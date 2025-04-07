Northern Edition

British & Irish Lions

Picking an in-form British & Irish Lions XV 1 month out from squad reveal

Henry Pollock brilliant form may yet see him secure a spot on the plane to Australia.

A month out from the British & Irish Lions squad reveal and the tour selection subplot continues to simmer as both domestic and European seasons hurtle towards their respective conclusions.

Injuries have changed the picture. Players who might have been left behind now have an opportunity to make a case for inclusion on the plane for Australia.

Here’s our ‘form’ British & Irish Lions XV, with a heavy bias in favour of recent Six Nations, domestic and European player performances. Some big names have been pipped at the post, while others have marched back into contention on a wave of form.

1. Andrew Porter (Leinster)
Both the Six Nations and Europe have been a strong stage for Porter. He sees off Pierre Schoeman and Ellis Genge due to his superior set-piece stability and influence around the park, combined with an improbable work rate given his 122kg frame. Nearly all of Leinster’s travails in the scrum have come on the tighthead.

2. Dan Sheehan (Leinster)
The odd botched lineout aside, the Leinsterman is the best hooker in the game. He bosses contact in open play and has a scoring strike rate that’d make most wingers proud. Dewi Lake, Luke Cowan-Dickie and Theo Dan are part of the conversation, yes, but Sheehan’s all-court game remains unmatched in this neck of the woods.

3. Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors)
Zander’s scrummaging has been imposing in the URC and he has bags of grunt in contact. An old-school tighthead, he edges the more dynamic Tadhg Furlong, who remains on the comeback trail and still in search of his best form. The Scottish tighthead’s discipline has improved and he’s worked his socks off in key club fixtures.

4. Maro Itoje (Saracens)
Itoje is a no-brainer now that he’s started to find his best form once again for club and country. Big Joe McCarthy has been good for Leinster, as has Dafydd Jenkins for an admittedly abysmal Wales, but Itoje’s recent performances make this an easy call.

5. Tadhg Beirne (Munster)
Beirne’s breakdown craft as a second-row is second to none. The Munster man beats off the likes of Ollie Chessum, George Martin and fellow Irishman James Ryan, who have staked claims, but Beirne’s impact in Europe cements his place.

6. Jack Willis (Toulouse)
Willis stands tall for Toulouse in Europe. His immense performance against Sale Sharks yesterday, opposite the Curry brothers, has all but cemented his place on the plane. He’s performing steadily in the Top 14 too. Tom Curry is a true force, while Jack Conan and Courtney Lawes might deserve a mention, but Willis edges them all at the moment.

7. Henry Pollock (Northampton Saints)
Pollock has been a breakout star in 2025. His swashbuckling and brash approach to the game have impressed all year, but it’s his ability to break open games and defences with unbelievable pace that catches the eye. He pips Josh van der Flier, who was superb against Harlequins, and Ospreys captain Jac Morgan.

British & Irish Lions
Fin Smith of Northampton Saints celebrates with teammate Henry Pollock after scoring a try during the Investec Champions Cup Round of 16 match between Northampton Saints and ASM Clermont Auvergne at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens on April 04, 2025 in Northampton, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
8. Caelan Doris (Leinster)
Doris remains the heartbeat of the Leinster pack. He sees off Saracens duo Ben Earl and Tom Willis thanks to tireless carrying, a knack for scoring and his ability to dominate the contact zone. Domestically and in Europe, Doris has been huge.

9. Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster)
Gibson-Park offers electric tempo and crisp service and is probably the world’s second-best scrum-half behind Antoine Dupont. Tomos Williams has been excellent for Gloucester, but JGP’s leadership and offloading skills tilt selection his way.

10. Finn Russell (Bath)
Maybe the hardest position to call. Russell’s vision and swagger have lit up Bath’s recent Premiership run. He just about edges the excellent Fin Smith (his closest contender) and leaves Marcus Smith, Jack Crowley and Sam Prendergast in his rear-view.

11. James Lowe (Leinster)
When opposition sides and fans start to hate you, you know you’re doing something right. Lowe’s left boot is a potent defensive weapon; he consistently beats defenders and is in the habit of creating tries. His powerful finishing stood out in Europe (a brace against Harlequins on Saturday) and, with Duhan van der Merwe carrying an ankle injury picked up against the Dragons in the URC, Lowe is a shoo-in.

12. Tom Jordan (Glasgow Warriors)
A controversial pick, maybe. Jordan has excelled in Glasgow’s ecosystem and offers the Lions a second kicking option at 12. With Sione Tuipulotu sidelined—and Robbie Henshaw and Bundee Aki in decent but non-earth-shattering form—Jordan is arguably the form inside centre at Andy Farrell’s disposal.

13. Garry Ringrose (Leinster)
At 30 years of age, this is almost certainly Ringrose’s last shot at a Lions tour, and it feels like his year. He orchestrates Leinster’s defensive line and has been putting in some thunderous hits of late. With Ollie Lawrence out with an Achilles injury and Huw Jones not having played since the Six Nations, Ringrose feels like the right choice at 13 on current form.

14. Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints)
Freeman has soared in both Saints and England colours and his hat-trick against Castres on Friday night feels like a real statement of intent. He beats Darcy Graham and Tom Roebuck to the 14 jersey.

15. Blair Kinghorn (Toulouse)
Kinghorn has been a revelation for the French giants. He’s injecting pace from the back and offering a playmaking outlet in attack. With Hugo Keenan not quite hitting the heights for Leinster and Ireland this season, and the ageing Liam Williams not having played since facing France in the Six Nations, Kinghorn’s selection feels like a total no-brainer.

Geoff Parling: An Englishman roasting the Lions?

A star of the 2013 series, the respected former lock is plotting the tourists' demise as Australia's lineout guru.

Read Now

Comments

8 Comments
M
MT 4 days ago

I can't see Jordan, or Pollack starting, but be great to see them in the squad.

T
Tom 5 days ago

Seems like this whole article was an excuse to put Pollock and Willis in a Lions backrow together. I don't think Pollock will even go on tour. He's already a great player and he's only going to get better but who are you leaving out to take him?


If Pollock and Willis are 2 of the 4 specialist flankers, for arguments sake let's say JVDF and Tom Curry are the others… so you're leaving potentially Ben Curry, Ben Earl and Jac Morgan at home but taking a kid with 1 cap off the bench? I really don't see it. Even if they find room for 5 flankers with Earl going as a hybrid you're leaving Jac Morgan and Ben Curry… and the fact that Jac Morgan is very likely to be picked so Wales have 1 or 2 players on the tour makes this even less likely. Imagine Farrell taking 4 English flankers including a kid with 30 mins test experience over Wales’ best player leaving them with potentially zero tourists. Plaid Cymru would be demanding a referendum! Pollock is the kind of kid who you'd take a punt on to be a Lions bolter in another cycle where there wasn't already a raft of world class, test hardened flankers to choose from. This time round his only realistic chance is an injury call up.

M
MT 4 days ago

Yeah, Farrell will go with the tried and tested. Not the up and comers. To many good back row options to choose from.

f
fl 5 days ago

I’m a huge fan of Pollock. The hype is real. Apart from this hype, which is extremely silly.


He’s a long way off being a Lions test starter.

D
DH 5 days ago

Do you remember Webster? Dai Young? Will Greenwood?

Comments on RugbyPass

I
Icefarrow 48 minutes ago
Super Rugby Pacific takes: Cake Tin needs to be demo'd, Australian dominance deserved

Author has clearly never bothered to never read anything Wellington-related in the past year or so. If he had, he’d know why no one is showing up immediately.

2 Go to comments
L
J
JW 1 hour ago
Super Rugby Pacific performers of the week round nine

When it comes down to those final moments we have to think ourselves unlucky not to get at least extra time in one of those games!


Yeah that was a shocker I would have given him red for that. Really interesting around the Blues, it simply appears that they have given up on their attempt to play more expansive rugby and are now just doing what they did last year. Scary, but they couldn’t knock over Saders doint that last year!

4 Go to comments
L
C
Cantab 1 hour ago
Super Rugby Pacific performers of the week round nine

Yes. It would have been an injustice had the 2 yellow cards resulted in the Canes getting out of jail. It amazed me that Love wasn’t yellow carded for his late and dangerous tackle on Jordan also. Blues were better this week but let’s see how they go against the Crusaders thos week as that will be s true litmus test for them

4 Go to comments
D
Daithi16 1 hour ago
Leinster player ratings vs Glasgow | 2025 Investec Champions Cup QF

Actually, I would give Barrett a 9.5

Rreviewing the match again yesterday, counted 14 tackles and missed None.

Thats a 9.5 for me.

As I said Prendergast, will be found out, once he is going backwards.

7 Go to comments
C
Cantab 1 hour ago
Super Rugby Pacific takes: Cake Tin needs to be demo'd, Australian dominance deserved

What a dumb article. Clearly not going to happen.

2 Go to comments
R
Rob 1 hour ago
Leinster player ratings vs Glasgow | 2025 Investec Champions Cup QF

Did Jordie Barrett play a 9/10 game? Yes or No

7 Go to comments
M
MD 2 hours ago
Mick Cleary: 'There appears little prospect of change at the top in Europe. That should be a concern to all’

Two things were evident about this weekend’s ruby.The more money the team has the more successful it is and that Farrell is still a twat and a liability for any team he plays for.Seriously though as was shown by Saracens,if you spend more money you get more success.The supporters of these mega teams care not a jot that they have bought success and probably don’t recognise the fact,and I can’t blame them.I watched far too much rugby over the last few days and I enjoyed the challenge cup far more than the so called major competition.Because there was actual competition.There is no answer other than one that the top teams would never agree to.

5 Go to comments
T
G
Graham VF 2 hours ago
Can Rugby Australia afford to go ‘all in’ on the Queensland Reds?

He hasn’t engaged with me for ages. Small mercies 🙏

49 Go to comments
D
DP 3 hours ago
Super Rugby Pacific performers of the week round nine

It would be good to spell Rob Valetini correctly.

4 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
Can Rugby Australia afford to go ‘all in’ on the Queensland Reds?

NSW were doing a good early shunt in the lineout maul in the weekend too, but Chiefs shut that down next entry by holding the lifted a tad longer. Good abrasive effort by NSW though, what weve seen at home from them all year right from the Landers game.

49 Go to comments
D
DC 4 hours ago
England star injured as Northampton book trip to Dublin with win over Castres

Can someone explain why Leinster play all their knockout games at home?

1 Go to comments
f
fl 5 hours ago
Why Les Kiss and Stuart Lancaster can lead Australia to glory

No, its 39 trophies divided by 16 seasons (one of which is current and ongoing). The maths really isn’t as hard as you’re making out!


An average of 2.44 trophies per season is very impressive. As I’ve said repeatedly he’s a very impressive manager. He was more impressive at the start of his career though, as all the stats you have highlighted show.


It’s unclear at this point whether you’re just being dense on purpose. Do you understand - at least in principle - that winning more trophies per year is a more impressive feat than winning fewer trophies per year?

184 Go to comments
d
d 5 hours ago
‘His own harshest critic’: Chiefs coach on ‘rockstar’ McKenzie after loss

If DMac really was “his own harshest critic” one would think we would see a gradual improvement in his tactical kicking, which, unlike his excellent placekicking, has stayed mediocre.


Meanwhile BB seems to have rediscovered his skills in that area, IMO firmly cementing his grip on the AB #10 spot. DMac seems destined for the backup role, for when BB has an off day.

4 Go to comments
C
Cantab 6 hours ago
Waratahs vs Chiefs: McKenzie needs to be No.10, James O’Connor is right

Right out of character for Dmac to be so poor but no doubt he will bounce back

18 Go to comments
B
Brad Harding 6 hours ago
Fijian Drua’s winless start: Coach Glen Jackson reacts to another loss

I'm Brad Harding from Florida, and I would like to share my story of how Supreme Peregrine Recovery saved my life. I put my savings into cryptocurrencies, kept my wallets secure, and never gave them to anyone. I received a message instructing me to use the mail to access my blockchain wallet. Unaware that I had granted the scammers access to my wallet, I signed in without giving it any thought. I was left in a really poor position and spent a few months in the ICU after my wallet was completely erased in a matter of hours. As I was recovering in the hospital, I heard other people testify about how Supreme Peregrine Recovery had assisted them in moving past their loss. After I get in touch with them and tell them the whole scenario, they quickly gathered all the information they required and started working to get my lost currency back. I had no hope that they would return my money, so when I opened a startling message on my phone, I discovered that it contained the entire sum of my lost cryptocurrency savings plus interest that had accrued over time. I was transformed from a melancholy man into a contented father and brother. Get all of your cryptocurrency-related problems fixed at once by getting in touch with them right now.

info(@)supremeperegrinerecovery(.)com

1 Go to comments
