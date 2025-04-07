Wales legend Dan Biggar to retire at end of season

Former Wales and British and Irish Lions fly-half Dan Biggar has announced that he will retire from rugby at the end of this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Biggar stepped down from the international stage after the 2023 World Cup. He won 112 caps and scored more than 600 points for his country.

The 35-year-old also toured twice with the Lions, playing in three Tests.

Biggar helped Wales win three Six Nations titles, including Grand Slam success, and he also captained his country.

How will Toulouse play without Antoine Dupont? | RPTV Boks Office are back and previewing the upcoming Investec Champions Cup. Watch the full show now on RugbyPass TV. Watch now How will Toulouse play without Antoine Dupont? | RPTV Boks Office are back and previewing the upcoming Investec Champions Cup. Watch the full show now on RugbyPass TV.

He rose to prominence with the Ospreys, before moving to the Gallagher Premiership and a successful stint at Northampton. He joined French Top 14 club Toulon in 2022, where he will finish his career.

“There comes a point when you just know, and after 18 years I now know that this is the time to announce my retirement from rugby,” Biggar said, in a video posted on his Instagram account.

“Rugby has given me everything. I threw myself into this game at 17, and it has given me a life I could never have imagined.

“I have lived out my childhood dreams for the best part of two decades, and I am so, so grateful for that.

ADVERTISEMENT

“To my amazing wife Alex and my two beautiful boys, I can’t thank you enough for everything you have done for me. You were always there to pick me up when things were low, and have been by my side through everything when I have needed it.

“The real sad note for me, the one person who isn’t here to say thank-you to is my mum, who sadly passed away four years ago. She was my biggest fan, and everything I have done over the last 18 years is because of her.”

Looking back on his career, Biggar added: “There are a few moments I will never forget – whether it’s my first cap for Wales, becoming a Test centurion and a Test Lion are extremely special.

“But the thing I am most proud about is being able to give my family opportunities in life. That’s what means the most to me.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It certainly hasn’t always been plain-sailing and easy. Playing number 10 for Wales brought its own unique pressure and challenges, but it made me stronger as a person and a player.

“I also know that the last 12 months haven’t quite gone as I had hoped with Toulon. It has been tough, and setbacks teach you a lot more about yourself.

“There is no real perfect moment to walk away, but this does feel like the right one. I am choosing to retire, which a lot of sportspeople don’t get to do, when they are healthy, and I feel very grateful.”