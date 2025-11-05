Northern Edition
Super Rugby Pacific

Reds name star-studded 2026 squad boasting Wallabies firepower

Carter Gordon of the Titans looks on during the round 19 NRL match between Gold Coast Titans and Parramatta Eels at Cbus Super Stadium, on July 13, 2024, in Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

The Queensland Reds have unveiled a star-studded squad for the 2026 Super Rugby Pacific season, with more than 40 per cent of the 38 players chosen boasting international experience with the Wallabies.

There are 16 players with Test caps for the Wallabies in the squad, and another name could soon join that list with uncapped halfback Kalani Thomas currently on tour. Former All Blacks prop Jeffery Toomaga-Allen and 38-Test Fijian international Ben Volavola are also in the Reds squad.

Australia-U18s duo Treyvon Pritchard and Nicholas Conway, and club rugby sensational Hamish Muller, are among the new signings ahead of the new campaign. Former All Black turned Wallaby Aidan Ross, code-hopper Carter Gordon, Nick Bloomfield and Volavola are the others.

This group includes a dozen Reds who have made more than 50 appearances for the Queensland club, including 2025 co-captain Tate McDermott. Toomaga-Allen and Ross have played more than 100 games of experience for their previous clubs across the ditch in New Zealand.

“Super Rugby Pacific demands we be ready for every challenge. The options this squad gives us are a result of improving our depth and versatility which are traits we keep pursuing,” Kiss said in a statement.

“We used 37 players in the 2025 Super Rugby Pacific season so we know how valuable these qualities are.

“The close alignment with our 10 Reds Development Squad players expands our pool of talent. Most have already made their Reds debut and regular contact with our experienced players will be of great benefit.

“Preparation through the Reds Academy has helped make this possible. We had prop Nick Bloomfield step up mid-season from the Academy this year and he’s made a positive start to his Super Rugby career.

Australia U18 players Nichloas Conway and Treyvon Pritchard have X-factor and it’s exciting to think how they can advance alongside our experienced backs.”

Carter Gordon set for first Wallabies start since 2023 RWC – report

Carter Gordon hasn’t played international rugby since the 2023 Rugby World Cup but that is set to change this weekend.

Rugby Australia and the Queensland Rugby Union had the sporting world talking last month when it was announced that eight-Test Wallaby Gordon would be returning to the 15-player game, after more than one year in the league.

Gordon spent a long period on the sidelines with a spinal fluid leak before debuting for the Titans in their final-round win over the Wests Tigers. After returning to rugby, Gordon was immediately named in the Wallabies’ Spring Tour squad.

With Tom Lynagh, Harry McLaughlin-Phillips and Volavola are in the 2026 Reds squad, the race for the No. 10 jersey couldn’t be more fierce.

“It’s exciting to be back. I’ve trained here, played here. Ballymore does feel like home, really,” Gordon explained.

“To don the Reds jersey was always a dream of mine as a kid.”

Queensland Reds squad for 2026

HOOKERS

Josh Nasser – University of Queensland

Matt Faessler – Brothers

Richie Asiata – Sunnybank

PROPS

Jeffery Toomaga-Allen – Norths

Zane Nonggorr – Bond University

Massimo De Lutiis – Wests

Aidan Ross – Bond University

George Blake – Bond University

Nick Bloomfield – Easts

Trevor King – Souths

LOCKS
Josh Canham – Bond University
Seru Uru – Souths
Lukhan Salakaia-Loto – Souths
Hamish Muller – Brothers
BACK ROW

Fraser McReight – Brothers

Harry Wilson – Brothers

Joe Brial – University of Queensland

John Bryant – Souths

HALFBACKS

Tate McDermott – University of Queensland

Louis Werchon – Wests

Kalani Thomas – Souths

FLYHALVES

Tom Lynagh – University of Queensland

Carter Gordon – Wests

Harry McLaughlin-Phillips – Wests

CENTRES

Josh Flook – Brothers

Hunter Paisami – Wests

Isaac Henry – Wests

Dre Pakeho – Brothers

Frankie Goldsbrough – Easts

OUTSIDE BACKS

Will McCulloch – Norths

Nicholas Conway – Wests

Jock Campbell – University of Queensland

Tim Ryan – Brothers

Heremaia Murray – Bond University

Lachie Anderson – University of Queensland

UTILITY

Treyvon Pritchard – Anglican Church Grammar School

Filipo Daugunu – Sunnybank

Ben Volavola – Sunnybank

Mix of new and returning players headline Hurricanes squad

Two former All Blacks join Moana Pasifika's 2026 squad

New recruits complete Waratahs' stacked Super Rugby Pacific squad

Carter Gordon set for first Wallabies start since 2023 RWC – report

 

3 Comments
J
JW 11 days ago

Weird squad, more backs that forwards, and 40% isn’t really a high number for these sorts of teams.

N
NK 9 days ago

They look understaffed in the 2nd and back row for sure.

Comments on RugbyPass

B
Blackmania 7 minutes ago
Former All Black centurion pinpoints where Robertson's issues lie

Anyway, we’ve been seeing the same games for the past two years with Robertson. A lot of inconsistency. A team, indeed, that reacts more than it acts. They don’t seem to have enough established foundations to maintain their structure and game plan throughout a match. As soon as the game swings on a single incident — like Saturday with Taylor’s yellow card — they fall apart. It’s a recurring issue with this team.

Razor says in his post-match comments that he understands the fans’ disappointment and that he (and his staff) are doing everything they can to prepare this team properly. Honestly, that’s not the impression we get. The constant — and poor — selection of certain players undermines his message.



...

2 Go to comments
J
JW 16 minutes ago
Scott Robertson: 'There's so much good stuff that we did out there'

Yeah, I think it was more lack of fight or composure to score again late. But who knows, maybe their energy levels were down like Holland and were all jumping the gun and being overly negative.

I just saw their reactions after the game on the news (and read it from people able to notice it before and during the game) and they looked devastated. Way to devastated for losing to a side like England. Did that look out of place to you if you watched after the match? Something was wrong.



...

42 Go to comments
J
JW 24 minutes ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England



The scoreboard doesn’t lie so quite obviously the defences were not equal

Lol, there are two components in most sports, defence, and attack.



...

75 Go to comments
J
Jacque 29 minutes ago
'Sad': Rassie Eramsus addresses Boks' second red card in two weekends

Ramos, against the Boks last weekend, never went for an HIA and played the entire match. Garbisi never went for one in Turin and played the entire game.

ABSOLUTE JOKE.



...

23 Go to comments
f
frandinand 43 minutes ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

TBH neither BB or DMac are competent at number 10 and certainly DMacs record in Super 12 finals argues against him. Love may be an answer.

75 Go to comments
J
JW 43 minutes ago
All Blacks player ratings vs England | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Yeah not totally sure on TK. In a modern team ike the Highlanders where you have Timoci, Tele’a and Nareki types doing the ground work clearing ruck and making turnovers, I’d like to see Howden at 7. A backrow of Haig, Stoddart, Howden/Lasaqa would be interesting.

I was really happy with the versatility and playing around the SR coaches did this year, apart from maybe Cotter who was doing idk what with segner etc. I’m looking forward to see how they develop that. So much of all these circumstances are unfortunate, I can’t remember a time where things have played out as badly, but if Dalton had of been able to return from injury last year and nail down a AB spot instead of having to fight for but also being played into the ground by Cotter, then you can give Segner more time in his position and play actual six’s that would have helped their style. Him and Hoskins had not a single bench role and I’m not surprised either struggled against their opposition as they did. Just like the International game is not a walk in the park, neither is SR like it was in 2015 where you could play a guy into form by brute force.



...

155 Go to comments
N
Nik 52 minutes ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

The scoreboard doesn’t lie so quite obviously the defences were not equal. England scored 4(four) tries 1 more than NZ, made more linebreaks, NZ gave away a kickable and were unable to defend against 2 drop goals.

You say The glaring difference between the two sides was attack, getting over the gainline, offloading, and breaking the line,



...

75 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
All Blacks player ratings vs England | Quilter Nations Series 2025

I’m not wrong about Fihaki at all. I was egging on BAs fanboism is all.

He certainly didn’t have brilliant season though, was a useful player but like all of those Crusader ones this year, shat the bed on his first game (ABXV) outside of those environments. Hopefully he can continue to improve as he is a point of difference player type.



...

155 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Scott Robertson: 'There's so much good stuff that we did out there'

Just his asinine comments. But it’s not clutching at straws, there was. If those kicks go to the corner and Taylor doesn’t get binned the ABs could have just kept rolling on. They achieved 90% quick ball from rucks (50% high that the game last year), kicked better (made more ground on average), carried more than previous weeks.

Obviously not enough good stuff to win, which I agree would have been more the point he should comment on, but maybe he did and it just wasn’t reported?



...

42 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Yes, it was. They also only let in 3 tries, they also tackled at 90%.

The glaring difference between the two sides was attack, getting over the gainline, offloading, and breaking the line.



...

75 Go to comments
B
Ben 1 hour ago
The crazy truth underpinning this Springboks team

Just spelling out an end game that might appease WR

31 Go to comments
N
Nik 1 hour ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Obviously it wasn’t

75 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Wow, mate.

I think you’ve gone down the wrong track with your 7man theory. Take a look at the game stats, especially the breakdown/ruck! These are whopping numbers, the All Blacks allowed a crazy 88% lightening quick ball!! Your 7’s tactic certainly worked in favour of your offense though as you weren’t far behind!



...

75 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

You don’t just start and finish with the “whole Canterbury thing”?

75 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

I was trying to make a case for Dmac to come in as his replacement (jokingly mind you, I’d actually like for Love to be thrown in the deep end, did you see him against Brumbies or Reds during round robin?) and BB still takes priority!

75 Go to comments
J
JO 2 hours ago
The crazy truth underpinning this Springboks team

Well…you entered the card territory. No conspiracy, just dreadful officiating. Did anyone note the yellow given to a Fijian player? It was the height of absurdity in a fast-moving dynamic game called rugby.

31 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Haha bit of both Ron!

But maybe what I heard was a joke, just without the punchline? So not a joke? Only friend of a friend of a friend stuff. I wouldn’t take it seriously.



...

75 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Yep none of this “sniffing around” business, get them stuck in there and playing (i’d hope for a better system in future because each year it looks like 14 tests a year is getting harder and harder) and comparing themselves to the best.

75 Go to comments
f
frandinand 2 hours ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Ford is competent number 10 and definitely not a Carter. But he embarrassingly outplayed BB just as Russell did the week before.

75 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Yep, better to have the 2 out of 3 guy than the 0-3 guy until then too!

75 Go to comments
