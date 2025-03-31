Northern Edition

International

'I'm really disappointed': Former All Blacks disagree with Anzac Test outcome

Caleb Clarke of New Zealand scores a try during The Rugby Championship & Bledisloe Cup match between New Zealand All Blacks and Australia Wallabies at Sky Stadium on September 28, 2024 in Wellington, New Zealand. (Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images)

Anzac Day, Wallabies against the All Blacks: not many rugby fans from this side of the world would argue against a matchup between two rivals, celebrating an important day for both countries.

Last year, Rugby Australia boldly proposed a Test match between the two teams on Anzac Day as the third Bledisloe match, moving the current two-game series back to the old format of three games.

Former All Blacks Jeff Wilson, Stephen Donald and Justin Marshall have all backed the proposal, saying on The Breakdown that the Anzac Day fixture is everything NZR should be pushing for.

“They spoke with various groups, Super Rugby, the Players Association partners, which I assume are sponsors, and they don’t see it as viable at this stage,” Wilson said on The Breakdown.

“There’s a lot of this commercial discussion here. I think about it and I go, why isn’t the rugby the most important part of this, and what an opportunity this might be and them saying it doesn’t really stack up, hopefully, it’s not the end of the conversation, because I look at this as a huge opportunity.”

Marshall, an 81-Test former All Black, said NZR are beholden to revenue, and an Anzac Day match would, in theory, offer plenty of upside in that respect.

“It’s a 50/50 split for revenue, it’s a no-brainer, it will be in big stadiums in Australia, that’s massive revenue for New Zealand. 

“They’re (NZR) always crying out to get to get more revenue.”

Wilson also says that the new stadium being built in Christchurch would be a perfect place to hold the second or third instalment of the Test series.

“We’ve got a flash new stadium being built in Christchurch, I’m pretty sure they’d love to have a game down there hosting the Test match on Anzac Day. 

“As a player, if you got asked to play an Anzac Day Test against the Aussies on that day, you’d jump at it.” 

Donald believes strongly that it is a commercially strong option, as the Test match calendar is where the most money is made.

“How can it commercially not be a good option? Like, it’s a Test match, isn’t that where we make our big money from?” Donald told The Breakdown.

“As you said, you get 80,000 in Sydney or over in Western Australia. You have like a week to prepare for a Test match.

“I mean, just get the best 23 from the end-of-year tour, and go right, you’ve got a Test match in April against the Wallabies. It’s not the one where you’re looking to pick 40 players.”

Former Wallaby Tim Horan hit back at NZR CEO Mark Robinson, who said the proposal was not ‘viable’ at this stage.

“I think it’s actually really poor form, and it’s a real shame from New Zealand Rugby that they don’t accommodate because they’re supposed to be good, strong partners with us and to have an opportunity for a marquee event on ANZAC Day,” Horan said on the Inside Line podcast on Stan Sport.

Comments

10 Comments
J
JW 7 days ago

Well obviously NZR is not beholden to revenue then Marshall.


And it simply never was a revenue issue. The AFL and NRL milk the ANZACs deaths and sacrifice for their own personal gain, they did not make their decisions based on “the rugby”, it’s all about taking over the day for the financial benefit. Why would NZR want to be a apart of that? We know RA would, but more than ever they are driven by the bottom line, and not the values that will be the factor in NZRs decision.


So you need to get outside you bubble Tim Horan and think about reality. First, did Australians need something to do on ANZAC day (assuming it was for the weekend celebration day proposal) or have they been brainwashed into disconnecting with their mates and connecting with the TV. What purpose does it provide other than financially essentially? Then ask yourself that same question for the communities out side of that, through Aus and then into NZ and around the pacific, world even.


We don’t need your shortshighted aussie brain calling out NZR thanks.


NZR also doesn’t want to destroy a good thing that is SRs revival amongst wider entertainment enjoyer base, and having a SR break/interruption was a big driver towards fans turning off previously. You’d have to wait at least a few years before they feel comfortable in disrupting that again. Actually having it at the beggining of 2027, World Cup year in Australia, might actually be the most sensible thing (though I actually really like Utiku’s idea). It would both drum up support and get the spotlight on rugby early in the season, helping anticipation/buildup for the big event, and more importantly, give the sides an extra game that year to get things right for a tilt at thge trophy.

J
U
Utiku Old Boy 7 days ago

They should consider an ANZAC test between a New Zealand 15 and an Australian 15 selected on Super Rugby form and as an opportunity for up-and-comers to experience the cauldron of a high profile meaningful clash. Keep “All Blacks” and “Wallabies” out of the clash (maybe even exclude current internationals?) and just make it between the best form “selections” for that year. Clubs might squeal but they also would benefit from their guys getting the exposure and the recognition. Plus, the current model means they need the national unions to do well financially. The rivalry is there but more ABs vs Wallabies contests may not be the only way to make the occasion.

J
JW 7 days ago

Yeah good idea, I like that, kinda like with an NBA All Star game, the players are (partly) chosen by votes or charity work or something.

T
Tk 8 days ago

Typical NZR, zero imagination, total fun sponges.

H
Head high tackle 7 days ago

Typical RA. Want all the revenue and always played in Perth every year. Absolutely nothing in this proposal for NZR sorry. Maybe if RA came back with a fair and decent offer it could be a goer.

d
d 8 days ago

So the aussies have come up with a cunning plan to retrieve the Bled, based on a test match weeks ahead of the test season, so they have the chance to ambush a flung-together AB side, given that their Super Rugby teams have zero profile over there anyway, so any disruption there is inconsequential??

Y
YeowNotEven 8 days ago

How would aussie be able to prepare themselves better than the All Blacks? All the players play super rugby.

Whether there is 2 matches or 3 the challenger has to win two games to get the Bledisloe.

C
Cantab 8 days ago

The answer to that is that a match played outside of the normal test window should be treated as a one off match and not counted as a Bledisloe cup match. Aussie are still short of the quality required to lift that trophy in the foreseeable future anyway. Been a long time since they were !!!!

l
Comments on RugbyPass

S
SadersMan 10 minutes ago
All Blacks-beating world record holder calls it quits after 18 years

What a dumb header. It’s like comparing kindergarten with high-school. And invites ridicule & takes away from the core story, that is, a legend of the game has retired.


Clicked, not read.

6 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 20 minutes ago
'There appears little prospect of change at the top in Europe. That should be a concern to all’

“With Saints slated to travel to Leinster’s lair”


That may well prove to be the case but it’s a pretty disrespectful statement to make from a Castres and Glasgow perspective!

1 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 38 minutes ago
John Barclay: Leinster tie is opportunity for Glasgow's Lions hopefuls to roar

Don’t disagree with your assessment on the French match and I wouldn’t be surprised at all to see Toulon win but Leinster are heavy odds on here and it would be a massive upset if Glasgow won. They will missing be some key players and even their first pick 23 would need to be at their very best to compete with Leinster. In Dublin. In a CC ko match. Ofc upsets CAN happen, but it would be one helluva upset.

2 Go to comments
C
Cantab 52 minutes ago
'Competitive culture': Tana Umaga on what makes Moana Pasifika succeed

True consistency means a team wins at least half of their games and makes the top 6. Moana has yet to do this even though the ability is there. Just 2 wins this season and they need to build on this. They are at least ahead of the misfiring Blues and the coming match ups between the 2 will likely decide which will progress.

12 Go to comments
T
TM 55 minutes ago
Champions Cup: And then there were eight...

Hugely enjoyable as ever! Thank you Graham. These last 8 are awesome and Munster grace them. On a day when my club Cardiff are put into administration, it’s a little consolation that great rugby is on show again this weekend. Can Toulon upset the odds? Who knows? I don’t bet these days but I think they have a chance.

1 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
How Scott Barrett performs in Super Rugby Pacific is not a big deal

That’s not really showing an interest in the article GP.


The author is trying to argue against Sam. Sam was excelled at prep, you can’t say it’s he’s one strength, but you also can’t just state he was a smart guy, because he did some incredibly stupid things on the football field at times, like pushing people in the back (what kind of AB does that?), but he did prep well. That made him what you see, at all levels, yes. Why can’t Barrett be the same? Show the best of bother worlds?


You’ve just done exactly what I did in my comment.

8 Go to comments
C
CN 1 hour ago
Tier 2 newcomers front queue for ex-Bristol boss Dave Ward

While I get the challenge of going to Worcester, should that be the destination, and the potential of working on a blank canvas, when are clubs going to give opportunities to women coaches for women teams?

1 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 1 hour ago
Why Les Kiss and Stuart Lancaster can lead Australia to glory

You certainly based them on your own evidence. Just as a true story is truly a story.


Re: Pep, he made history beyond the age of 50. History. If continuing to break records and achieve trophies isn't a metric for success…


He's still competing for a major trophy this year. Should he get it, it would be 8 consecutive seasons with a major trophy. Then the world club cup in the summer.


Best to wait until the postseason to see were things stand.


Talk again in July? I think there's rugby on around then also.

179 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
'We offered him a three-year deal': Hurricanes priced out of U20 star

Have you heard that he just wants to play?

The guy was quite ahead in his development

It’s the exact opposite Soliloquin, he’s only had proper coaching and rugby the few years he’s been in NZ, since last year of school? His dad or family ran the local club or something, and had connections to pro rugby back in France?


He is a very very raw talent from what I’ve seen, at about the NPC level here, were this year (even still despite leaving, or will Toulon want him straight away perhaps?) he’d be pushing for a regular starting spot, a good 10 games or so perhaps. But maybe that’s the level you’re talking about?


The article quite clearly states it was about the ‘package’, and we all know what that means. But you’re quite right, he might feel just as much French as he does Islander? French clubs wanted him, were I think NZ was more accommodating him. Personally I would have liked for him to have had a few years here while playing French U20s, before heading over a bit more capable.

7 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
'We offered him a three-year deal': Hurricanes priced out of U20 star

Incorrect. Clubs aren’t going to suddenly stop going after someone just because you think the got slighted by a kid wanting to return home(ish).

7 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Rugby down under could have hit high gear with Anzac Tests

There’s no denying that NZR will be laughed at for missing a trick if the Wallabies win the Lions series and Bledisloe this year, and fail to return it due to drawing 1-1 next year.


A HUGE miss. I don’t think you’re going to get 4-5 million anywhere else.

87 Go to comments
G
GP 2 hours ago
How Scott Barrett performs in Super Rugby Pacific is not a big deal

Because it makes some interesting observations. Sam Whitelock never coasted at Super level. Unlike some others whose priority was the AB’s .Two in particular did that 2010-15. Sam Whitelock became the captain and rebooted the Crusaders whole focus. Kieran Read was totally focused on the Crusaders and the AB’s like Sam. But it helped him , just being the AB captain . Same situation now for Scott Barrett. Auckland did it re Sean Fitzpatrick/Zinzan Brooke.

8 Go to comments
O
OJohn 2 hours ago
Why French rugby would be poorer if Ronan O'Gara leaves La Rochelle

What did Rod Macqueen win before he became the greatest international rugby coach ever ?

25 Go to comments
D
DC000 2 hours ago
'We offered him a three-year deal': Hurricanes priced out of U20 star

The lad wants to play superior rugby in a real comp in full stadiums and with supporters who love the sport - and for a living wage too


He wouldn’t find that in the SH anytime soon

7 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
'Competitive culture': Tana Umaga on what makes Moana Pasifika succeed

There were two teams who I noted as moving around the park much better this year and looking like they could be real threats on attack. The Highlanders made easy work of it against the Waratahs at times, first up, and Moana had a couple of key contributions I can’t remember against who.


Obviously the move of Jim was a big call and difference maker, but also 9 and 10 had been lively, Tele’a solid as ever, and of course Tangitau hit the scene. For Moana Lalomilo was even more fo a recking ball than Tavatavanawai, and he had Patafilo in great touch outside as well. Both attacks, obviously with forwards involvement as well, fired pretty damn nicely, and we all know by now that yes, attack is the key to winning games.


The Landers have almost even stalled a bit in their progress from that, still great in patches but without the consistency of Moana’s. Maybe Millar will be a bit faster in his play and provide the same edge Pellegrini has? I agree with you, Moana has taken their game on a step and if they do hold together, have the players playing good rugby, they can make their first finals.

12 Go to comments
G
GrandDisse 3 hours ago
'We offered him a three-year deal': Hurricanes priced out of U20 star

If there were any shackles, he would have never returned to NZ last year.

7 Go to comments
J
Jmann 3 hours ago
All Blacks-beating world record holder calls it quits after 18 years

they were however, undefeated for just over 40 games.

6 Go to comments
J
Jmann 3 hours ago
All Blacks-beating world record holder calls it quits after 18 years

the 1987 All Blacks went undefeated for over 40 games

6 Go to comments
R
RedWarriors 3 hours ago
John Barclay: Leinster tie is opportunity for Glasgow's Lions hopefuls to roar

“Everybody is writing Glasgow off”. Literally nobody is writing Glasgow off.

Start of season Barclay was saying that Toulouse were head and shoulders above all others. They will find it extremely difficult to escape from Toulon this weekend with a win.

2 Go to comments
A
Andrew Nichols 3 hours ago
How Scott Barrett performs in Super Rugby Pacific is not a big deal

LOL

8 Go to comments
