard has come on and there has been noticeable change in tempo and quality of ball.


DMac's most disciplined performance of the year - he looks like a proper 10 when he plays like that.


Will Jordan is a great finisher and a generational player but his decision making over the past two weeks has been as bad as it can get. His ability to assess risk and outcomes seems to have completely deserted him. That quick throw in was the most insane piece of work I have seen for a while. Completely ignored both the match situation and what was happening on the field right in front of him. There were no ways that could have worked out, and many ways it could have cost us 7 points. Just completely unnecessary and amateur stuff. Hard to find the exact words to describe just how bone headed that was.


We had lots of help from Ireland who were poor. They didn't look rusty, they look tired. No energy or accuracy in anything they were trying to do. That yellow card saved them some blushes - We were all over them and the scoreline could have gotten quite ugly if not for that 10 minute period. ABs looked a 20+ point better team than them.

106 Go to comments
P
Phill 23 minutes ago
How Rassie Erasmus' risky plan could backfire

A lot of ifs, buts and maybes in this article. What if aliens abducted Grant Williams right off the bench during the game?

6 Go to comments
m
muku 23 minutes ago
'Genuine deep cut': Picture of gruesome Sam Cane head injury revealed

103 test matches not 93

1 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 26 minutes ago
'South Africa, on their day, would have pumped this All Black team'

Crazy how Kiwis love to mock beaten opponents.

15 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 27 minutes ago
'South Africa, on their day, would have pumped this All Black team'

Can you stop being voyeurs of Irish media. Its weird. NZ pundits and fans boast 100% of the time. Sort your own house first. It was a dreadful performance by Ireland.

15 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 28 minutes ago
'South Africa, on their day, would have pumped this All Black team'

Take your win and bin the arrogance please.

15 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 28 minutes ago
'South Africa, on their day, would have pumped this All Black team'

Ireland were prepared for the dry. We made more handling errors. You only scored one try. Stop boasting.

15 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 29 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

Now now. No need to bring SA fans into this. Irish fans certainly can’t complain after that performance.

34 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 30 minutes ago
'South Africa, on their day, would have pumped this All Black team'

Its a comment to an Irish audience. I agee, 90% would have won that game. For arrogance look at every NZ pundit and fan.

15 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 31 minutes ago
The 'turning point' Andy Farrell rued in Ireland's All Blacks loss

Like the Irish fans, he is fair and has integrity. We will regroup get it right, progress like we have been for the last 25 years. Let NZ/Ioane etc have their mocking and boasting for now.

1 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 34 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

Doesn't take long for the nasties to start abusing beaten opponents.

34 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 35 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

NZ are going to win the world cup in 2023.

34 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 35 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

Ireland lose points. If the total points lost is greater than the gap between Ireland and SA (it is) then Ireland fall below SA. Check the rankings yourself from now on. You won't find Irish fand complaining like SA did though

34 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 37 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

The actual Irish fans were abused by Ioane and NZ after the match in Paris. The actual Irish team mocked by NZ players and Ioane did it again last night.

Its a big test thats all. Last ten games its 5-5. Don't boast too much. Hopefully Karma will come in RWC 2027

34 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 40 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

I am very much a real Ireland fan. The level of abuse Ireland fans and others received after NZ eliminated Ireland from the RWC was pretty disgusting. We were called every name under the sun. You saw from the match yesterday what Ireland fans are like. Do you still consider us arrogant and disrepsectful?

Just to point out, yet again, Ioane and NZ mocked Ireland after beating them. Karma will come, hopefully in RWC 2027

34 Go to comments
A
Alex 40 minutes ago
How much I expect England to beat Australia by - Andy Goode

All the kiwi and SA pundits are favouring England too in the predictions. Are they arrogant too? By your logic, everyone except you and a handful of (fairly anti-English by sentiment) people are arrogant. Interesting!


I love how when English people are confident, they're arrogant, but not the other way. Lol!!


I believe England are favourites but I also wouldn't be surprised if they lost as this Aus team has had a little time together and have talent for sure. They're back 5 probably is edged by England and that may be the point-of-difference. Will be tight and I look forward to it!

7 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 42 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

Are you referring to me? I thought Ireland could have won and despite NZs dominance in the first half put themselves in a position to win but for unforced handling errors. As regards my assertion about NZ mocking beaten opponents. Irish fans showed him a clean slate after he abused them in Paris. After he was safe outside the Aviva he stirred up again. No excuses, he led the Haka. That's two matches in a row that NZ have mocked Ireland after beating them. No Karma this time, but perhaps a RWC knock out match will be more appropriate.

34 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 57 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

Mocking a beaten team is arrogant. Not surprized to see some NZ 'supporters' indulging. Take a look at Irish spectators last night for how to behave with integrity.

34 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 59 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

Worst performance of this Irish team under Farrell bar none. Ireland started ok, but a dubious scrum for a knock in just outside the NZ 22 (didn't touch an Irish player and Irish pass hit a NZ thigh) stemmed that. A mistake by JGP led to 15 mins of NZ pressure which Ireland were lucky to escape for with only a pen against.

9-9 at half time was a result, but every time Ireland seemed to get into a position to strike errors undermined them. Key was a knock on by Crolwey when Ireland had manufactured an incredible attacking position, which then led to another 3 point concession. A try then put us two scores ahead. Leadership was completely missing. NZ were encroaching on Irleand's line out leading to 3 turnovers in the first half. Now if the ref doesn't see it, Doris needs to make him see it. Piardis intervention for NZ in a scrum looking harsh with the ref raising his hand to award it the other way.

The two no 10s were disastrous and my view is that the rivalry there may have added pressure to them Farrell needs to fix this.

I was proud of how the Irish supporters completely dispelled lies about them being disrespectful and arrogant. Ioane who abused them after the final whistle was given a free pass by the fans. Ofcourse when safe out of the Aviva he stirs it up again by posting abuse on Instagram. Humble teams don't mock beaten opponents. Arrogant teams do. Thats twice in a row NZ have mocked Ireland after beating them.

I think the loss will be good for Ireland as they clearly needed a wake up.

We owe NZ and lets hope that happens in a RWC knock out match in 2027. Again as usual we won't mock them or any team we beat.

34 Go to comments
