Northern Edition

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
26 - 22
FT
24 - 31
FT
21 - 14
FT
31 - 20
FT
30 - 23
FT
35 - 23
FT
37 - 46
FT
15 - 9
FT
42 - 41
FT
52 - 0
FT
13 - 19
FT
36 - 17
FT
43 - 20
FT
26 - 39
FT
34 - 28
FT
42 - 12
FT
WOMENS
47 - 29
FT
5 - 49
FT
WOMENS
18 - 20
FT
51 - 16
FT
40 - 43
FT
Today
09:00
Today
09:00
WOMENS
Today
11:30
International

Wales legend Dan Biggar to retire at end of season

By PA
Dan Biggar of Wales looks on during the Rugby World Cup France 2023 match between Wales and Australia at Parc Olympique on September 24, 2023 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)

Former Wales and British and Irish Lions fly-half Dan Biggar has announced that he will retire from rugby at the end of this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Biggar stepped down from the international stage after the 2023 World Cup. He won 112 caps and scored more than 600 points for his country.

The 35-year-old also toured twice with the Lions, playing in three Tests.

Biggar helped Wales win three Six Nations titles, including Grand Slam success, and he also captained his country.

Video Spacer

How will Toulouse play without Antoine Dupont? | RPTV

Boks Office are back and previewing the upcoming Investec Champions Cup. Watch the full show now on RugbyPass TV.

Watch now

Video Spacer

How will Toulouse play without Antoine Dupont? | RPTV

Boks Office are back and previewing the upcoming Investec Champions Cup. Watch the full show now on RugbyPass TV.

Watch now

He rose to prominence with the Ospreys, before moving to the Gallagher Premiership and a successful stint at Northampton. He joined French Top 14 club Toulon in 2022, where he will finish his career.

“There comes a point when you just know, and after 18 years I now know that this is the time to announce my retirement from rugby,” Biggar said, in a video posted on his Instagram account.

“Rugby has given me everything. I threw myself into this game at 17, and it has given me a life I could never have imagined.

“I have lived out my childhood dreams for the best part of two decades, and I am so, so grateful for that.

ADVERTISEMENT

“To my amazing wife Alex and my two beautiful boys, I can’t thank you enough for everything you have done for me. You were always there to pick me up when things were low, and have been by my side through everything when I have needed it.

“The real sad note for me, the one person who isn’t here to say thank-you to is my mum, who sadly passed away four years ago. She was my biggest fan, and everything I have done over the last 18 years is because of her.”

Looking back on his career, Biggar added: “There are a few moments I will never forget – whether it’s my first cap for Wales, becoming a Test centurion and a Test Lion are extremely special.

“But the thing I am most proud about is being able to give my family opportunities in life. That’s what means the most to me.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It certainly hasn’t always been plain-sailing and easy. Playing number 10 for Wales brought its own unique pressure and challenges, but it made me stronger as a person and a player.

“I also know that the last 12 months haven’t quite gone as I had hoped with Toulon. It has been tough, and setbacks teach you a lot more about yourself.

“There is no real perfect moment to walk away, but this does feel like the right one. I am choosing to retire, which a lot of sportspeople don’t get to do, when they are healthy, and I feel very grateful.”

Download the RugbyPass app now!

News, stats, live rugby and more! Download the new RugbyPass app on the App Store (iOS) and Google Play (Android) now!

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Fissler Confidential: Saracens star's future up in air, Bok eyes Stormers exit

2

Player Comparisons: Ireland improve while Red Roses start slowly

3

Edinburgh herd Bulls out of Challenge Cup despite fightback

4

Newcastle DoR Steve Diamond cops ban over 'wholly unacceptable' comments

5

Gareth Anscombe returns as Gloucester makes 7 changes for Bath

6

WRU reveal how much they paid for Cardiff Rugby

7

'Caelan Doris... I’m not sure he gets in the Lions back row at the moment'

8

Frontrunner to replace Wallabies boss Joe Schmidt firms up as contender says 'No'

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

Will wounded Carbery come back to haunt former side Munster?

Discarded by Munster and Ireland, Joey Carbery is flourishing again with Bordeaux.

LONG READ

Despite the Croke Park horror show, Marcus Smith shouldn't be discounted from Lions conversation

Chris Robshaw believes the superstar England fly-half shouldn't be discarded on the whim of a Dublin shellacking

LONG READ

Can Rugby Australia afford to go ‘all in’ on the Queensland Reds?

The Queensland Reds are the outstanding Australian franchise so it would be a risk to move the entire coaching team to the Wallabies

Comments on RugbyPass

f
fl 3 minutes ago
England star injured as Northampton book trip to Dublin with win over Castres

In any knockout game (apart from the final) home advantage goes to the higher seed.


Seedings are determined by performance in the group stage.

2 Go to comments
I
Icefarrow 51 minutes ago
Super Rugby Pacific takes: Cake Tin needs to be demo'd, Australian dominance deserved

Author has clearly never bothered to never read anything Wellington-related in the past year or so. If he had, he’d know why no one is showing up immediately.

2 Go to comments
L
LarkCliffford 55 minutes ago
What Lions omission Jonathan Davies is focused on

Morphohackcyberservices. com

Morphohack@cyberservices. com

My Bitcoin investment was frozen in an offshore account, leaving me unable to access or withdraw my funds. I had entrusted my life savings to a forex trader who managed the offshore investment, but when I attempted to withdraw my money, he suddenly became unresponsive.

Determined to recover what I had lost, I began searching for alternatives. A friend recommended Morphohack Cyber Service, praising their outstanding track record in cryptocurrency recovery.

Within 48 hours of reaching out, Morphohack’s team identified that my Bitcoin had been distributed across multiple wallets controlled by the scammer. Despite the complexity of the case, they pressed on with their investigation and ultimately succeeded in recovering the full amount. I was incredibly impressed by their skill, persistence, and professionalism.

Thanks to Morphohack, I regained access to my funds. I highly recommend their services to anyone affected by cryptocurrency scams or fraudulent investments.

Best

Lark Clifford

Ottawa, Canada

0 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Super Rugby Pacific performers of the week round nine

When it comes down to those final moments we have to think ourselves unlucky not to get at least extra time in one of those games!


Yeah that was a shocker I would have given him red for that. Really interesting around the Blues, it simply appears that they have given up on their attempt to play more expansive rugby and are now just doing what they did last year. Scary, but they couldn’t knock over Saders doint that last year!

4 Go to comments
L
LarkCliffford 1 hour ago
Aussie Super takes: Reds' title contenders, Jake Gordon elephant in the room

Morphohackcyberservices. com

Morphohack@cyberservices. com

My Bitcoin investment was frozen in an offshore account, leaving me unable to access or withdraw my funds. I had entrusted my life savings to a forex trader who managed the offshore investment, but when I attempted to withdraw my money, he suddenly became unresponsive.

Determined to recover what I had lost, I began searching for alternatives. A friend recommended Morphohack Cyber Service, praising their outstanding track record in cryptocurrency recovery.

Within 48 hours of reaching out, Morphohack’s team identified that my Bitcoin had been distributed across multiple wallets controlled by the scammer. Despite the complexity of the case, they pressed on with their investigation and ultimately succeeded in recovering the full amount. I was incredibly impressed by their skill, persistence, and professionalism.

Thanks to Morphohack, I regained access to my funds. I highly recommend their services to anyone affected by cryptocurrency scams or fraudulent investments.

Best

Lark Clifford

Ottawa, Canada

2 Go to comments
C
Cantab 1 hour ago
Super Rugby Pacific performers of the week round nine

Yes. It would have been an injustice had the 2 yellow cards resulted in the Canes getting out of jail. It amazed me that Love wasn’t yellow carded for his late and dangerous tackle on Jordan also. Blues were better this week but let’s see how they go against the Crusaders thos week as that will be s true litmus test for them

4 Go to comments
D
Daithi16 1 hour ago
Leinster player ratings vs Glasgow | 2025 Investec Champions Cup QF

Actually, I would give Barrett a 9.5

Rreviewing the match again yesterday, counted 14 tackles and missed None.

Thats a 9.5 for me.

As I said Prendergast, will be found out, once he is going backwards.

7 Go to comments
C
Cantab 1 hour ago
Super Rugby Pacific takes: Cake Tin needs to be demo'd, Australian dominance deserved

What a dumb article. Clearly not going to happen.

2 Go to comments
R
Rob 1 hour ago
Leinster player ratings vs Glasgow | 2025 Investec Champions Cup QF

Did Jordie Barrett play a 9/10 game? Yes or No

7 Go to comments
M
MD 2 hours ago
Mick Cleary: 'There appears little prospect of change at the top in Europe. That should be a concern to all’

Two things were evident about this weekend’s ruby.The more money the team has the more successful it is and that Farrell is still a twat and a liability for any team he plays for.Seriously though as was shown by Saracens,if you spend more money you get more success.The supporters of these mega teams care not a jot that they have bought success and probably don’t recognise the fact,and I can’t blame them.I watched far too much rugby over the last few days and I enjoyed the challenge cup far more than the so called major competition.Because there was actual competition.There is no answer other than one that the top teams would never agree to.

5 Go to comments
T
Tapac Williams 2 hours ago
Italy player ratings vs France | 2025 Six Nations

I Lost $213,000 Worth of ARB Tokens After Falling victim to an Address-Poisoning Scam


My name is Tapacwilliams, and my BTC tokens worth $213,000 were wiped out in a single transaction by an Address-Poisoning Scam, and this is how I was able to recover it. I have been into crypto for over 9 years and I have never been reckless or naive when it deals with crypto, however, I was caught off guard by an address-poisoning scam while I was trying to make a single transaction to my other wallet and it took the services of Intelligence Cyber Wizard Service to be able to recover it successfully. Intelligence Cyber Wizard was able to detect the scammer had distributed the stolen BTC tokens into smaller wallets, but it took Intelligence Cyber Wizard just 72 hours to fully recover every single one of the stolen tokens successfully. This just shows the rise of address spoofing and poisoning that has continued to exploit traders' negligence during transactions. I highly urge everyone to be more cautious and avoid falling victim to such scams and if you do need the service of Intelligence Cyber Wizard, you can easily reach out to them via the following: E-mail: INTELLIGENCECYBERWIZARD @ CYBER-WIZARD.COM OR INTELLIGENCECYBERWIZARD @ GMAIL.COM WhatsApp: (+ 1 ) 2 1 9 4 2 4 7 5 6 6

4 Go to comments
T
Tapac Williams 2 hours ago
Crusaders prepare for 'dangerous in all elements' Chiefs game-breaker

I Lost $213,000 Worth of ARB Tokens After Falling victim to an Address-Poisoning Scam


My name is Tapacwilliams, and my BTC tokens worth $213,000 were wiped out in a single transaction by an Address-Poisoning Scam, and this is how I was able to recover it. I have been into crypto for over 9 years and I have never been reckless or naive when it deals with crypto, however, I was caught off guard by an address-poisoning scam while I was trying to make a single transaction to my other wallet and it took the services of Intelligence Cyber Wizard Service to be able to recover it successfully. Intelligence Cyber Wizard was able to detect the scammer had distributed the stolen BTC tokens into smaller wallets, but it took Intelligence Cyber Wizard just 72 hours to fully recover every single one of the stolen tokens successfully. This just shows the rise of address spoofing and poisoning that has continued to exploit traders' negligence during transactions. I highly urge everyone to be more cautious and avoid falling victim to such scams and if you do need the service of Intelligence Cyber Wizard, you can easily reach out to them via the following: E-mail: INTELLIGENCECYBERWIZARD @ CYBER-WIZARD.COM OR INTELLIGENCECYBERWIZARD @ GMAIL.COM WhatsApp: (+ 1 ) 2 1 9 4 2 4 7 5 6 6

9 Go to comments
T
Tapac Williams 2 hours ago
Don't get out over your skis on the Highlanders

I Lost $213,000 Worth of ARB Tokens After Falling victim to an Address-Poisoning Scam


My name is Tapacwilliams, and my BTC tokens worth $213,000 were wiped out in a single transaction by an Address-Poisoning Scam, and this is how I was able to recover it. I have been into crypto for over 9 years and I have never been reckless or naive when it deals with crypto, however, I was caught off guard by an address-poisoning scam while I was trying to make a single transaction to my other wallet and it took the services of Intelligence Cyber Wizard Service to be able to recover it successfully. Intelligence Cyber Wizard was able to detect the scammer had distributed the stolen BTC tokens into smaller wallets, but it took Intelligence Cyber Wizard just 72 hours to fully recover every single one of the stolen tokens successfully. This just shows the rise of address spoofing and poisoning that has continued to exploit traders' negligence during transactions. I highly urge everyone to be more cautious and avoid falling victim to such scams and if you do need the service of Intelligence Cyber Wizard, you can easily reach out to them via the following: E-mail: INTELLIGENCECYBERWIZARD @ CYBER-WIZARD.COM OR INTELLIGENCECYBERWIZARD @ GMAIL.COM WhatsApp: (+ 1 ) 2 1 9 4 2 4 7 5 6 6

4 Go to comments
G
Graham VF 2 hours ago
Can Rugby Australia afford to go ‘all in’ on the Queensland Reds?

He hasn’t engaged with me for ages. Small mercies 🙏

49 Go to comments
D
DP 3 hours ago
Super Rugby Pacific performers of the week round nine

It would be good to spell Rob Valetini correctly.

4 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
Can Rugby Australia afford to go ‘all in’ on the Queensland Reds?

NSW were doing a good early shunt in the lineout maul in the weekend too, but Chiefs shut that down next entry by holding the lifted a tad longer. Good abrasive effort by NSW though, what weve seen at home from them all year right from the Landers game.

49 Go to comments
D
DC 4 hours ago
England star injured as Northampton book trip to Dublin with win over Castres

Can someone explain why Leinster play all their knockout games at home?

2 Go to comments
f
fl 5 hours ago
Why Les Kiss and Stuart Lancaster can lead Australia to glory

No, its 39 trophies divided by 16 seasons (one of which is current and ongoing). The maths really isn’t as hard as you’re making out!


An average of 2.44 trophies per season is very impressive. As I’ve said repeatedly he’s a very impressive manager. He was more impressive at the start of his career though, as all the stats you have highlighted show.


It’s unclear at this point whether you’re just being dense on purpose. Do you understand - at least in principle - that winning more trophies per year is a more impressive feat than winning fewer trophies per year?

184 Go to comments
d
d 6 hours ago
‘His own harshest critic’: Chiefs coach on ‘rockstar’ McKenzie after loss

If DMac really was “his own harshest critic” one would think we would see a gradual improvement in his tactical kicking, which, unlike his excellent placekicking, has stayed mediocre.


Meanwhile BB seems to have rediscovered his skills in that area, IMO firmly cementing his grip on the AB #10 spot. DMac seems destined for the backup role, for when BB has an off day.

4 Go to comments
C
Cantab 6 hours ago
Waratahs vs Chiefs: McKenzie needs to be No.10, James O’Connor is right

Right out of character for Dmac to be so poor but no doubt he will bounce back

18 Go to comments
LONG READ
LONG READ Why French rugby would be poorer if Ronan O'Gara leaves La Rochelle Why French rugby would be poorer if Ronan O'Gara leaves La Rochelle
Search