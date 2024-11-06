British and Irish Lions unveil kit for Australia tour

The British and Irish Lions and Canterbury have unveiled the jersey the tourists will wear on their trip to Australia next summer.

Former Lions captain Sam Warburton consulted on the design and player requirements while online feedback from fans was also taken into account.

A direct consequence of the latter is the inclusion of a grandad collar, while the jersey is said to boast a deeper shade of red and a “classic jacquard pattern” that pays homage to the four unions that make up the famous touring team.

Featuring Canterbury’s advanced Vapodri technology, the adult jersey is also embedded with a Near Field Communication tag, which will allow fans to tap into an “exclusive digital experience”.

Scanning the connected tag at the bottom right of the jersey will take fans to the Lions Clubhouse app, which was also launched on Wednesday and is described as a hub for insider content throughout the tour.

Canterbury’s relationship with the Lions dates back to the 1959 tour of New Zealand, when the company stepped in to provide the squad with new kit after their original strip had been spoiled in a previous match.

The Lions will wear their 2025 kit for the first time on Friday, June 20 next year when they take on Argentina at Aviva Stadium. They will then head to Australia where they are due to face the Wallabies in three Tests between July 19 and August 2.

The 2025 British & Irish Lions jersey has been revealed 😮‍💨#rugby pic.twitter.com/ZyVp2dyRjH — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) November 6, 2024

Luke Doddrell, Canterbury of New Zealand Global Brand Director, said: “At Canterbury, our commitment has always been to produce high-performance products that empower athletes to reach their full potential, and we are proud to have been doing that for over 120 years. From a player’s very first steps on the rugby field, to their ascent to the sport’s highest levels, we’ve been there, supporting every moment.

“Likewise, The British & Irish Lions represent the absolute pinnacle of that journey. They are defined by relentless strength, determination, and the pursuit of greatness. But what makes them so special lies even deeper: a unity that transcends generations, borders, politics, and class. The Lions bring people together and show us the extraordinary power of standing as one. We are incredibly proud to have created a jersey that reflects this spirit.”

Ben Calveley, British & Irish Lions CEO, said: “We’re incredibly proud and excited to unveil the new Lions jersey today alongside Canterbury, who have been a fantastic partner to The British & Irish Lions for many years dating back to the 1959 Tour of New Zealand. This will be the third Tour in a row for us to partner with them and the 2025 jersey launch represents another key milestone as we continue to build towards Australia.

The new Canterbury British and Irish Lions jersey is a darker shade of red, featuring a traditional grandad collar and unique jacquard pattern comprising symbols from all four unions. Photo: Inpho Photography

“The famous red jersey is a crucial part of the Lions DNA, and I have no doubt that the players and our supporters all around the world will enjoy wearing this jersey as well as the wider Lions lifestyle apparel.

“Our amazing fans are a core part of what makes a great Lions Tour, they were dearly missed in South Africa in 2021, but we will now be more connected with them than ever before thanks to this innovative new design and exciting digital experience. We look forward to seeing this jersey form the iconic Sea of Red next year across Australia, in Dublin, and in homes and clubs all over the UK and Ireland.”

Head coach Andy Farrell commented: “Excitement is really starting to build for next year and this jersey launch is only going to add to it. That goes for me, all rugby fans, and all those who are playing for places on that touring squad.

“I know how special the Lions jersey is to the players who are lucky enough to put it on and add to the years of history and prestige which it carries. It also holds a special place for the Lions fans around the world who can connect with us and be a part of our team by supporting us in that same red jersey. I’m sure they are going to love this new design and I look forward to witnessing the power of the Sea of Red in Australia once again.”

