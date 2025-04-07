Dave Reddin lands WRU DoR role - reports

Dave Reddin is close to being announced as the Welsh Rugby Union’s director of professional rugby, the PA news agency understands.

The high-profile appointment could be confirmed this week by WRU bosses.

Reddin worked as fitness advisor to England’s 2003 World Cup-winning squad and went on to hold key roles with Team GB and the Football Association.

He was Team GB’s director of performance services at London 2012, going on to become the FA’s head of performance services and then head of team strategy and performance before leaving in 2019.

His responsibilities at the FA included performance medicine, performance analysis and insight, player insights, physical performance, nutrition and people and team development.

The director of rugby role is viewed as critical by the WRU, and Reddin is now leading contender for the position, as reported by BBC Sport Wales.

A wide-ranging brief is set to include being heavily involved in appointing Wales’ new head coach.

Warren Gatland’s second stint as Wales head coach ended in February after a 22-15 Six Nations defeat against Italy in Rome.

Wales have now lost 17 successive Test matches – a run that started during the 2023 World Cup – with a new head coach expected to be in place before this summer’s Japan tour.

Bristol rugby director Pat Lam is the current bookmakers’ favourite, although Franco Smith, Michael Cheika and Simon Easterby have also been linked with the vacancy.

Following Gatland’s departure, Cardiff boss Matt Sherratt took over for three remaining Six Nations fixtures that culminated in a 68-14 home defeat against England and a second successive wooden spoon.

Reddin was investigated by the FA after a bullying allegation was made against him in 2017.

In a statement released in October 2018, an FA spokesperson said: “In October 2017 the FA received an anonymous letter raising certain concerns in relation to Dave Reddin.

“The FA took all of the allegations raised very seriously and undertook an investigation.

“We are entirely satisfied that the matters were appropriately investigated and concluded.”