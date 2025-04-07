Gabby Logan lets slip the Prem club son Reuben has signed for

Sale Sharks have agreed a deal to sign Northampton Saints and Scotland Under-20 international Reuben Logan after his mum, top TV presenter Gabby Logan, let the cat out of the bag in an interview with a national newspaper.

Logan, 19, whose father is former Scotland international Kenny Logan, is a former England Under-18 and Under-20 representative who switched his allegiances north of the border earlier this year.

He joined Saints in March 2023 after coming through the academy at his dad’s former club, Wasps, and made his Franklin’s Gardens debut earlier this season in a Premiership Cup win over Nottingham in November.

Logan started his career as a winger before moving into the back row and started all five of Scotland’s 2025 U20 Six Nations Championship matches at No.8.

After returning from international duty, he has been playing for Championship strugglers Cambridge, making two appearances in defeats against Hartpury and Cornish Pirates.

The Saints had told him that he was going to be released when his contract runs out later this summer. With the options Phil Dowson has in the back row, his chances were going to be very limited.

Logan spoke to Glasgow and Edinburgh about moving north to boost his international prospects, but both United Rugby Championship clubs are understood not to have offered him a deal.

A source told RugbyPass that Logan might have to consider following Duhan van der Merwe’s lead and move back onto the wing if he wants to win full international honours.

The Sharks are expected to formally announce the move later this week after mum Gabby told The Daily Telegraph that the whole family was considering relocating to Manchester, where she will be presenting Match of the Day.

“My life is so different now. Reuben is playing for Sale Sharks next season, so I’ll be able to see him, and even Lois asked on our family WhatsApp, ‘Should we just all move to Manchester?’”