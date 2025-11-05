Reds name star-studded 2026 squad boasting Wallabies firepower

The Queensland Reds have unveiled a star-studded squad for the 2026 Super Rugby Pacific season, with more than 40 per cent of the 38 players chosen boasting international experience with the Wallabies.

There are 16 players with Test caps for the Wallabies in the squad, and another name could soon join that list with uncapped halfback Kalani Thomas currently on tour. Former All Blacks prop Jeffery Toomaga-Allen and 38-Test Fijian international Ben Volavola are also in the Reds squad.

Australia-U18s duo Treyvon Pritchard and Nicholas Conway, and club rugby sensational Hamish Muller, are among the new signings ahead of the new campaign. Former All Black turned Wallaby Aidan Ross, code-hopper Carter Gordon, Nick Bloomfield and Volavola are the others.

This group includes a dozen Reds who have made more than 50 appearances for the Queensland club, including 2025 co-captain Tate McDermott. Toomaga-Allen and Ross have played more than 100 games of experience for their previous clubs across the ditch in New Zealand.

“Super Rugby Pacific demands we be ready for every challenge. The options this squad gives us are a result of improving our depth and versatility which are traits we keep pursuing,” Kiss said in a statement.

“We used 37 players in the 2025 Super Rugby Pacific season so we know how valuable these qualities are.

“The close alignment with our 10 Reds Development Squad players expands our pool of talent. Most have already made their Reds debut and regular contact with our experienced players will be of great benefit.

“Preparation through the Reds Academy has helped make this possible. We had prop Nick Bloomfield step up mid-season from the Academy this year and he’s made a positive start to his Super Rugby career.

“Australia U18 players Nichloas Conway and Treyvon Pritchard have X-factor and it’s exciting to think how they can advance alongside our experienced backs.”



Rugby Australia and the Queensland Rugby Union had the sporting world talking last month when it was announced that eight-Test Wallaby Gordon would be returning to the 15-player game, after more than one year in the league.

Gordon spent a long period on the sidelines with a spinal fluid leak before debuting for the Titans in their final-round win over the Wests Tigers. After returning to rugby, Gordon was immediately named in the Wallabies’ Spring Tour squad.

With Tom Lynagh, Harry McLaughlin-Phillips and Volavola are in the 2026 Reds squad, the race for the No. 10 jersey couldn’t be more fierce.

“It’s exciting to be back. I’ve trained here, played here. Ballymore does feel like home, really,” Gordon explained.

“To don the Reds jersey was always a dream of mine as a kid.”

Queensland Reds squad for 2026

HOOKERS

Josh Nasser – University of Queensland

Matt Faessler – Brothers

Richie Asiata – Sunnybank

PROPS

Jeffery Toomaga-Allen – Norths

Zane Nonggorr – Bond University

Massimo De Lutiis – Wests

Aidan Ross – Bond University

George Blake – Bond University

Nick Bloomfield – Easts

Trevor King – Souths

LOCKS

Josh Canham – Bond University

Seru Uru – Souths

Lukhan Salakaia-Loto – Souths

Hamish Muller – Brothers

BACK ROW

Fraser McReight – Brothers

Harry Wilson – Brothers

Joe Brial – University of Queensland

John Bryant – Souths

HALFBACKS

Tate McDermott – University of Queensland

Louis Werchon – Wests

Kalani Thomas – Souths

FLYHALVES

Tom Lynagh – University of Queensland

Carter Gordon – Wests

Harry McLaughlin-Phillips – Wests

CENTRES

Josh Flook – Brothers

Hunter Paisami – Wests

Isaac Henry – Wests

Dre Pakeho – Brothers

Frankie Goldsbrough – Easts

OUTSIDE BACKS

Will McCulloch – Norths

Nicholas Conway – Wests

Jock Campbell – University of Queensland

Tim Ryan – Brothers

Heremaia Murray – Bond University

Lachie Anderson – University of Queensland

UTILITY

Treyvon Pritchard – Anglican Church Grammar School

Filipo Daugunu – Sunnybank

Ben Volavola – Sunnybank