Classy Bath and resilient Edinburgh earn Challenge Cup quarter-final berths

A seven-try rout helped Bath progress into the European Challenge Cup quarter-finals with a 49-24 victory at Pau.

The runaway Gallagher Premiership leaders dropped into the competition following a Champions Cup group-stage exit in January, but Johann van Graan’s team showed their appetite for more silverware with an impressive display away to the Top 14 outfit.

Fresh from winning the Premiership Rugby Cup final against Exeter last month, Bath scored four tries in the first half to take control of the last-16 tie and keep their side of the bargain to book a last-eight berth potentially against rivals Gloucester, who visit Montpellier on Saturday.

Will Muir got the ball rolling for Bath when he crossed over after two minutes before he turned provider for Joe Cokanasiga midway through the opening 40.

The floodgates were open now with Beno Obano and Josh Bayliss able to jot down to help Bath establish a 28-10 lead at half-time.

A try by Tom Dunn immediately after the interval ensured Bath remained in complete control before Ruaridh McConnochie and Miles Reid wrapped up the victory with further scores.

Ciaran Donoghue capped a man-of-the-match display with a 100 per cent record from the kicking tee with seven conversions.

Challenge Cup Pool 1 P W L D PF PA PD BP T BP-7 BP Total 1 Connacht 4 4 0 0 20 2 Lyon 4 3 1 0 14 3 Perpignan 4 2 1 1 11 4 Cardiff Rugby 4 1 3 0 7 5 Cheetahs 4 1 2 1 6 6 Zebre 4 0 4 0 2 Pool 2 P W L D PF PA PD BP T BP-7 BP Total 1 Montpellier 4 4 0 0 19 2 Ospreys 4 3 1 0 15 3 Pau 4 2 2 0 12 4 Lions 4 2 2 0 10 5 Dragons RFC 4 1 3 0 5 6 Newcastle 4 0 4 0 0 Pool 3 P W L D PF PA PD BP T BP-7 BP Total 1 Edinburgh 4 3 1 0 16 2 Bayonne 4 3 1 0 14 3 Scarlets 4 2 2 0 11 4 Gloucester 4 2 2 0 9 5 Vannes 4 1 3 0 8 6 Black Lion 4 1 3 0 4

Edinburgh joined Bath in the quarter-finals with an excellent 24-12 win over Lions.

Wes Goosen helped the hosts make a flying start with an early try, which was followed by first-half efforts from Ben Vellacott and Jamie Ritchie.

Lions attempted to respond in the second half but a late try by Ali Price sealed Edinburgh’s success.

