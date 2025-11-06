Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
49 - 6
FT
31 - 32
FT
18 - 33
FT
6 - 16
FT
23 - 27
FT
28 - 32
FT
25 - 17
FT
14 - 32
FT
33 - 19
FT
24 - 23
FT
34 - 21
FT
46 - 19
FT
26 - 19
FT
24 - 33
FT
28 - 18
FT
Super Rugby Pacific

Super Rugby Pacific squads: Team grades for very New Zealand club

Leicester Fainga'anuku celebrates his try for the Crusaders. Photo by Joe Allison/Getty Images

The Super Rugby Pacific squads have been revealed, with all the teams releasing their lists for the 2026 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

There was plenty of player movement already, while for the New Zealand teams, there is more to come with Friday’s announcement of the new wider training group (WTG) squads.

Here’s how the New Zealand teams graded on their recruitment for the 2026 season.

Highlanders 
Recruitment Grade: A
Best signing: Dylan Pledger
Roster strength: Outside backs
Roster weakness: Props

Video Spacer

Tests of time – Episode 1 | Trailer | RPTV

The 2023 Rugby World Cup quarter final between New Zealand and Ireland will forever be remembered as an all time classic. Episode one of Tests of Time looks into what made that night so special. Watch now on RugbyPass TV.

Watch now

Video Spacer

Tests of time – Episode 1 | Trailer | RPTV

The 2023 Rugby World Cup quarter final between New Zealand and Ireland will forever be remembered as an all time classic. Episode one of Tests of Time looks into what made that night so special. Watch now on RugbyPass TV.

Watch now

The Highlanders continued their off-season wins with promising recruits across the board, pulling in veteran All Black Angus Ta’avao and Argentinian lock Tomas Lavanini, while securing the young talent like Dylan Pledger that they have developed in their newly-formed academy.

After two boom signings in the outside backs over the last two seasons, Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens in 2024 and Caleb Tangitau in 2025, they have landed another in Xavier Tito-Harris, the ex-New Zealand Sevens young gun who could do the same in 2026.

The Highlanders continue to stockpile some of the best emerging talent out wide, again with the signing of Wellington’s Stanley Solomon, who has had two years in the New Zealand U20s as a wing and fullback. Solomon could also prove to be an option at No.10 long-term, which makes the signing a high upside pick in a position of need with AJ Faleafaga leaving for Japan. When you consider they still have fullback Finn Hurley, the Highlanders do have one of the most promising future backlines in the competition.

The most intriguing pick is ex-Force midfielder Reesjan Pasitoa, a former Australian schools flyhalf who spent time with Northland to revive his career in the NPC. He could find his feet in the south.

While not named in the top squad, the Highlanders signed academy lock Josh Tengblad to a long-term deal until the end of 2028. He was brought down from Auckland after high school. He’s a massive human and highly skilled, Tengblad can be that anchor alongside Fabian Holland long-term.

Will the Highlanders contend in 2026 for the title? It’s still unlikely they will, but it’s clear they are on the up. After breaking their losing run against rival Kiwi sides in 2025 with an early-season win over the Blues, they slumped to a 3-11 record. That’s a massive hill to climb to go from second-last to the top.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hurricanes 
Recruitment Grade: B
Best signing: Warner Dearns
Roster strength: Back row/midfield
Roster weakness: Locks

For the Hurricanes, it was very much business as usual, adding only a few names to an already powerful roster. Three of their six new names were returners, with club legend Jordie Barrett coming back.

Their best signing is Warner Dearns, a two-time Japan League One champion and capped Japanese international. The Hurricanes have never had the best locks, but Dearns is a dynamic one who could really transform the Hurricanes’ pack, which already has a brilliant loose forward unit and powerful front rowers. From a ‘need’ perspective, Dearns fits the bill perfectly to bolster a traditionally weak unit.

They lost promising Canterbury lock Zach Gallagher to Toyota Verblitz, which also doubles as a loss for New Zealand Rugby. Gallagher was only 23 years old and showing signs of becoming a key member of the Canes pack.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is largely the same squad that put up a 12-2 record two seasons ago and claimed the number one seed for the playoffs. A horror injury toll in 2025 really hurt their chances, but they still finished fourth on the ladder.

And that is the key for the Hurricanes in 2026: staying healthy. They have the world’s best No.9 in Cam Roigard, and when he’s on the park, the Hurricanes will be hard to beat. A year on from his knee injury, having Brett Cameron back is a huge plus. They missed him in 2025, and the All Black No.10 is key to piloting the backline, which has enough firepower.

If the Hurricanes can’t keep first-choice halves pair Roigard and Cameron healthy, that’s when their title aspirations dip. They have Ere Enari and Jordi Viljoen as backup 9s, and Lucas Cashmore to rely on at first five with Harry Godfrey out for the season.

That’s where the loss of Stanley Solomon hurts. A Hurricanes age-grade product and two-year New Zealand U20 player, it’s disappointing to see the Highlanders snap him up when they already have Finn Hurley and Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens at No.15.

Blues
Recruitment Grade: C+
Best signing: James Cameron
Roster strength: Loose forwards
Roster weakness: Hookers/Halfbacks

The Blues are on a cyclical decline after their championship-contending years from 2022-24. A challenging 2025 saw them scrape into the playoffs with a losing record, proving they are in need of a rebuild. They’ve taken steps with their 2026 to address that, but that will need to continue. Auckland, North Harbour and Northland all struggling in the NPC is not a good sign, so they will have to look outside of their backyard.

This season they’ve lost Mark Tele’a to Japan, Rieko Ioane to sabbatical, Angus Ta’avao to the Highlanders, while ‘glue’ players like Harry Plummer, Adrian Choat and hooker Ricky Riccitelli have also departed.

Let’s start with the good; raiding the Crusaders academy for centre James Cameron and Eli Oudenryn is a coup. Cameron, a top prospect coming out of Westlake Boys, is coming back home. He is a midfield prospect with a huge ceiling.

Oudenryn, this year’s Super Rugby U20 player of the tournament, isn’t yet ready for Super Rugby but is a great pick-up at a position of weakness on the roster. He’s the second coming of Dane Coles.

The signing of Cody Vai is also a nice fit, given they lost Tele’a and are in need of wingers. They’ve missed out on two local products, Tangitau and Tito-Harris, so getting Vai is a relief. Vai debuted for the All Blacks Sevens as an 18-year-old and is a special talent out wide.

In the loose forwards, they’ve signed Malachi Wrampling-Alec away from the Chiefs, a standout two years ago for the New Zealand U20s.

But there is no escaping that this squad is now young, and they are going to have to build experience with this younger group. It’s a top-heavy squad with a scattering of veterans and lots of players just starting their Super careers.

There is experience in the pack with the likes of Hoskins Sotutu, Dalton Papalii, Jordan Lay, Ofa Tu’ungafasi and Patrick Tuipulotu, but if there are multiple injuries to those guys, the pack starts to look very green.

The Blues are in rebuild mode and need to target more age-grade talent to build around. At halfback, they should go after Charlie Sinton at the Chiefs, who is behind Cortez Ratima and Xavier Roe, two guys in their mid-20s who won’t be going anywhere soon.

But for 2026, it’s hard to see the Blues competing for the title. The window has closed.

Chiefs
Recruitment Grade: B+
Best signing: Kyren Taumoefolau
Roster strength: Locks/Outside backs
Roster weakness: Midfield

The Chiefs have added 10 new players to their squad, and it is an impressive haul, adding Moana Pasifika weapon Kyren Taumoefolau as the headline attraction.

A pair of New Zealand U20 locks, Aisake Vakasiuola and Jayden Sa, bolster depth in an already strong lock group with All Blacks Tupou Vaa’i and Josh Lord, Naitoa Ah Koui and Taranaki giant Fiti Sa. Another promising lock, Dylan Eti, isn’t far away either, a standout for Chiefs U20. The Chiefs are the lock factory of New Zealand currently.

Up front, they get back Tyrone Thompson at hooker from a short stint in the NRL, while Bay of Plenty prop Benet Kumeroa adds more power up front.

They missed out on All Blacks Sevens machine Oli Mathis, but the Chiefs do have an exceptional loose forward group to begin with. From the sevens programme, they have also nabbed Tepaea Cook-Savage as a first five option.

With Anton Lienert-Brown on sabbatical and Gideon Wrampling departing, the midfield is the weakest part of the roster due to a lack of depth. Daniel Rona and Quinn Tupaea are a strong pair, and they’ve added Wallaby Lalakai Foketi into the mix along with Manuwatu centre Kyle Brown out of the Hurricanes region. But injuries in the midfield could hurt the Chiefs title chances with such a dangerous outside back group. Sevens convert Leroy Carter could be an option after playing 13 for Bay of Plenty during the season.

We know the Chiefs will contend, but have they done enough to take the title after three straight final losses? They will be in the running.

Crusaders
Recruitment Grade: A-
Best signing: Leicester Fainga’anuku
Roster strength: Midfield
Roster weakness: First five

The champions are arguably better this year than last, with the additions outclassing the subtractions. Headlined by All Black Leicester Fainga’anuku, the returning Crusaders adds punch to the midfield or power out wide.

The forward pack was already strong, but adds New Zealand U20 rep Manu Letiu at hooker for the departing Ioane Moananu. Young lock Liam Jack, nephew of Chris Jack, is elevated to the full-time squad with Quinten Strange departing.

Impressive Canterbury first five James White officially comes into the squad, which is a unit of concern. They have three young 10s who all have high potential. Louie Chapman has been added to the halfbacks.

It was a short stint on the sevens circuit for Maloni Kunawave, who debuted at the Perth SVNS last year before linking up with the U20 programme. The fullback will add some elusiveness and flair to an already strong back three unit.

All the new players are academy-made coming through the Crusaders system which is a real strength. The Oli Mathis deal bucks that homegrown trend, but Mathis will sit in the WTG for a year.

The worry for the other New Zealand teams is the Crusaders aren’t getting worse and their 2024 mishap appears to be over.

Recommended

Crusaders name squad for 2026 title defence

Ex-All Black and one-Test Wallaby headline Western Force 2026 squad

Mix of new and returning players headline Hurricanes squad

Highlanders continue recruitment of young talent with 2026 squad

BREAKING

 

 


Only one more team will progress to the Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027. Watch all the Final Qualifying Tournament action on RugbyPass TV, or on your local broadcast partner! 

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

What Jack Conan makes of the current Bok side

5
2

The crazy truth underpinning this Springboks team

33
3

Fissler Confidential: England lock moves closer to Tigers exit

2
4

Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

75
5

All Blacks player ratings vs England | Quilter Nations Series 2025

155
6

Wales player ratings vs Japan | Quilter Nations Series 2025

4
7

England player ratings vs New Zealand | Quilter Nations Series 2025

18
8

Springboks player ratings vs Italy | Quilter Nations Series 2025

20

Comments

6 Comments
N
NK 9 days ago

Ben, don’t you consider Ruben Love as an option for first five for the Canes?

S
SC 9 days ago

Crusaders, Chiefs, and Hurricanes have very strong and deep rosters.


Blues will struggle to finish top 6 again and make playoffs.


Highlanders roster is disappointing, especially front row, back row, and midfield. Very little shot at finishing in top 6.

R
Ruggerz 9 days ago

Forgot to mention that the biggest development for the Crusaders is arguably their new stadium

D
DT 10 days ago

Ben, you’ve managed to write an entire article on recruitment and miss the signing of the season: 5 x Top 14 Champion, 2 x Heineken Cup winner Pita Ahki for the Blues.

G
GP 10 days ago

Great to see Leicester Fainga’anuku back for Crusaders. Rivez Reihana steered the ship for the Crusaders in the latter part of the season.Taha Kemara is on the comeback. James White a lot of potential

A
Andrew Nichols 10 days ago

I must have missed it. Which is your “very” NZ club?

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

‘It's brilliant to see someone not deviate from his unique talent’ – Deadly Darcy in numbers

The Scotland star "has stayed true to his natural ability" to become one of the world's most prolific wings.

LONG READ

Ireland look to Caelan Doris for big fix as former captain chides 'hysterical' fans

Andy Farrell is planning for all eventualities which means a few of his trusted lieutenants are wondering if their time is up

1
LONG READ

'Forget the quarter-final hoodoo - Ireland's victories and history are what really counts'

Ireland have never made a World Cup semi-final, but to suggest they are not one of the most accomplished sides of the 21st century is to misread history.

87

Comments on RugbyPass

B
Blackmania 10 minutes ago
Former All Black centurion pinpoints where Robertson's issues lie

Anyway, we’ve been seeing the same games for the past two years with Robertson. A lot of inconsistency. A team, indeed, that reacts more than it acts. They don’t seem to have enough established foundations to maintain their structure and game plan throughout a match. As soon as the game swings on a single incident — like Saturday with Taylor’s yellow card — they fall apart. It’s a recurring issue with this team.

Razor says in his post-match comments that he understands the fans’ disappointment and that he (and his staff) are doing everything they can to prepare this team properly. Honestly, that’s not the impression we get. The constant — and poor — selection of certain players undermines his message.



...

2 Go to comments
J
JW 19 minutes ago
Scott Robertson: 'There's so much good stuff that we did out there'

Yeah, I think it was more lack of fight or composure to score again late. But who knows, maybe their energy levels were down like Holland and were all jumping the gun and being overly negative.

I just saw their reactions after the game on the news (and read it from people able to notice it before and during the game) and they looked devastated. Way to devastated for losing to a side like England. Did that look out of place to you if you watched after the match? Something was wrong.



...

42 Go to comments
J
JW 28 minutes ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England



The scoreboard doesn’t lie so quite obviously the defences were not equal

Lol, there are two components in most sports, defence, and attack.



...

75 Go to comments
J
Jacque 32 minutes ago
'Sad': Rassie Eramsus addresses Boks' second red card in two weekends

Ramos, against the Boks last weekend, never went for an HIA and played the entire match. Garbisi never went for one in Turin and played the entire game.

ABSOLUTE JOKE.



...

23 Go to comments
f
frandinand 46 minutes ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

TBH neither BB or DMac are competent at number 10 and certainly DMacs record in Super 12 finals argues against him. Love may be an answer.

75 Go to comments
J
JW 46 minutes ago
All Blacks player ratings vs England | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Yeah not totally sure on TK. In a modern team ike the Highlanders where you have Timoci, Tele’a and Nareki types doing the ground work clearing ruck and making turnovers, I’d like to see Howden at 7. A backrow of Haig, Stoddart, Howden/Lasaqa would be interesting.

I was really happy with the versatility and playing around the SR coaches did this year, apart from maybe Cotter who was doing idk what with segner etc. I’m looking forward to see how they develop that. So much of all these circumstances are unfortunate, I can’t remember a time where things have played out as badly, but if Dalton had of been able to return from injury last year and nail down a AB spot instead of having to fight for but also being played into the ground by Cotter, then you can give Segner more time in his position and play actual six’s that would have helped their style. Him and Hoskins had not a single bench role and I’m not surprised either struggled against their opposition as they did. Just like the International game is not a walk in the park, neither is SR like it was in 2015 where you could play a guy into form by brute force.



...

155 Go to comments
N
Nik 56 minutes ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

The scoreboard doesn’t lie so quite obviously the defences were not equal. England scored 4(four) tries 1 more than NZ, made more linebreaks, NZ gave away a kickable and were unable to defend against 2 drop goals.

You say The glaring difference between the two sides was attack, getting over the gainline, offloading, and breaking the line,



...

75 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
All Blacks player ratings vs England | Quilter Nations Series 2025

I’m not wrong about Fihaki at all. I was egging on BAs fanboism is all.

He certainly didn’t have brilliant season though, was a useful player but like all of those Crusader ones this year, shat the bed on his first game (ABXV) outside of those environments. Hopefully he can continue to improve as he is a point of difference player type.



...

155 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Scott Robertson: 'There's so much good stuff that we did out there'

Just his asinine comments. But it’s not clutching at straws, there was. If those kicks go to the corner and Taylor doesn’t get binned the ABs could have just kept rolling on. They achieved 90% quick ball from rucks (50% high that the game last year), kicked better (made more ground on average), carried more than previous weeks.

Obviously not enough good stuff to win, which I agree would have been more the point he should comment on, but maybe he did and it just wasn’t reported?



...

42 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Yes, it was. They also only let in 3 tries, they also tackled at 90%.

The glaring difference between the two sides was attack, getting over the gainline, offloading, and breaking the line.



...

75 Go to comments
B
Ben 1 hour ago
The crazy truth underpinning this Springboks team

Just spelling out an end game that might appease WR

31 Go to comments
N
Nik 1 hour ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Obviously it wasn’t

75 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Wow, mate.

I think you’ve gone down the wrong track with your 7man theory. Take a look at the game stats, especially the breakdown/ruck! These are whopping numbers, the All Blacks allowed a crazy 88% lightening quick ball!! Your 7’s tactic certainly worked in favour of your offense though as you weren’t far behind!



...

75 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

You don’t just start and finish with the “whole Canterbury thing”?

75 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

I was trying to make a case for Dmac to come in as his replacement (jokingly mind you, I’d actually like for Love to be thrown in the deep end, did you see him against Brumbies or Reds during round robin?) and BB still takes priority!

75 Go to comments
J
JO 2 hours ago
The crazy truth underpinning this Springboks team

Well…you entered the card territory. No conspiracy, just dreadful officiating. Did anyone note the yellow given to a Fijian player? It was the height of absurdity in a fast-moving dynamic game called rugby.

31 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Haha bit of both Ron!

But maybe what I heard was a joke, just without the punchline? So not a joke? Only friend of a friend of a friend stuff. I wouldn’t take it seriously.



...

75 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Yep none of this “sniffing around” business, get them stuck in there and playing (i’d hope for a better system in future because each year it looks like 14 tests a year is getting harder and harder) and comparing themselves to the best.

75 Go to comments
f
frandinand 2 hours ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Ford is competent number 10 and definitely not a Carter. But he embarrassingly outplayed BB just as Russell did the week before.

75 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Yep, better to have the 2 out of 3 guy than the 0-3 guy until then too!

75 Go to comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Close
Close

We've updated our Privacy Statement so you have more clarity and details regarding how and why we process your personal data.

We've also updated our Terms of Use. By continuing to use this website, you are accepting the updated Statement and Terms.