Reds name star-studded 2026 squad boasting Wallabies firepower
The Queensland Reds have unveiled a star-studded squad for the 2026 Super Rugby Pacific season, with more than 40 per cent of the 38 players chosen boasting international experience with the Wallabies.
There are 16 players with Test caps for the Wallabies in the squad, and another name could soon join that list with uncapped halfback Kalani Thomas currently on tour. Former All Blacks prop Jeffery Toomaga-Allen and 38-Test Fijian international Ben Volavola are also in the Reds squad.
Australia-U18s duo Treyvon Pritchard and Nicholas Conway, and club rugby sensational Hamish Muller, are among the new signings ahead of the new campaign. Former All Black turned Wallaby Aidan Ross, code-hopper Carter Gordon, Nick Bloomfield and Volavola are the others.
This group includes a dozen Reds who have made more than 50 appearances for the Queensland club, including 2025 co-captain Tate McDermott. Toomaga-Allen and Ross have played more than 100 games of experience for their previous clubs across the ditch in New Zealand.
“Super Rugby Pacific demands we be ready for every challenge. The options this squad gives us are a result of improving our depth and versatility which are traits we keep pursuing,” Kiss said in a statement.
“We used 37 players in the 2025 Super Rugby Pacific season so we know how valuable these qualities are.
“The close alignment with our 10 Reds Development Squad players expands our pool of talent. Most have already made their Reds debut and regular contact with our experienced players will be of great benefit.
“Preparation through the Reds Academy has helped make this possible. We had prop Nick Bloomfield step up mid-season from the Academy this year and he’s made a positive start to his Super Rugby career.
“Australia U18 players Nichloas Conway and Treyvon Pritchard have X-factor and it’s exciting to think how they can advance alongside our experienced backs.”
Rugby Australia and the Queensland Rugby Union had the sporting world talking last month when it was announced that eight-Test Wallaby Gordon would be returning to the 15-player game, after more than one year in the league.
Gordon spent a long period on the sidelines with a spinal fluid leak before debuting for the Titans in their final-round win over the Wests Tigers. After returning to rugby, Gordon was immediately named in the Wallabies’ Spring Tour squad.
With Tom Lynagh, Harry McLaughlin-Phillips and Volavola are in the 2026 Reds squad, the race for the No. 10 jersey couldn’t be more fierce.
“It’s exciting to be back. I’ve trained here, played here. Ballymore does feel like home, really,” Gordon explained.
“To don the Reds jersey was always a dream of mine as a kid.”
Queensland Reds squad for 2026
Josh Nasser – University of Queensland
Matt Faessler – Brothers
Richie Asiata – Sunnybank
Jeffery Toomaga-Allen – Norths
Zane Nonggorr – Bond University
Massimo De Lutiis – Wests
Aidan Ross – Bond University
George Blake – Bond University
Nick Bloomfield – Easts
Trevor King – Souths
Fraser McReight – Brothers
Harry Wilson – Brothers
Joe Brial – University of Queensland
John Bryant – Souths
Tate McDermott – University of Queensland
Louis Werchon – Wests
Kalani Thomas – Souths
Tom Lynagh – University of Queensland
Carter Gordon – Wests
Harry McLaughlin-Phillips – Wests
Josh Flook – Brothers
Hunter Paisami – Wests
Isaac Henry – Wests
Dre Pakeho – Brothers
Frankie Goldsbrough – Easts
Will McCulloch – Norths
Nicholas Conway – Wests
Jock Campbell – University of Queensland
Tim Ryan – Brothers
Heremaia Murray – Bond University
Lachie Anderson – University of Queensland
Treyvon Pritchard – Anglican Church Grammar School
Filipo Daugunu – Sunnybank
Ben Volavola – Sunnybank
Weird squad, more backs that forwards, and 40% isn’t really a high number for these sorts of teams.
They look understaffed in the 2nd and back row for sure.