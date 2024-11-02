Munster player ratings vs All Blacks XV | Autumn Nations Series

Munster player ratings: Munster conceded two late tries to let slip a golden opportunity to add to their list of wins over international sides as they fell 24 – 38 at the hands of the All Blacks XV.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite falling 14 – 0 now, Munster did as they have done all throughout history and stood up and fought.

Munster’s tails were up, starting with a super try by fullback Mike Haley before a powerful maul led to a penalty try to bring the scores to 14 – 12 at half-time.

Going blow for blow with their potent opponents before two late tries put a different complexion on the scoreline, Munster proved that when their backs are to the wall, they come out swinging.

1. John Ryan – 6.5

Simply couldn’t get to grips with George Dyer at scrum time throughout the first half as he folded in several times. This was likely down to the All Blacks routine early engagements which was eventually picked up on. Away from these challenges, Ryan was solid as he got through a mountain of work around the breakdown and was a willing carrier into the All Blacks rush defence.

2. Diarmuid Barron – 7

Led well, albeit he allowed Peter O’Mahony to take charge in the opening half and certainly fought his side’s corner. Sowing the seeds of doubt about the All Blacks XV engaging early at scrum time with the referee was a masterstroke. Once it was it was in the official’s mind that New Zealand were illegal the scrum penalties began to go Munster’s way.

3. Stephen Archer – 6

One of Munster’s great servants continues to do the job at 36-years-old. No doubt he struggled at scrum time, but when it counted most, namely in the 70th minute, he won a penalty before departing.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Fineen Wycherley – 6.5

Often maligned as somewhat of an enigma, Wycherley had a strong outing in the face of a motivated and physical opponent. Getting through a ton of work around the breakdown, dominating at line-out time and directing the Munster maul efficiently. Overall, it was one of his better showings, which was timely given the injury woes for Ian Costello’s side.

5. Thomas Ahern – 6.5

Perhaps over-eager to make an impact, Ahern found himself on the wrong side of the referee’s whistle on a few occasions. Overall, Ahern was industrious and fronted up as the enforcer his side needed against the aggressive visitors.

6. Peter O’Mahony – 8

His presence alone was invaluable to a Munster team coming off their most turbulent week in recent years. Communicating with referee Takehito Namekawa masterfully, O’Mahony was central to getting his team on the right side of the Japanese ref. This led to his team’s second try, which not only yielded the full seven points but saw the New Zealanders go down to 14 players for the opening ten minutes of the second half.

7. John Hodnett – 8.5

Dynamic with his carrying and a constant pest around the breakdown, the Rosscarbery man took the fight to the powerful All Blacks backrow.

ADVERTISEMENT

Latching to the maul beautifully for his team’s third try, Hodnett burrowed through the defence like a missile. Away from the maul, Hodnett got stuck into the visitors in a throwback to the old snarky Munster glory days.

8. Gavin Coombes – 7.5

Two years and two days removed from being involved with the dismal Ireland A performance against the All Blacks XV, Coombes secured his redemption. Taking the ball to the line with ferocity, cleaning out bodies at the breakdown effectively and getting through a mountain of defensive work, the number eight had a performance to remember.

9. Ethan Coughlan – 7

Dictated play superbly in the absence of both Craig Casey and Conor Murray before going down with a frustrating ankle injury.

10. Billy Burns – 4

Caught out on a few occasions defensively, most notably for the All Blacks XV’s first score when he was a step slow getting to the opposite number, Harry Plummer.

In attack, his short kicking game remains his point of difference, but with the ball in hand, he simply didn’t challenge the All Blacks’ defence.

11. Diarmuid Kilgallen – 7.5

Making his long-awaited debut, the powerful winger was a handful for the All Blacks XV. Coming within a finger-tip tackle of racing away for a try in the first half, continuing this form throughout the second forty with some moments of individual brilliance.

Kilgallen confirmed why he was such a big-time signing for Munster this offseason this evening and will be a key contributor throughout the rest of the season.

12. Rory Scannell – 6

It was a hit-and-miss evening for the playmaking centre, who had some good touches and front up defensively. His quick thinking to release the ball when he wasn’t held before setting up Tom Farrell for Munster’s fourth try was exceptional.

From the kicking tee, he had a first half to forget with just one conversion from his three efforts, which kept Munster just behind the eight ball all evening.

13. Tom Farrell – 7

Munster’s best player to date this season was once again immense in the Munster midfield with his physicality in defence and creativity in attack. Displaying his finishing prowess for Munster’s fourth score.

14. Shay McCarthy – 4

Not a day to remember for the winger, who fizzed but never popped with a few crucial handling errors as he generally struggled to get involved with the action.

15. Mike Haley – 6.5

Pouncing for his side’s first try of the contest, the fullback has kept his hot streak running. Cutting a perfect line before powering under defenders, the fullback looks more comfortable than ever as the main man at the back for Munster.

Replacements:

16. Niall Scannell – 6

Mirrored the man he replaced by immediately accusing the All Blacks of engaging early which went a long way towards turning the tide at scrum time.

17. Kieran Ryan – 6

Munster’s future at the loosehead position replaced his namesake, John, and did a very tidy job. Getting involved with the attacking game by getting on the ball and blowing up rucks, Ryan put to bed the concerns fans had following a tough outing against the Sharks last week. Of course there is someway to go before he is the final product but this evening proved the potential is there.

18. Ronan Foxe – 6

Truly a learning experience for the young tighthead who has the makings of a special player for Munster. Winning crucial scrum penalties and bringing dynamism as a ball carrier, Foxe made his chances of challenging Oli Jager and Archer to a world of good this evening.

19. Evan O’Connell – 7

Sometimes, with professional sports, you simply have to say, ‘Of course that happens.’ In the case of Evan O’Connell (nephew of Munster and Ireland legend Paul), it was written in the stars that he would have an instant impact. Coming off the bench in the 60th minute, the lock’s first impact was to win a textbook turnover.

20. Ruadhán Quinn – 6.5

Replaced O’Mahony at half-time and acquitted himself well with an early turnover. From here, he grew into the match with some big-time tackles to deny the All Blacks XV. With the ball in hand, the big backrow rumbled and barged over his more experienced opponents.

21. Paddy Patterson – 5

Overall, it was a good performance from the ever-consistent Patterson, who appeared for the first time this season with a magnificent new hairstyle. For all of his good work, he will be frustrated for missing the opportunity to chop down his opposite number, Noah Hotham, who raced away to set up the try that broke Munster’s spirit with a few minutes to play.

22. Tony Butler – 7.5

Quite possibly the young flyhalf’s best outing in a Munster shirt to date. Butler entered the fray in the second half in place of Billy Burns and took things up a notch. Kicking cleverly from hand, taking on the All Blacks defence with ball in hand and fronting up defensively, Butler looked the complete package this evening.

23. Ben O’Connor – 5

Only on the park for a few minutes, the Ireland U20 stand-out pulled off a few flashy moments but wasn’t on for long enough to affect the result.