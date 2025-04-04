Freeman triple sees Northampton roll into Champions Cup quarter-finals

Tommy Freeman continued his try hot streak by plundering a hat-trick as Northampton stormed into the Investec Champions Cup quarter-finals with a 46-24 victory over Clermont at Franklin’s Gardens.

Freeman lifted his total to nine tries from the last seven games, including five for England, to strengthen his claim to a place in the British and Irish Lions squad that will be announced by Andy Farrell on May 8.

Saints paraded their England contingent for the round of 16 clash and saw Henry Pollock, Alex Mitchell and Fin Smith play key roles in the seven-try demolition of their French opponents, who sit sixth in the Top 14.

Number eight Juarno Augustus also contributed two tries to help set up a last eight appointment with either Castres or Benetton at Franklin’s Gardens on Saturday.

Northampton may be struggling domestically this season but they represent the Gallagher Premiership’s best hope in Europe courtesy of a kind draw and being the only English club with a home quarter-final.

And they took advantage by putting Clermont to the sword with a polished display, although they first had to emerge from a tricky opening that saw them fall 10-0 behind due to a Anthony Belleau penalty and George Moala try.

Saints’ handling was initially wayward but once settled they responded in style with Smith following up a penalty with a well worked try in the left corner.

They looked to put speed on the ball at every opportunity with their tempo leading to Smith’s score and it also underpinned their second try by Freeman in the 24th minute.

Ruck Speed 63% 61% 0-3 secs 30% 29% 3-6 secs 7% 10% 6+ secs 88 88 Rucks Won 60

Clermont almost crossed through a sensational run by wing Bautista Delguy only to be stopped just short by Mitchell and once Pollock had won the turnover Saints struck, their England openside taking a quick free-kick with sharp hands and straight running presenting Freeman with an easy finish.

Freeman added his second on the half hour mark when a line-out steal launched Northampton’s backline with Fraser Dingwall’s astute floated pass exposing the visiting defence.

The strong start made by Clermont was a distant memory and the French club were facing mounting problems having lost two props and a wing to injury, while lock Thomas Ceyte and scrum-half Sebastien Bezy were in the sin bin.

Inevitably, given they were down to 13 players, they leaked a fourth try with Augustus storming over from a line-out and the number eight added a second soon after the break following magical footwork from George Hendy.

Alivereti Raka crossed in response and the small band of travelling Clermont fans suddenly began to hope when replacement hooker Folau Fainga’a completed a driving maul but Freeman’s slick finish for his third shut the door on the comeback.