'He isn't playing well': Former All Blacks question Scott Barrett's form

All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson will be busy preparing his selections for the home series against France starting in early July.

ADVERTISEMENT

One thing he won’t want to worry about is whether his captain, Scott Barrett, is playing at a high enough level to warrant a starting place in the All Blacks.

Barrett has now played 80 Tests for the All Blacks and was named the captain in 2024 by Robertson. Considering Barrett is the incumbent All Blacks captain, he will likely be selected if available, but multiple former All Blacks have criticised his form, with some having differing opinions about how he is playing.

Related New Zealand win big against Australia, Fiji beat Kenya in Singapore Final New Zealand and Fiji are this season’s title-winners at the HSBC SVNS Series stop in Singapore after outclassing tough opposition. Read Now

Sky Sports commentator and analyst Jeff Wilson said that he’s starting to get nervous regarding the form of the All Blacks captain.

“I’m not sure where Scott Barrett’s form is as a player, I’m a little bit concerned,” Wilson said on The Breakdown.

“He didn’t go to Fiji, he’s the All Black captain and I know what he’s capable of as a player. He’s been slow to start this year, I’m not saying he’s not going to be in the All Blacks.

“Just for his confidence and the impact he can have on the group as one of the players that owns his spot and can go out there and leave the rest of the players, he’s going to need some real support this year.”

ADVERTISEMENT

81-Test former All Black Justin Marshall has suggested that Barrett would benefit from a move to the blindside for the Crusaders, to get some form back and due to the the quality of locks available at the Crusaders.

“I just feel at the moment, the work he’s doing in the middle is not given him the balance that we know, that he can have as a player,” Marshall said on The Breakdown.

“If he was to go off the side of the scrum because he can distribute, he can play second receiver.

“This is for the Crusaders not for the All Blacks. It’s just to find his mojo again. So you can carry hard at blindside. But equally, you can balance your game with ability.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Don’t have to play as tight, you don’t have to clean every ruck, which he’s doing at the moment, and he’s doing it effectively, temporarily. Maybe that might be refreshing for him as well.”

Related Overseas-based Wallabies backs putting cases forward for Lions tour selection Wallabies Marika Koroibete and Samu Kerevi have added credit to their applications to play for Australia in this year's British & Irish Lions Test series. Read Now

Wilson also agrees with Marshall, saying that a move to the blindside in Super Rugby Pacific might be what Barrett needs.

“I agree with you because you just want players playing with confidence. He’s got every opportunity to get back to his best, just we haven’t seen it yet and the fact I want the other players to have confidence in him.”

Former All Black centurion, Mils Muliaina, explained that he’s not worried that Barrett isn’t at his best right now and that it might be a blessing in disguise.

“He isn’t playing well and you don’t want to see your All Black captains sort of go through super rugby and sort of not perform,” Muliaina said.

“I just wonder whether he’s carrying something, I think he’s perhaps carrying an injury. I’m not that worried, though, to be totally honest, I’m not worried because I think it’s a great chance for him.

“I know he’s not the captain of the Crusaders, and the Crusaders are in a good spot in terms of the Super Rugby campaign but I think it’s a good time for him to start sorting out the All Blacks side.

“I’m not worried about his performance later on, I think it could actually be a blessing in disguise, but I do think at some stage, and we’re halfway through, he has to start performing.”