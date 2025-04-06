Northern Edition

Super Rugby Pacific

Four of the best Super Rugby Pacific performers from round eight

Will Jordan of the Crusaders and Moana Pasfikia prop Feleti Sae-ta'ufo'ou. (Photos by Dave Rowland/Getty Images and Joe Allison/Getty Images)

The eighth round of Super Rugby Pacific saw Moana Pasifika create more history as the Chiefs and Blues battled manfully to wins in the Hamilton and Auckland wet while the Crusaders flourished in the Fijian sun.

Here are four of the best performers from the week that was in Super Rugby Pacific.

Luke Jacobson (Chiefs)

Heavy rain turned the Chiefs’ 27-15 victory over the Reds in Hamilton into a scrappy, close-quarter arm wrestle – conditions in which the Chiefs captain thrives.

Jacobson muscled over for the opening try, casting aside three defenders, including Wallabies flanker Fraser McReight, who fell off the No.8 meekly. McReight topped the tackle count in the game with 23, but also dropped the ball with the goal line at his mercy.

The Chiefs required some All Blacks ammunition from the bench to ultimately foil the plucky visitors, but Jacobson was relentless throughout, topping the Chiefs for ball carries (11) and tackles (14). A late charge he made, where he was held up over the goal line, was almost an action replay of his try.

The 24-Test All Black has had a disrupted Super Rugby Pacific campaign, breaking his nose against the Crusaders in the second round and missing a fortnight of action.

Feleti Sae-Ta’ufo’ou (Moana Pasifika)

For the first time, Moana Pasifika have won back-to-back games in Super Rugby Pacific, rallying from a 21-7 halftime deficit to stun the Waratahs 45-28 in Albany.

Colossal prop Feleti Sae-Ta’ufo’ou (6 ft 3, 112 kg) sparked the Moana Pasifika revival scoring his side’s first three tries with the urgent, battering style that has proven unsettling for recent opposition.

Sae-Ta’ufo’ou also made 14 tackles, ranking behind captain Ardie Savea (19) as the hosts’ busiest defender. Additionally, Sae-Ta’ufo’ou held his own against Wallabies loosehead prop Angus Bell in the scrums.

Sae-Ta’ufo’ou is a product of Palmerston North Boys’ High School. After making the Hurricanes Under 20’s, he debuted for Manawatu in the 2023 NPC. A shoulder reconstruction stifled his momentum, but a storming Hankins Shield campagin for champions Kia Toa put Ta’ufo’ou back on the radar.

He’s only won once in eight matches for Manawatu but his promise piqued the interest of Moana Pasifika. With five consecutive starts, Sae-Ta’ufo’ou is proving a most worthy addition.

A prop has never scored three tries in a single Super Rugby match. Ross Filipo, Ian Jones, George Whitelock, Andrew Hore, Ardie Savea, Hoskins Sotutu, Kurt Eklund, Adam Thomson and Shannon Frizell are forwards who have scored three tries in a single game for a New Zealand based franchises. Loose forward Jed Holloway scored three tries for the Warathas in their 26-30 loss to the Highlanders in 2016. Wallabies legend David Pocock scored two hat-tricks in wins against the Highlanders (31-18) and Force (33-20) in 2015.

Will Jordan (Crusaders)

It was fast and loose in Fiji with the Crusaders earning their first victory in Suva over the Drua.

When the Crusaders leapt to a 17-0 lead after 22 minutes, a rout looked likely. The Drua lineout was wobbly following another strong display by Crusaders lock Antonio Shalfoon. With 23 tackles, Tom Christie led the pest patrol at the breakdown.

Following the Crusaders’ onslaught in the opening quarter, it became a game of near misses. Several Drua breaks went unconverted, and just when it seemed the locals were going to storm home with a wet sail, Will Jordan snuffed out any chance of victory.

A break down the left wing was followed by a pinpoint kick for Macca Springer, who scored his eighth try of the season. Earlier in the first half, Jordan smartly held up the ball in a tackle and was able to get an offload away to Noah Hotham, who outpaced the cover defense.

Crusaders captain Codie Taylor (134 matches, 103 wins, 45 tries) was frank in his assessment of the performance on Sky Sport afterward.

“We were pretty embarrassed with last week and we really questioned our mindset. We knew we had to turn up today, right a few wrongs. We knew the Drua were coming off a loss as well, and they’d had a bye, and it was going to be a tough game. We talked about this being one of the hardest places to play in the world and it proved so again today. I’m just really proud that we got the job done and made a bit of Crusaders history.”

Joshua Fusitu’a (Blues)

The Blues’ 19-18 victory over the Hurricanes at a sodden Eden Park was a slog that perhaps neither team deserved to win, given the general tightness of the tussle and exorbitant error count by both sides.

Ultimately, more accurate goal-kicking from Beauden Barrett proved the difference for the hosts, who were outscored two tries to one.

The Blues most promising rugby occurred when they attacked one-pass off the ruck, quickly and accurately. The direct and belligerent approach was the blueprint for their success last year, and it suits promising loosehead Joshua Fusitu’a.

The 23-year-old from Grammar Tech was busy and explosive, making a dozen carries and 14 tackles. Fusitu’a isn’t just brawn. He possesses nimble hands and there were some delightful touches to create further momentum for his teammates. In just his eighth start for the Blues, Fusitu’a marked and restrained All Blacks tighthead Tyrel Lomax in the scrum.

The Fusitu’a family are no stranger to elite sport. Josh’s older brother is Kiwis and Tongan rugby league international David Fusitu’a.

J
Jmann 5 days ago

As Feleti Sae-Ta’ufo’ou is a NZ born, bred and trained player. One would hope that it is a NZ representative team that he chosen for if is to obtain higher honours.

J
JW 5 days ago

Yeas of course you would love for him to be All Black quality.


He’s not going to be a 7ns player though, so it wouldn’t harm him to play for another nation until he thinks or is told he’s reach that level.

I
IkeaBoy 5 days ago

I wasn’t always sold on Jordan as a full-back. How wrong!


The lad is the business. Masterful.

D
DS 6 days ago

Impressive all round player performance, along with precise decision making / leadership by Luke J. A timely reminder to Razor that he is putting in the minutes, week in / week out. Some of his AB competition is sitting out through injury, again.

G
GP 6 days ago

Great comments about Crusaders fullback Will Jordan. Those 2 try assists were brilliant. He was in to everything. Article is correct lock Antonio Shalfoon made a huge difference after being left out the week before. He is tough, uncompromising. AB selectors hopefully keeping an eye on him. Tom Christie’s tackling statistics say it all. He just kept on going.

C
Cantab 6 days ago

Most sides know that Jordan is a constant threat at fullback and can produce sublime moments at any time both on defence & attack. Still can’t stop him though and concentrating on him can leave space that the Crusaders other threats can exploit. Fine player.

A
Andrew Nichols 6 days ago

6 ft 3 and 112 is not colossal for a prop. Its about low to average these days.

K
Koro Teeps 6 days ago

He looks closer to 132kg to me. He’s a big unit

Comments on RugbyPass

I
Icefarrow 49 minutes ago
Super Rugby Pacific takes: Cake Tin needs to be demo'd, Australian dominance deserved

Author has clearly never bothered to never read anything Wellington-related in the past year or so. If he had, he’d know why no one is showing up immediately.

2 Go to comments
L
J
JW 1 hour ago
Super Rugby Pacific performers of the week round nine

When it comes down to those final moments we have to think ourselves unlucky not to get at least extra time in one of those games!


Yeah that was a shocker I would have given him red for that. Really interesting around the Blues, it simply appears that they have given up on their attempt to play more expansive rugby and are now just doing what they did last year. Scary, but they couldn’t knock over Saders doint that last year!

4 Go to comments
L
C
Cantab 1 hour ago
Super Rugby Pacific performers of the week round nine

Yes. It would have been an injustice had the 2 yellow cards resulted in the Canes getting out of jail. It amazed me that Love wasn’t yellow carded for his late and dangerous tackle on Jordan also. Blues were better this week but let’s see how they go against the Crusaders thos week as that will be s true litmus test for them

4 Go to comments
D
Daithi16 1 hour ago
Leinster player ratings vs Glasgow | 2025 Investec Champions Cup QF

Actually, I would give Barrett a 9.5

Rreviewing the match again yesterday, counted 14 tackles and missed None.

Thats a 9.5 for me.

As I said Prendergast, will be found out, once he is going backwards.

7 Go to comments
C
Cantab 1 hour ago
Super Rugby Pacific takes: Cake Tin needs to be demo'd, Australian dominance deserved

What a dumb article. Clearly not going to happen.

2 Go to comments
R
Rob 1 hour ago
Leinster player ratings vs Glasgow | 2025 Investec Champions Cup QF

Did Jordie Barrett play a 9/10 game? Yes or No

7 Go to comments
M
MD 2 hours ago
Mick Cleary: 'There appears little prospect of change at the top in Europe. That should be a concern to all’

Two things were evident about this weekend’s ruby.The more money the team has the more successful it is and that Farrell is still a twat and a liability for any team he plays for.Seriously though as was shown by Saracens,if you spend more money you get more success.The supporters of these mega teams care not a jot that they have bought success and probably don’t recognise the fact,and I can’t blame them.I watched far too much rugby over the last few days and I enjoyed the challenge cup far more than the so called major competition.Because there was actual competition.There is no answer other than one that the top teams would never agree to.

5 Go to comments
T
T
T
G
Graham VF 2 hours ago
Can Rugby Australia afford to go ‘all in’ on the Queensland Reds?

He hasn’t engaged with me for ages. Small mercies 🙏

49 Go to comments
D
DP 3 hours ago
Super Rugby Pacific performers of the week round nine

It would be good to spell Rob Valetini correctly.

4 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
Can Rugby Australia afford to go ‘all in’ on the Queensland Reds?

NSW were doing a good early shunt in the lineout maul in the weekend too, but Chiefs shut that down next entry by holding the lifted a tad longer. Good abrasive effort by NSW though, what weve seen at home from them all year right from the Landers game.

49 Go to comments
D
DC 4 hours ago
England star injured as Northampton book trip to Dublin with win over Castres

Can someone explain why Leinster play all their knockout games at home?

1 Go to comments
f
fl 5 hours ago
Why Les Kiss and Stuart Lancaster can lead Australia to glory

No, its 39 trophies divided by 16 seasons (one of which is current and ongoing). The maths really isn’t as hard as you’re making out!


An average of 2.44 trophies per season is very impressive. As I’ve said repeatedly he’s a very impressive manager. He was more impressive at the start of his career though, as all the stats you have highlighted show.


It’s unclear at this point whether you’re just being dense on purpose. Do you understand - at least in principle - that winning more trophies per year is a more impressive feat than winning fewer trophies per year?

184 Go to comments
d
d 5 hours ago
‘His own harshest critic’: Chiefs coach on ‘rockstar’ McKenzie after loss

If DMac really was “his own harshest critic” one would think we would see a gradual improvement in his tactical kicking, which, unlike his excellent placekicking, has stayed mediocre.


Meanwhile BB seems to have rediscovered his skills in that area, IMO firmly cementing his grip on the AB #10 spot. DMac seems destined for the backup role, for when BB has an off day.

4 Go to comments
C
Cantab 6 hours ago
Waratahs vs Chiefs: McKenzie needs to be No.10, James O’Connor is right

Right out of character for Dmac to be so poor but no doubt he will bounce back

18 Go to comments
B
