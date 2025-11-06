Super Rugby Pacific squads: Team grades for very New Zealand club

The Super Rugby Pacific squads have been revealed, with all the teams releasing their lists for the 2026 season.

There was plenty of player movement already, while for the New Zealand teams, there is more to come with Friday’s announcement of the new wider training group (WTG) squads.

Here’s how the New Zealand teams graded on their recruitment for the 2026 season.

Highlanders

Recruitment Grade: A

Best signing: Dylan Pledger

Roster strength: Outside backs

Roster weakness: Props

The Highlanders continued their off-season wins with promising recruits across the board, pulling in veteran All Black Angus Ta’avao and Argentinian lock Tomas Lavanini, while securing the young talent like Dylan Pledger that they have developed in their newly-formed academy.

After two boom signings in the outside backs over the last two seasons, Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens in 2024 and Caleb Tangitau in 2025, they have landed another in Xavier Tito-Harris, the ex-New Zealand Sevens young gun who could do the same in 2026.

The Highlanders continue to stockpile some of the best emerging talent out wide, again with the signing of Wellington’s Stanley Solomon, who has had two years in the New Zealand U20s as a wing and fullback. Solomon could also prove to be an option at No.10 long-term, which makes the signing a high upside pick in a position of need with AJ Faleafaga leaving for Japan. When you consider they still have fullback Finn Hurley, the Highlanders do have one of the most promising future backlines in the competition.

The most intriguing pick is ex-Force midfielder Reesjan Pasitoa, a former Australian schools flyhalf who spent time with Northland to revive his career in the NPC. He could find his feet in the south.

While not named in the top squad, the Highlanders signed academy lock Josh Tengblad to a long-term deal until the end of 2028. He was brought down from Auckland after high school. He’s a massive human and highly skilled, Tengblad can be that anchor alongside Fabian Holland long-term.

Will the Highlanders contend in 2026 for the title? It’s still unlikely they will, but it’s clear they are on the up. After breaking their losing run against rival Kiwi sides in 2025 with an early-season win over the Blues, they slumped to a 3-11 record. That’s a massive hill to climb to go from second-last to the top.

Hurricanes

Recruitment Grade: B

Best signing: Warner Dearns

Roster strength: Back row/midfield

Roster weakness: Locks

For the Hurricanes, it was very much business as usual, adding only a few names to an already powerful roster. Three of their six new names were returners, with club legend Jordie Barrett coming back.

Their best signing is Warner Dearns, a two-time Japan League One champion and capped Japanese international. The Hurricanes have never had the best locks, but Dearns is a dynamic one who could really transform the Hurricanes’ pack, which already has a brilliant loose forward unit and powerful front rowers. From a ‘need’ perspective, Dearns fits the bill perfectly to bolster a traditionally weak unit.

They lost promising Canterbury lock Zach Gallagher to Toyota Verblitz, which also doubles as a loss for New Zealand Rugby. Gallagher was only 23 years old and showing signs of becoming a key member of the Canes pack.

This is largely the same squad that put up a 12-2 record two seasons ago and claimed the number one seed for the playoffs. A horror injury toll in 2025 really hurt their chances, but they still finished fourth on the ladder.

And that is the key for the Hurricanes in 2026: staying healthy. They have the world’s best No.9 in Cam Roigard, and when he’s on the park, the Hurricanes will be hard to beat. A year on from his knee injury, having Brett Cameron back is a huge plus. They missed him in 2025, and the All Black No.10 is key to piloting the backline, which has enough firepower.

If the Hurricanes can’t keep first-choice halves pair Roigard and Cameron healthy, that’s when their title aspirations dip. They have Ere Enari and Jordi Viljoen as backup 9s, and Lucas Cashmore to rely on at first five with Harry Godfrey out for the season.

That’s where the loss of Stanley Solomon hurts. A Hurricanes age-grade product and two-year New Zealand U20 player, it’s disappointing to see the Highlanders snap him up when they already have Finn Hurley and Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens at No.15.

Blues

Recruitment Grade: C+

Best signing: James Cameron

Roster strength: Loose forwards

Roster weakness: Hookers/Halfbacks

The Blues are on a cyclical decline after their championship-contending years from 2022-24. A challenging 2025 saw them scrape into the playoffs with a losing record, proving they are in need of a rebuild. They’ve taken steps with their 2026 to address that, but that will need to continue. Auckland, North Harbour and Northland all struggling in the NPC is not a good sign, so they will have to look outside of their backyard.

This season they’ve lost Mark Tele’a to Japan, Rieko Ioane to sabbatical, Angus Ta’avao to the Highlanders, while ‘glue’ players like Harry Plummer, Adrian Choat and hooker Ricky Riccitelli have also departed.

Let’s start with the good; raiding the Crusaders academy for centre James Cameron and Eli Oudenryn is a coup. Cameron, a top prospect coming out of Westlake Boys, is coming back home. He is a midfield prospect with a huge ceiling.

Oudenryn, this year’s Super Rugby U20 player of the tournament, isn’t yet ready for Super Rugby but is a great pick-up at a position of weakness on the roster. He’s the second coming of Dane Coles.

The signing of Cody Vai is also a nice fit, given they lost Tele’a and are in need of wingers. They’ve missed out on two local products, Tangitau and Tito-Harris, so getting Vai is a relief. Vai debuted for the All Blacks Sevens as an 18-year-old and is a special talent out wide.

In the loose forwards, they’ve signed Malachi Wrampling-Alec away from the Chiefs, a standout two years ago for the New Zealand U20s.

But there is no escaping that this squad is now young, and they are going to have to build experience with this younger group. It’s a top-heavy squad with a scattering of veterans and lots of players just starting their Super careers.

There is experience in the pack with the likes of Hoskins Sotutu, Dalton Papalii, Jordan Lay, Ofa Tu’ungafasi and Patrick Tuipulotu, but if there are multiple injuries to those guys, the pack starts to look very green.

The Blues are in rebuild mode and need to target more age-grade talent to build around. At halfback, they should go after Charlie Sinton at the Chiefs, who is behind Cortez Ratima and Xavier Roe, two guys in their mid-20s who won’t be going anywhere soon.

But for 2026, it’s hard to see the Blues competing for the title. The window has closed.

Chiefs

Recruitment Grade: B+

Best signing: Kyren Taumoefolau

Roster strength: Locks/Outside backs

Roster weakness: Midfield

The Chiefs have added 10 new players to their squad, and it is an impressive haul, adding Moana Pasifika weapon Kyren Taumoefolau as the headline attraction.

A pair of New Zealand U20 locks, Aisake Vakasiuola and Jayden Sa, bolster depth in an already strong lock group with All Blacks Tupou Vaa’i and Josh Lord, Naitoa Ah Koui and Taranaki giant Fiti Sa. Another promising lock, Dylan Eti, isn’t far away either, a standout for Chiefs U20. The Chiefs are the lock factory of New Zealand currently.

Up front, they get back Tyrone Thompson at hooker from a short stint in the NRL, while Bay of Plenty prop Benet Kumeroa adds more power up front.

They missed out on All Blacks Sevens machine Oli Mathis, but the Chiefs do have an exceptional loose forward group to begin with. From the sevens programme, they have also nabbed Tepaea Cook-Savage as a first five option.

With Anton Lienert-Brown on sabbatical and Gideon Wrampling departing, the midfield is the weakest part of the roster due to a lack of depth. Daniel Rona and Quinn Tupaea are a strong pair, and they’ve added Wallaby Lalakai Foketi into the mix along with Manuwatu centre Kyle Brown out of the Hurricanes region. But injuries in the midfield could hurt the Chiefs title chances with such a dangerous outside back group. Sevens convert Leroy Carter could be an option after playing 13 for Bay of Plenty during the season.

We know the Chiefs will contend, but have they done enough to take the title after three straight final losses? They will be in the running.

Crusaders

Recruitment Grade: A-

Best signing: Leicester Fainga’anuku

Roster strength: Midfield

Roster weakness: First five

The champions are arguably better this year than last, with the additions outclassing the subtractions. Headlined by All Black Leicester Fainga’anuku, the returning Crusaders adds punch to the midfield or power out wide.

The forward pack was already strong, but adds New Zealand U20 rep Manu Letiu at hooker for the departing Ioane Moananu. Young lock Liam Jack, nephew of Chris Jack, is elevated to the full-time squad with Quinten Strange departing.

Impressive Canterbury first five James White officially comes into the squad, which is a unit of concern. They have three young 10s who all have high potential. Louie Chapman has been added to the halfbacks.

It was a short stint on the sevens circuit for Maloni Kunawave, who debuted at the Perth SVNS last year before linking up with the U20 programme. The fullback will add some elusiveness and flair to an already strong back three unit.

All the new players are academy-made coming through the Crusaders system which is a real strength. The Oli Mathis deal bucks that homegrown trend, but Mathis will sit in the WTG for a year.

The worry for the other New Zealand teams is the Crusaders aren’t getting worse and their 2024 mishap appears to be over.