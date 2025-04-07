EPCR Challenge Cup quarter-final draw confirmed

The EPCR Challenge Cup quarter-final draw has been confirmed, with four captivating match-ups await on 12 and 13 April.

Edinburgh will host the Vodacom Bulls at the Hive Stadium after dispatching the Emirates Lions 24-12. They scored three first-half tries and never let the Johannesburgers claw back.

The Bulls advanced by beating Bayonne 32-22 in France, where David Kriel and Marco van Staden grabbed vital tries to keep South African interest alive.

Ospreys, fresh off a 36-14 triumph over Scarlets, will meet Lyon at the Swansea.com Stadium. They ran in six tries, having raced to a 26-7 half-time lead, exacting revenge for their URC defeat the previous weekend.

Meanwhile, Lyon also impressed by putting out the defending champion Sharks in a 34-21 victory at the Stade de Gerland. Their early burst of four tries left the Durban outfit reeling.

Top seeds Connacht face Racing 92 at the Dexcom Stadium. Racing had their own gritty path through the knockouts – beating fellow French side Perpignan 24-18 away from home – and now travel in search of an Irish scalp in Galway.

Sunday’s encounter sees Bath welcome Gloucester to the Recreation Ground in a rare European West Country derby.

Gloucester dug deep to recover from a 14-point deficit against Montpellier, eventually prevailing 24-17 thanks to tries from Freddie Thomas, Cameron Jordan and Ruan Ackermann.

Santiago Carreras provided the finishing touches with a late penalty.

Challenge Cup quarter-finals:

Saturday 12 April

QF 3: Edinburgh Rugby (3) v Vodacom Bulls (11), Hive Stadium (12.30)

QF 4: Ospreys (4) v Lyon Olympique Universitaire (5), Swansea.com Stadium (17.30)

QF 1: Connacht Rugby (1) v Racing 92 (9), Dexcom Stadium (20.00)

Sunday 13 April

QF 2: Bath Rugby (10) v Gloucester Rugby (15), The Recreation Ground (17.30)

Challenge Cup Semi-finals – 2/3/4/ May

SF 1: winner QF 1 v winner QF 4

SF 2: winner QF 2 v winner QF 3

The matches will be played in Europe and the highest-ranked clubs from the pool stage will have home venue advantage

2025 EPCR Challenge Cup final: Friday 23 May; Principality Stadium, Cardiff (20.00 BST)