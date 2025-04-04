Rodrigo Isgró cops ban despite coming off second best in botched tackle

Harlquins winger Rodrigo Isgró has copped a ban for a dangerous tackle attempt on Bath wing Joe Cokanasiga following an RFU independent disciplinary hearing.

The incident occurred just three minutes into Bath’s 47-28 Gallagher Premiership win over Harlequins last weekend, when Cokanasiga crashed over in the corner for the home side’s opening try.

In the process Argentina wing Isgró came off worst in a clash of heads, but it didn’t receive any mercy from referee Anthony Woodthorpe, deemed the result of a flawed attempt at a tackle.

He avoided a red card at the time due to being ‘passive’ in the tackle. The 25-year-old instead was shown a yellow card.

The Argentine did not return after undergoing a head injury assessment.

Isgró was subsequently cited under Law 9.13 for a dangerous tackle. His case was heard by an independent panel chaired by Sam Hillas KC, alongside Martyn Wood and Christian Scotland-Williamson.

The panel issued a three-match ban, which can be reduced to two should the player successfully complete World Rugby’s Coaching Intervention Programme (CIP).

Making matters worse for Los Pumas back, due to his HIA and subsequent unavailability for selection, Isgró’s absence from the upcoming Leinster fixture on April 5 does not count towards the suspension.

As it stands, the matches ruled out include:

April 11: EPCR Quarter Final (if Harlequins defeat Leinster)

April 19: v Sale Sharks

April 26: v Leicester Tigers (subject to completion of CIP)

If Quins fail to beat Leinster, the final meaningful match of the ban will instead fall on:

May 10: v Gloucester Rugby

