Ex-All Black and one-Test Wallaby headline Western Force 2026 squad

Former All Blacks winger George Bridge and one-Test Wallaby Darby Lancaster are among the eight new Western Force signings, with two Academy graduates also taking their place in the squad for the 2026 Super Rugby Pacific season.

Bridge made 19 appearances for the All Blacks, which included a place at the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan. The 30-year-old is a six-time Super Rugby champion, playing a role in the Crusaders’ incredible championship dynasty.

Lancaster has signed on with his third Super Rugby club in as many years, having debuted for the Melbourne Rebels in 2024 before joining the NSW Waratahs. The former Australia Sevens ace debuted for the Wallabies in 2024 against Georgia at Sydney’s Allianz Stadium.

Another internationally-capped recruit is Tonga’s Feao Fotuaika, who has made the move west. Western Australia-born Nathan Hastie has joined from the Highlanders, and Argentina internationals Agustin Moyano and Franco Molina are other new additions.

Australia U20s utility back Boston Fakafanua and 2025 Rising Star Albert Alock have graduated from the Force Academy into the Super Rugby squad, as the team continues to work towards a playoff berth and beyond.

Vaiolini Ekuasi, Will Harris, Tiaan Tauakipulu and Lopeti Faifua have all extended their stay in WA with additional year options taken up by the club. Fly-half Alex Harfod, prop Josh Smith, loose forward Titi Nofoagatotoa and 95-Test Wallaby Kurtley Beale join on full contracts.

“The last few seasons have been a process to build our squad from a Global Rapid Rugby group into a Super Rugby squad which takes time due to the nature of contracts,” coach Simon Cron said in a statement.

“For the first time in a long time, we’ve been able to do that, keeping the core group together which will set us up for our best chance at success.



“Now that we’ve got that strong core player group, we’ve been able to be more fire-hose focused on recruitment rather than sprinkler, targeting specific players and positions. As a result, the additional eight signings will complement that squad.

“Continuity in personnel means that the standards and expectations that we’ve been driving internally become simpler to own within the group,” Cron said. “That allows our leaders to take over, drive that and instil that in our new players.”

Western Force squad for 2026

Forwards

Props

Sef Fa’agase, Feao Fotuaika, Harry Johnson-Holmes, Marley Pearce, Tom Robertson, Josh Smith, Tiaan Tauakipulu

Hookers

Albert Alcock, Nic Dolly Brandon Paenga-Amosa

Locks

Lopeti Faifua, Franco Molina, Darcy Swain, Jeremy Williams

Back-rowers

Nick Champion de Crespigny, Vaiolini Ekuasi, Will Harris, Kane Koteka, Titi Nofoagatotoa, Jeremy Williams

Backs

Scrum-halves

Agustin Moyano, Nathan Hastie, Doug Philipson, Henry Robertson

Fly-halves

Max Burey, Ben Donaldson, Alex Harford

Midfielders

Boston Fakafanua, Bayley Kuenzle, Divad Palu, Hamish Stewart

Outside backs

Kurtley Beale, George Bridge, Mac Grealy, Darby Lancaster, Ronan Leahy, Dylan Pietsch

Western Force 2026 coaching staff

Head coach: Simon Cron

Assistant coaches: James Stannard (assistant coach – backs), Brad Harris (defence coach), Craig Dunlea (forwards coach)